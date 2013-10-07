The Best And Worst Of WWE Battleground

Pre-show notes:
Stephanie: “HHH couldn’t be here tonight because he sat on his balls.”
:HHH walks into frame holding an ice-pack over his crotch:
HHH: “I thought we agreed you’d say we had a meeting?”
Stephanie: “I called an audible. But you sitting on your balls gives me an idea for the main event…”
WWE Hell in a Cell: R-Truth brought to you by zatarain’s
How on earth do the marketing department at WWE think that by having R Truth preach will sell HIAC PPV is beyond me.
Seriously though. What the fuck WAS that ending!?!?
TUNE IN TO NITRO TO FIND OUT!
“THE GREATEST NIGHT IN THE HISTORY OF OUR SPORT!”
I watched the mediocre stream I totally paid for *wink* and I want my money back!
I’m sure no one is happier than the @WWEVacant gimmick account right now. As for the rest of us, now maybe we can at least get a damn title tournament with the Finals at Survivor Series. I don’t know what to do with Hell in a Cell in that scenario. Punk-Ryback II maybe
The Best Best of the PPV you forgot to mention: When The Real Americans had celebrated so long that they didn’t know which camera to “We The People” to next, Cesaro tried to hug Jack Swagger who was so perplexed that they started playfully showing each other back and forth. Cesaro is the best.
^^^ this. everybody had goosbumbs.
The Bryan/Orton match is still going on and nothing can stop from believing that.
This is the only time I feel bad for the writers, 3 PPVs in 6 weeks is just rough.
I’m guessing the route they go with this is “Ugh Big Show interfered and now there’s still no champion. Ok NOW to keep him from ruining things we’re gonna have the title match inside HELL IN A CELL (cue Michael Cole to overact like that’s a death sentence in his shocked voice even though the next PPV’s title clearly indicates that there will be a Hell in a Cell match), because nobody’s ever found a way to interfere through the cell wall. Especially not a 500 pound giant.
Thank you for noting the Bray Wyatt upside down crab walk thing. Kofi’s selling of it (giving Truth eyes and sliding out of the ring in horror) was probably the best thing he’s done in his WWE career.
Also, bravo for the last Worst on page 4 – it’s absolutely true.
Personally I like the idea somebody suggested of Orton vs. Bryan vs. Show with Show’s career on the line as well. Let Orton pin Show, take the title and have Show disappear before the locker room stands up and demands his return, etc.
Meanwhile, have Triple H tell Bryan he’s used up his chances, and have Orton dodge him and defend against other guys.
Survivor Series: Cody Rhodes
TLC: Dolph Ziggler
Royal Rumble: The Miz
Elimination Chamber: Ziggler, Miz, Cena, Show, Rhodes.
Bryan wins the Royal Rumble, and takes the title at WrestleMania. Done and done.
that would be awesome.
as much as I’m hoping for either cody rhodes or punk to win the rumble and main event wrestlemania 30 …
I did enjoy the pay per view. Here’s my thoughts about the “treading water” piece, and you brought up some major points:
WWE has always been accused of either “shotgunning” new, hyped talent, giving too many chances on used talent, having some stories “peak too early” or not giving talented people enough time or resources to build characters for themselves. Now don’t get me wrong, there are the successful stories, but how many Miz’s, Swaggers, R-Truths, Zack Ryder’s, Justin Gabriel’s and Curtis Axel’s have there been over the years?
There approach with The Wyatts has been questionable, yes. But at some point the bodies are going to pile up, and his resume will speak for itself. My money is on that either Bray Wyatt will be in the title picture at Elimination Chamber or no later than Money in The Bank where he wins the ladder match.
I always thought that Orton and Bryan had to end at Hell In A Cell INSIDE the cell. That was always the end game, right? Two men trying to kill each other inside (or possibly on the roof) of the cell is whats Best For Business.
C.M. Punk vs Heyman should’ve ended, but probably won’t until a big pay per view like Survivor Series with C.M. Punk and a team of have-not’s vs The Heyman Guys.
I think we all agree on that. but having to sit through what’s in between is what we just can’t handle anymore …
You should’ve told the wee bonny lass Jess that it was scripted after the show. (Also for some reason I picture like a 20 year old black haired girl, am I close?)
I was picturing a Drew Barrymore-like woman with short blonde hair.
P.S. I also can’t wait to watch Raw this week as Brandon’s break inevitably means a phenomenal show.
Doesn’t he have to be on a plane? Or at least at the airport?
Technically, yes, but I’m hoping the same principle applies.
I thought it was any show he was unable to watch live…like the time he had a stand up/announcing gig/judging air sex/something else conflict and the show was good.
I mean, “Brandon on a plane” certainly means a good Raw, but I think other “Brandon not watching events” can also boost a show.
Brandon, you forgot a Best: the sweet smooth jazz that accompanies the Sky Sports technical difficulties screen.
Also, I don’t know about anybody else but I was just dead after all of the feels I felt with the Rhodes match. I will never understand why they put it in so early in the night. The match order last night was just baffling.
At most, I think you could have only moved the Rhodes match one spot later without potentially messing things up. Bryan vs. Orton for the title was going to main event the show, so it almost has to be last. You need a cool down match between the Rhodes vs. Shield match, so the Rhodes match can’t be later than 3rd from the end (and it was 4th from the end on the show).
Also, I think putting it in the middle of the card didn’t set it up for “big emotional moment”, which, conversely, helped it to be a bigger emotional moment. If it’d have ended the show, for instance, I’d have been much more expectant of something awesome happening.
I got so bored that I turned off my stream that I totally paid for, and then my wife took the laptop so that I missed the Rhodes match. Oh well. I’ll catch the replay that I’ll totally be paying for.
My thoughts on the ending – Big Show, still mad as hell but cowed by the fact that Trips magically now owns Show’s home, goes out and does what Trips/Steph wanted him to do (knock Daniel Bryan out). Then, it dawns on him that they aren’t in the building, so he does what he wants to do (knock Randy Orton, the most Triple H motherfucker in the building with the real deal not there, out). Then, because he’s conflicted by EMOTIONS~ (upset about knocking Bryan out again – moreso that he again did what his hated bosses wanted him to do, yet happy at finally getting a measure of revenge on those same bosses by knocking out their golden boy), he just kinda EMOTES~ in the ring as the show ends. Sure, it’s still a shitty, shitty copout, but at least I think it explains Show’s motivations. If he comes out on RAW tonight and says that he knocked Bryan out because StepHHH told him to, and that he knocked out Orton because StepHHH didn’t tell him NOT to, then I’ll feel completely vindicated. More than likely, the Helmsley-McMahons will just have him punch everybody the fans love and there will be no explanation given.
I almost completely forgave it for orton’s masterful “IIIIII’M PISSED OFFFFF NOWWWWWW !” performance and dialogue.
he was just standing there knowing that he’s going to be knocked out, and he was just all “I can’t wait until they fire you tomorrow ! my dad will get you, meany !”
I am SO glad that I didn’t even bother to illegally stream this apparent pile of shit in a flaming bag.
It was worth it for the Rhodes/Shield match and the Giant Swing on Khali alone…really, it was
infact, even the good matches from the show (like the real americans vs the non-americans) will be done again on RAW.
“Why are your EYES CLOSED? Have you ever been hit in the balls by accident and instantly fallen asleep?”
Well you ARE talking about a guy who tapped out to Miz kicks…
I think it might have been the “You Can’t Wrestle!” and “Goooldberg” chants that KO’d him. The Ryback is very susceptible to bullying. It’s why he hates bullies so much!
There were many terrible things about this PPV, but my favorite worst thing was watching Khali count along to himself being pinned SO LOUDLY that the camera picked it up. Seriously, I couldn’t have been the only person to see/hear this, right?
I actually enjoyed almost everything on the show, even the ending. If I had paid for it, I might be singing a different tune, and I acknowledge that.
Your bit about hosting a webinar was very specific, Brandon.
I watched this at a local Alehouse that was showing Battleground and Sunday Night Football, and there was such a great applause from the wrestling fans when The Rhodes Family (Dynasty?) won. Everyone was smiling like it was Christmas, and it was awesome.
Was there a ceiling above the panel of experts? None of them could point straight up.
+1 XD
Just popping by to say that Dustin Rhodes looks in great shape. Good for him.
Prediction: Bryan actually WILL move on to feuding with the Wyatts next. If I was a betting man, I’d put down money that the endgame of this whole thing is Bryan winning the Rumble and getting a title shot at Mania, where he wins for his WrestleMania Moment (TM, points at the sign), so he has to have something to do for the November and December PPVs so that his Rumble win isn’t met with indifference or “Oh, God, not again” because we’d have seen it for literally the 5 months in a row at that point. Meanwhile, Bray has been going on and on about toppling the heroes or whatever, and who’s a bigger hero right now than Bryan? He’s also been tweeting recently about how Kane wasn’t “taken out”, but was chosen (The mental image of this backwoods hillbilly somehow tweeting is hilarious to me, for the record. I am 100% sure he does it at his local public library).
If I had to guess, I’d say that HHH and Steph tell Bryan he has ONE MORE CHANCE to win the title, and that if he blows this one, he never gets another shot. Orton isn’t given the same stipulation, of course, because he has a track record as champion, and has proven he can hold a title, whereas Bryan wins a title, and then loses it immediately (as far as they’re concerned, because the WHC isn’t a title that they give a shit about). To make sure no one can interfere, they’re going to put the match in the Cell (a novel concept on a PPV titled Hell in a Cell).
The HIAC match will end with The Shield somehow breaking in to the Cell, and Kane rising out of the ring from Literal Christian Hell, the announcers losing their shit for Kane showing up to save his friend, only for him to chokeslam Bryan, and join the Wyatts on the stage to close the show.
Then I guess Survivor Series features Bryan finding three other guys to fight The Wyatts and Kane in a Traditional Survivor Series Math (TM, there is no Survivor Series sign to which I can point). He’ll get Kofi and The Usos, probably, since Kofi was “the first to fall” and can get knocked the fuck out early in the match to set up the one man advantage for the heels OR do his jumpy offense to set up a heat segment in the middle, and the Usos are doing literally nothing else, and you can get tag matches out of them and Rowan/Harper for the month leading up to the show.
…or something. This comment kinda got away from me. I’m sure this is TL;DR stuff, and fantasy booking is generally lame, but whatever. Sorry, everyone!
This is so logical, it will never actually happen. But kudos for having a great idea nonetheless.
this would actually be good. got some flaws, but they can be ignored and forgotten easily in wwe’s way, or just get worked around them.
it’s gonna probably be better than whatever we’ll get … I don’t know.
Shield, Kane, and Wyatt’s all interfering? I think that’s pretty out there.
Wyatt’s wouldn’t be interfering in this scenario. Only appearing on the stage at the end as Kane leaves, as if to say “Good job, welcome home”. They’re there as an explanation for why Kane just cost his former best friend a title match. The Shield would be there a.) because storyline-wise, it makes sense, and b.) because you give Bryan seemingly insurmountable odds to overcome, so that when he DOES overcome them, only to have his former partner clip his wings, it stings even more.
But if you think it’s too much, you wouldn’t have to do the “reveal” until the next night. Kane costs him the match, storms out of the cage, PPV ends with the announcers having no idea why Kane would come back and destroy his former best friend. The next night, RAW would kick off with Bryan delivering a promo, wanting answers, only to be answered by “We’re here”, and the Wyatts coming out to reveal that Kane’s joined them. Kane can explain that the Wyatts were only beating him up to awaken his true nature, to get away from the soft, “hug it out” teddy bear he’d become, and not only was Bryan responsible for that change, when the Wyatts were beating him senseless, Bryan didn’t come to his aid at all. The Wyatts welcomed him in to the family, so why WOULDN’T he side with them? Something like that.
themosayat, what flaws would you fix, and how? I’m not disagreeing that there are probably things I didn’t think of or factor in, I’m just curious as to what you’d do to improve on the idea. Fantasy booking can be totally lame sometimes, but other times, it’s just a good way to spitball ideas and be creative, and get different people’s takes on things.
I’m too lazy to think of changes .. but the flaws I’m talking about are the same you mentioned in your original posts, like forgetting the world title existing and that bryan won it etc …
you do a great, great job in this one, brother.
Alrigh I kinda like it lol.
So I guess I’m the only one who liked the ending?
Nah, man I liked it.
I didn’t hate it…does that count?
Yeah. What the fuck was that? Why did the match end? It literally made no sense.
I wish they just unify the WWE title and World title throw ADR in the mix because he hasn’t had a storyline outside of beat up the #1 contender or champion since he beat Big Show for it.
Worst: The Orton-Bryan promo was got cut short
“Antique Rhodes Show”. Thank you so very, very, very much.
And P.S. I think they’re just keeping Kaitlyn off TV long enough for us to accept that her and AJ might not hate each other as much anymore so they can eventually pair them back up. Everyone else in the locker room is turning on AJ one by one but Kaitlyn is one of the only divas they haven’t added to the anti-AJ group. My prediction is STILL that AJ will keep feuding with the Total Divas, the Layla/Aksana/Fox trio already turned on her, and eventually Tamina will turn on her too…then Kaitlyn will come out to make the save and give her that “you screwed me but you’re still my friend” look and help her out.
Cesaro was AMAZING. Just give that man the WWE Championship belt for god’s sake. Rhodes vs Shield was high on emotion and the story was picture perfect.Cody showed a lot of fire. Rollins has destroyed the Ziggler scale and made it his own with his selling That cross rhodes sell was beautiful.Main event soured a good PPV. So they’re literally taking Show’s words last Smackdown on being a lunatic and turning him into one? Who cares?
I’d like to add a supplementary best to Ambrose for his quick thinking during the Dusty confrontation. Dusty had momentary difficulty removing his belt after Ambrose got in his face so instead of standing there, deer in the headlights, Ambrose buys Dusty time by retrieving the cowboy hat Dusty had thrown at him and throws it back at Dusty. By then, the belt is off and the segment went as planned. Very clever, and I didn’t even notice it live but only became evident from the animated gig. Good job!
*gif. Accursed autocorrect!
Yeah, I noticed that. Ambrose is a natural when it comes to little stuff like that.
actually, cesaro has been doing that in zeb colter’s promos for months now in backstage fallout and the wwe app, and it’s still wonderful :)
also, he already giant swang brodus clay on main event.
and axel’s finisher’s name is the axelizer. don’t ask me ! I’m not the one that comes up with these.
and .. how clear was ryback’s improvement last night ?! he did like 10 moves he doesn’t usually do and controlled most of the match, while punk just barely came close to connecting with stupid roundhouse kicks and knees and clothlines …
finally, thanks a lot for the review, both brandon and the live reporter. this was one of the best “best and worst”s.
Brandon, you hit the nail on the head with all the stalling.
I have to disagree with you on the Rhodes/McMahons thing. The problem I have with it is all the ridiculous amount of nostalgia that is taking over in the storyline. Why should Goldust get his job back? He didn’t have a job to begin with! And unless he has a big shotgun, a 67 year old Dusty Rhodes shouldn’t be making Dean Ambrose plead for his life. Ever.
At least Cesaro swung Khali.
actually, I’d love it if ambrose becomes the legend killer and faces off with the william regals and dusty rhodes and goldusts ending with mick foley or the undertaker !
also, more goldust on RAW means hopefully less rvd.
I think what makes the whole Triple H/Stephanie not showing up is that Stephanie posted on twitter how her and HHH were ON THEIR WAY TO BATTLEGROUND. like wtf.
Someone might have mentioned this as I didn’t read the comments, but why the hell would you not have Bray Wyatt do the HIAC promo? That literally makes so much sense to have him that it’s shocking that no one said “Hey, you know the religious cult creepy preacher like guy we have, maybe he should deliver this HIAC sermon.” Nope, they get R-Truth because…he was at the studio with a suit on? I’d be way more likely to buy HIAC if instead of R-Truth in front of superimposed flames we got Bray Wyatt in his rocking chair with his lantern.
Best B&W I’ve read in a while, maybe because this show was so bad for all the right reasons. I’m…not sure what I’m trying to say. Good job.
It’s funny, I was there and my live report would have been VERY different than the one on the last page. Not saying anything he said was incorrect, just interesting how you can get a totally different perspective on how things went down depending on where you sit.
My take on the ending of the main event? The Authority has come to the conclusion that Orton possibly is a bit too unhinged to reliably control, and more important, Daniel Bryan is likely to actually beat him in anything resembling a fair fight. So they have decided to go for option B as their hand picked champion. Big Show is easily controllable as they have proved multiple times the last month, and he’s a literal giant, so they won’t need so many shenanigans to keep the belt on him.
the rhodes-bryan career vs title shot i had in mind looks even better in hindsight
I didn’t mind the ending as much as other folks. Keeps the story going, and this fan is okay with that. I actually like Trips/Steph being jerks, always have, so it doesn’t bother me in the slightest.
I will completely and wholeheartedly agree with everyone who says the Rhodeses were the best. They truly were. I love all three of them, Goldy most of all because I grew up with him. They are amazing. They are what we should look at if we want to show new folks what wrestling is all about.
Is this where I sign the petition that DEMANDS that Cesaro do that UFO thing to everyone ever? Because I will sign it in blood, dammit.
“If you missed the Hell in a Cell 2013 poster, it’s of a black man in jail.”
What the fuck? Is this sarcasm or are you looking to be outraged now? That’s the fucking Hell in a Cell shadow, not a fucking jail cell.
the shadow is caused by the bars -_-
It is somewhat obviously a joke
I’m not disagreeing with you about WWE being racist, but do you think that in this case R-Truth was a preacher in that promo because it’s called Hell in a Cell and the preacher thing works well with that theme?
KnoxTheFourth, I don’t think they’re *intentionally* racist–as in “we don’t like black people let’s make fun of them”. But they engage in stereotypes, which has the same effect. Black people and white people all eat watermelon, but if you show a black guy eating watermelon, you’re perpetuating stereotypes. And WWE does that all the time (not watermelon, necessarily, but other things. See: Los Matadores). It’s not done maliciously, but it’s lazy and it doesn’t need to be that way.
Cesaro!