Best Story Of The Day: The Rock Met Hornswoggle And Thought He Was A Make-A-Wish Kid

Leprechaun: Origins star and WWE joke fulcrum Hornswoggle gave an interview with Alternative Nation on Thursday and revealed what might be my new favorite WWE backstage anecdote ever: Hornswoggle called The Rock out for having notes written on his wrist that one time because of pre-existing heat involving Rock thinking Hornswoggle was a Make-A-Wish child. I KNOW, RIGHT?
Straight from the cow’s mouth:
Oh yeah, I called him out on having his notes on his wrist tape. His song that night, he had it on his wrist tape, and Cena went out there and free styled, and I called [Rock] out. I will fully admit, I went out on a limb, and probably said something I shouldn’t have, when going into WrestleMania Rock vs. Cena was the biggest match we’d had in a long time. Maybe I shouldn’t have tweeted that, but I meant it. I have been known a lot to keep my mouth shut, but there are certain things that I really take heart to, and that’s one of them. If you were to come out here and say you are free styling and you sing this song when you have everything written down, then you’re going to try to punk out one of my friends, John Cena, who is free styling and still killing you. Then he approached me about it about 2 weeks later. First off, I don’t think this story has ever gotten out there, so you’ve got an exclusive:
The Rock: Why you got to call me out like that?
Hornswoggle: The first time I met you, you thought I was a Make a Wish kid.
The Rock: What!?
Hornswoggle: Yeah, I met you backstage the night you came back in [Anaheim], when you were revealed as the guest host for WrestleMania, and you thought I was a Make a Wish kid. You tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Did you have a good time tonight buddy?’ Then you walked off and you realized it, then you said to Big Show, ‘Hornswoggle thinks I thought he was a Make a Wish kid, and I did think he was.’
… So I don’t pull any punches now when I say things about you. Because you are so out of the loop, I’ve been on TV for 8 years now, and you thought I was a visitor?
The Rock: Yeah, yeah I did. Not gonna lie.
That’s such an incredible collection of incidents zippering into one. I really hope the next time Rock shows up he bumps into Hornswoggle backstage and is all, “hey, aren’t you that Brandon Stroud guy that writes on the Internet? You’re a mark!” and Hornswoggle just seethes and seethes.
Lololol
FANTASTIC
O M G
To be fair, it sounds like Hornswoggle met the Rock and thought he was a cancer.
This makes me like the Rock more as a person. Granted he didn’t apologize to him after he realized it, but he did admit to being wrong when called out on it, which is more than most people would acknowledge today.
Rock could eat a sandwich and people would find a reason to say “this makes me like The Rock more. He’s just like me. We both like sandwiches.”
You really think the Rock eats sandwiches he don’t eat no sandwiches man. OMG what if eats sandwiches I eat sandwiches gosh I love that guy
The Rock breathes oxygen??!! That’s so crazy!! Love that dude!
Poor Mini BStro
huh, you would think if the rock would have beef with anyone on the roster, it would be el torito
I see what you did there
This is the first wrestling article I’ve ever opened up on this page after a long time of following it. I wasn’t disappointed at all.
WWE should do a backstage segment with The Rock and Hornswoggle based on this.
This was pretty good.
hes lucky the rock didn’t just take a dump on him and tried to flush ..IIIIIIIFFFFF YAAAAA SMEEEEELLLLLLAAALLL WHAT THE ROCK ISSS ……….. ……………COCKING !!!
STROUDSWOGGLE. #HALLOWEEN
Oh man, how I wish that segment Brandon came up with at the end was a real thing.
Seriously though, if they ever have Rock return to go over wrestlers I like and to put over wrestlers I don’t like, the least he could do to make up to me for the serious emotional trauma is do a segment with Hornswoggle over this.
That’s hilarious. At least Vince didn’t hear about this. That kind of shit is perfect storyline material for him.
Vince would have fired Rock for disrespecting his son.
If I read tomorrow that B-Stro keeled over and died, I think I would laugh and clap my hands like a small child.
da fuq?
Have you ever thought about using your similarity to Hornswoggle as a positive? Twin magic your way into WWE. If anyone asks say you grew a little, but really, nobody would notice.
What!?! The Rock wasn’t engaged in watching wrestling while he was making gobs of money making movies? He didn’t know Hornswoggle? What a prick! Glad you showed him buddy. Did you have a good time calling him out? What’s next, The Rock didn’t watch the G-1 tournament?
Wait, white knighting doesn’t apply when defending midgets from the Rock?
OK, then.