Classic WarGames Matches You Should Watch Right Now

War Games was one of the best gimmick matches of all time, at least if you ask a fan of old school Southern wrestling. It was Dusty Rhodes’ idea to put two rings side by side, cover them both with one long cage with a roof on it, and then let everybody just beat the daylights out of each other for like 25 minutes.

The specifics of the rules change a little from match to match, but the general idea of War Games is that there’s two teams of either four or five members apiece. Two of them go in the cage for the first five minutes, after which there’s a coin toss. Whoever wins the toss (literally always the heels) gets to send another man, then the teams alternate adding a man to the cage until all eight or ten guys are in there. Once everyone’s in the cage, the “Match Beyond” begins. That means the match goes until someone submits or surrenders, at which point their team loses. Before everyone’s in the cage, there’s no way to win or lose. You just have to beat up your opponent or get beaten up until the Match Beyond. Everything about WarGames is built around brutality, as the name implies.

Let’s take a look at eight WarGames matches that are worth revisiting on the WWE Network.

The First War Games

Face Team: The Road Warriors, Nikita Koloff, Dusty Rhodes, and Paul Ellering

Heel Team: The Four Horsemen: Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, Tully Blanchard, and James J. Dillon

This is the first WarGames match ever. It was held at a house show as part of the Great American Bash tour, but it’s on the Network as part of the War Games Collection. As for the story, it’s basically 1980s NWA Wrestling in a nutshell. The Four Horsemen are the worst guys in the world, plus they’re bring their manager JJ Dillon, who’s also a scumbag. Dusty Rhodes is the best guy in the world, Nikita Koloff is his Russian friend (Dusty doesn’t judge people based on where they’re from), and the Road Warriors Hawk and Animal are their incredibly dangerous friends from the post-Apocalyptic future, who are managed by Paul Ellering. Ellering is a former wrestler and basically knows what he’s doing in the ring, whereas Dillon can’t really go, which gives the face team an advantage here, and ultimately Dillon submits after the Road Warriors hit him with a Doomsday advice.

This is one of a few early house show WarGames matches in the Collection, and it’s mostly worth watching for the historical significance and the talents in the ring. Lacking audible commentary and even the production values of 1980s NWA television, it’s not something you’d want to try to show anyone who’s not a devoted ’80s wrestling fan.