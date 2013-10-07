Pre-show notes:

– Comments, likes and shares are appreciated. Pay-per-view reports are pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to folks clicking the like button, so I urge to you take 0.0005 seconds out of your day and do that for me. It’s the least you can do after I spent three hours watching WWE Battleground in an attempt to eventually entertain you.

– Pay-per-view reports kinda kick my ass when it comes to trying to crank out them and a full Raw report in the span of 24 hours, so I’m taking a rare week off from The Best and Worst of WWE Raw column and handing it over to my good friend Mr. Joe Starr. You may know him as the host of The Joe Starr Show (Starring Joe Starr) at The Nerdist or from a thousand other things. I’m telling you now so you don’t do that WHERE’S BRANDON BRING BACK BRANDON thing tomorrow. Also, so you don’t do that “this is way better than when Brandon does it” thing. DON’T DO ANY THINGS.

– GIFs by the always wonderful Jessica Hudnall, aka Lobster Mobster.

– There’s a live report on the last page, so make sure you stick around for that.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Battleground. Battletoads. Something.