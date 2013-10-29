The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/28/13: John Cena Is Never Losing Again

Pre-show notes:
Here is the giant version of my collage in case anyone wants to perform some ZOOM-IN ANALYSIS~: [img.photobucket.com]
The Sandow-Cena thing is so bad not because I like Sandow and don’t care about Cena. How does it benefit EITHER guy? Great, Cena beats up a guy who is so inept he can’t do what EVERY OTHER MONEY IN THE BANK WINNER HAS DONE when cashing in on an injured champion. Cena beat a guy who, based on ample evidence, isn’t in his league. You know why no one was impressed by the Broncos beating the Eagles? Because that’s what was supposed to happen.
Sorry about the comments not working earlier, everybody. I should really not post these when I’m about to collapse into unconsciousness.
Yay I pointed that out to you! :)
I’m looking forward to the middle-of-the-night B&W that’s just a Heart of Darkness-style descent into madness…with Cena back I suspect I won’t have to wait too long…
Tweeted you this earlier, but I’ll share it here as well – you’ll always be the Giant Baby version of Hornswoggle to me, Brandon.
Thanks, Brandon. You did what I thought was impossible. Reading your column made me feel better about that shitshow last night.
The feud with Punk/Bryan will be the sink or swim moment for the Wyatts. I am excited about seeing them get to feud with good wrestlers for the first time since being called up. I am worried that Miz is going get added to the mix to balance out the teams.
CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and The Miz. Jesus H., talk about “One of These Things is Not Like the Other.”
The only way I’ll accept this is if neither Bryan nor Punk tag Miz in (or acknowledge him in any way, really) for the entirety of the feud.
Every time Punk is on the apron with him, he makes dismissive wanking gestures at him.
the history of punk and bryan hating miz in praticular so much is very rich and laugh-cracking.
That would be amazing. Then Miz can start doing NXT commentary ad talk about what he used to do when he teamed with Bryan and Punk.
Why would you talk bad about Emma at the end there? She is a saint.
Because I was writing from the point of view of Summer Rae.
Speaking of Summer Rae, by your logic, B-Dawg, SHE’ll be the one going up against AJ after she’s beaten everyone else. And yet you never mention her when you’re listing the possible competitors.
Well, they probably wouldn’t do a heel vs. heel Diva feud, but Summer would probably be the easiest person to turn AJ face against if she was doing her NXT character.
Why not Brad? It’s happened before…
They essentially did a heel vs. heel with Brie and A.J. They never really had a true turning face moment for Brie before her and Bryan were totally outed as a couple, unless the Pipebombshell (or whatever we’re calling it) happened.
Plus, Summer Rae gets pretty loud chants, and the Fandango craze still kind of is going on, so who’s to say she wouldnt be the face. I hope not, but not out of the question.
WOO! First top ten comment! I knew I could count on Randy Orton: Over-Explainer to carry me to glory! Kinda bummed to not see that PERFECT Friday reference though. That was gold.
Dream Booking: Orton drops the title in one of the next two PPVs, leading to an irate HHH coming back cause “Sometimes you just got to do it yourself!” HHH wins the WWE title at Rumble, cause of course he does.
Meanwhile, DBry, entering first, wins the Rumble, last eliminating Bray Wyatt. DBry then has to choose, does he take on HHH or Cena, who of course is still WHC, and wants to face Bryan for a SS rematch. DBry picks HHH, but Cena uses his magic powers to get in on the match, making it a triple threat unification bout.
Then DBry gets his Wrestlemania moment, and all of the horrible, horrible things lately don’t matter so much, and we can finally be happy.
That said, probably will just be Cena v Orton v HHH (v Rock just for the hell of it) to unify the belts, while Bryan loses in 15 seconds this time to a returning Sheamus
It was that damn commercial break that messed Sandow up! He had Cena practically unconscious, cashes in his briefcase, gets the ref down there, then just stands there on the top turnbuckle as they go to commercial. 5 minutes later, Cena’s mutant healing factor has kicked in and he has like 60 HP back which is more than enough to beat a level one boss like Sandow.
When they cut to commercial part of me expected them to return with Sandow tapping to a sloppy STF.
Sandow/Cena was a hard dose of perspective for me.
I talk a lot of game, I think, for someone who only seriously got into wrestling at WM29. I watch a lot now, and when I realized this was a thing I was going to pay attention to I dove head-first into wiki articles and five-star match playlists and indie DVDs and harassing Brandon on Twitter asking what I should be watching. The thing is, that’s all history–it’s stuff that’s already happened, events etched in time and evaluated from a distance, and while it’s cool and useful and worth cherishing, there’s no tension or doubt or consequence. The emotional investment isn’t there.
Byran vs. Cena was the first time I threw my emotional well-being into the outcome of a match. I NEEDED Bryan to win, but I had no certainly that he WOULD win. The emotional release at the end of the match was pure, exultant catharsis.
I didn’t feel the opposite of that until last night. All the Bryan screwjobs after SummerSlam didn’t have that kind of impact–they were obvious, and they were obviously intermediate outcomes leading up to something else (which may or may not happen). Nothing was really on the line–whether Bryan had the belt or not, the outcome would be sketchy and temporary.
Sandow vs. Cena, though–that put me right back to where I was emotionally with SummerSlam. I didn’t know how this was going to end, but go DAMMIT I needed Sandow to win. His failure was the first time since I started watching wrestling that I felt the complete empty despair of disappointment. And that’s what it felt like–there were twinges of anger and disgust, but mostly just and overriding sense of complete emptiness, like everything positive in me had just fallen out on to the floor.
I don’t really watch or care about sports, so I’ve never felt personal loss when “my” team loses. This was a first for me, emotionally. I feel like I’ve crossed a threshold, that my wrestling fandom was only really academic before. Now I get it.
So, thanks, WWE.
And go eat a dick.
I’m sure their justification for it was that Sandow was getting zero reactions in front of most crowds, which is a valid concern.
However, Sandow had not won a memorable match or feud this year prior to winning the briefcase. Once he won the briefcase, he was losing to Cody and getting him over. After that feud, he’s been on SmackDown not doing much of anything (besides the occasional RAW loss), so why would he beat John Cena? If they had maybe given Sandow some victories before he won the briefcase, if they had given him memorable, important feuds after he won the briefcase, then maybe it would make sense.
Yea, since Sandow won the briefcase, they didn’t exactly do him justice by losing what I remember is all of his matches to Cody.
I will agree that him losing the cash in makes sense considering how he was used after winning the briefcase, but like Brandon said, he needed to lose by a flash pin/submission to not make him look like an absolute weakling.
Also, in terms of “justification”, the dirty dirty sheets have been saying that Sandow would lose because WWE wants to put some “mystery” back in the MITB case instead of it being a certain title reign.
Oh my god ! your story is the same as mine ! except mine started since like after WM 27 and I had two extra times where I had someone I NEEDED him to win or else this feeling of emptiness will haunt me for days (like now with sandow, kinda (thank roman reigns, the wyatts, the real americans, prime time players, renee young and a couple others for making it much lighter and making me forget about it completely by now and be able to live with my damn self)), which were with cena/punk on night of champions 2012 (I’ll leave you to imagine how I felt with the bait and catch screw job finish for that night, if you had watched it) and punk/ryback on the first RAW of 2013 in their TLC match right before the rock was coming back and punk had that promo with him (which I still consider my favourite promo in wrestling since the attitude era, even above the original shoot promo in 2011).
You are getting my hopes up about the possibility of Big Johnny coming back.
and as a face too…that would rule.
If Big Johnny comes back, it’ll all be worth it.
And, for the love of all that is good and holy, he needs to bring back the People Power Scooter.
In the vein of the Stephanie’s attributes comment:
AJ and that Bella have abs of steel in that damn picture.
AJ’s are made of steel, the Bella’s are made of crackers and water.
If Brandon stops writing these, we riot.
WE WANT PEOPLE POWER! *CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP!*
Seriously, if Big Johnny comes back with Otunga and *SUPER GAAASP!* Eve Torres(!!!), I would be the happiest of clams. Save us, Johnny Ace!
You Alex *, why’s your Curtis Axel collage just a picture of Laycool and Kaval? If there’s more I missed the forest for Layla’s incredible rack.
…sorry. Layla is very distracting, isn’t she? Stop being so beautiful, Layla! Sheesh-bo-beesh!
I prefer her when she opens her mouth. Mmmm, accents… *goes into Homer Simpson donut trance*
but I didn’t understand the inclusion of that picture in your collage … is it a reference to NXT 2 only ? or is there some event between them in the past that I just can’t remember ?
NXT Season 2.
Axel reminds me of the time he and Kaval were the finalists and Axel did some of his worst promos ever. That is also why I added the book of Genesis in there…
I was initially upset about the cash in because I like Sandow and hate Cena, of course, but bigger picture: 1. Cena IS Hogan, if MITB had existed in 1989 and Rick The Model Martel had come down to cash in on Hulkamania, he would have had no chance, I would have known this but rooted for him anyway. 2. Cena being champion is better long term for the big, gold belt. If Sandow had won it, it would have been relegated immediately back to the mid-card where it’s been dying for the past 2 years. At least when the champion is the top guy, that belt has a chance to be a main event and not the champion losing non-title matches to get somebody “back in the title hunt.” 3. I think it’s important we establish that cashing in stacks the odds in your favor but it’s not a guarantee like Sandow was claiming. Years and years of cash ins have lessened the meaning of title reign statistics and cheapened the PPV main events as recently as Summerslam so if that can go away even a little bit, I’d like that better than a great mid-carder getting a mild push. Bottom line, I hated it on a personal level, but was okay with it logically and for the long term benefits.
Yeah. The idea and the fallout are great, the execution was the misstep.
“Lessened the meaning of title reign statistics”
I don’t really buy that. For example, in 1999 there were 13 WWE Title changes, and just look at WCW from 1996 to the end of that company.
You know how awesome it would’ve been to see Martel vs. Hogan for the belt? I know it would be a 4 minute squash that would have Hogan hulking up from the arrogance spray, but it still would be awesome.
I love the idea of Hogan squashing him even if he was blind. Somehow, I’m less enthused about Cena eventually becoming Daredevil and using his radar sense to defeat somebody (let’s say Ambrose, he could be a good Bullseye) in the next couple years.
my problems with that are:
1. why let sandow cash in now in first place ? he could’ve actually cashed in on del rio many of the several times rvd had him KO’ed after their extreme matches before ! also, he could’ve cashed in AT HIAC WHEN CENA WAS STILL TIRED OF THE MATCH !
2. sandow being a jobber and a mid-carder is nothing but wwe’s fault. they could’ve changed it ! they CREATED it ! sandow looking weak going into the match is not an excuse …
3. same thing with cena making the WHC look good and above the mid-card. wwe created that situation. there was no reason for it. having it held by someone that isn’t one of the top TOP talents was never an excuse for them to put it in the mid-card and not concentrate on its fueds like they used to with edge/taker/batista/jericho before … we didn’t “need” cena holding it to get it back there. sandow taking it from del rio or cody (if he had won it originally) or even cena now, and then continuing to shine and get an opportunity to shine would be enough. he got the mic skills to make it work. same thing was the case with bobby roode in TNA in 2011, and by the end of his reign in 2012, he was already the most dominant and awesome champion in wrestling since like even f*cking ric flair ! he always won in any way possible and didn’t care about his friends or family if they stood in his way that he got called “the leader of the selfish generation” and became “the IT factore of professional wrestling” for it. that was how I wanted sandow to become here, along with a little mix of “best in the world at everything I do” world champ jericho.
4. the MITB cash in’s WHOLE PURPOSE was to give someone an ULTIMATE advantage anywhere anytime to ALWAYS WIN. now that THAT’s gone, it doesn’t even matter any more than a normal 1.contender match …
STUPID, STUPID, STUPID, WWE.
After actually watching the match, I think it made Sandow look great, for the most part. He was aggressive and ruthless (they should come up with a phrase for that), and he really put the boots to Cena. Sure, the end was just like 95% of every other Cena match where he wins, but I don’t think this feud is over by any means now. I’m interested to see what they do with Sandow at the SmackDown tapings tonight, and I haven’t even been interested in Sandow since long before he captured the briefcase.
Sandow failed cash in aside, I thought this raw was pretty great. It just happened to follow one of the biggest kick in the balls this company has given me this year
Also a best for Steph’s boobs, because good God! Haven’t seem em stick out like that in a log time
Steph’s new boobs made their WWE debut within the same 4-5 week span of RVD, DDP, Booker T, Lance Storm, Buff Bagwell and Tommy Dreamer. Out of everyone on that list, they’re the only ones still performing at a peak level on Raw 12 years later.
“I thought this raw was pretty great. It just happened to follow one of the biggest kick in the balls this company has given me this year”
and I think most of that feeling is caused to us by “great tag teams” and “potential for good women’s wrestling”.
wwe today is more and more feeling like TNA IMPACT 2003-2008. they even got “old barely-active legends taking your main event spots and storylines in the most important times” going for them today.
I’m a pretty big Cena apologist, and even last night I just got upset at the ending of the cash-in. And Brandon, thanks for so eloquently describing why it sucked, because I was still trying to make it make sense.
Kaitlyn.
“THAT obviously isn’t the case, but whatever’s going on involving the Wyatts, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk is a thing I’m extremely interested in. The obvious answer to Bray’s “the Devil made me do it” taunting is Stephanie McMahon, because Stephanie McMahon is The Devil.”
Also because Kane is “The Devil’s Favorite Demon.”
We’re through the looking glass here, people
Bob Backlund is the original Drunk Uncle
As I was reading about NXT Divas challenging AJ, I had this horrible visual of Emma being called up, coming into the ramp on her first match on RAW, doing that goofy dance and getting ‘attacked’ by the bubbles…and everyone shitting on her because Diva. Either sitting on their hands or chanting ‘this is awful’ or whatever. And then running to YouTube to spit vitriol on the new fake-tittied ‘bikini model’ who’s as dumb as all the others.
Anyone else?
If they continue with Emma’s personality it’ll work for her. Yesterday and the ppv, there were no Husky Harris chants
Emma is the kind of character than you can’t throw at (shitty, shitty) Raw crowds without context. If I had to go off the top of my head, I would debut her with some kind of association with Santino, so we can get the “quirky fun character who is also really good in the ring” idea across without having to fight the crowd every inch of the way.
Paige you could realistically just debut straight, have her beat AJ around the head and neck with a pool cue, and people would get her immediately.
*onto the ramp.
Exactly, Jim. And the same would go for Tyler Breeze and Enzo Amore, only instead of ‘blech Diva’ it would be ‘blech gay’
That’s the thing about the intimate crowd at Full Sail. When you’re that close to the wrestlers, there’s no chance to be anonymous. Thus, you have to treat them like people. Get a big crowd and it’s nothing but “We want puppies!” and “What!?”.
P.S.: Breeze worked house show matches with Kingston and I read that he actually got great heel heat. It’s not love like at NXT, but it’s better than the usual homophobia the WWE Universe usually engages in.
Really, Johnny? That’s good news! Although he may have tweaked his gimmick. I can’t see him being full 80’s-Model-Rick-Martel-with-Eric-Cartman-voice and getting over on ‘regular’ RAW.
Also, as much as Brandon wants to pretend there’s no such thing as ‘smarks’, the NXT crowd is made up of smarks. Not so the RAW crowd. The RAW crowd would find the Colony stupid (‘durr wrestling ants laaaame ghey’) while the NXT crowd would love the shit out of them.
Put it this way: The Colony are ANTROPOMORPHIC WRESTLING ANTS. What’s not to love, right? If you nodded your head and said ‘exactly’, you’re an NXT/indies fan; if you said ‘what? That sounds so gay lol’, you’re a ‘regular’ wrasslin’ fan.
Emma and Breeze seem like the kind of characters they should run vignettes about before they debut. That would probably help.
^The one that has a mental age higher than 16. Welcome to the minority.
Sorry, I guess you’re already in the minority seeing as you post here.
actually, I think that when emma first debuted (before brandon started reviewing NXT) she was a heel for people hating her gimmick and thinking it’s childlish or whatever and her acting a bit extra confident that you’d mistake it for being arrogance and cockiness. bailey also had that going for her at first and I remember brandon worsting her at first fol looking a bit extra goofy or something.
they look like that for EVERYONE at first. you build them up right (that includes GOOD WRESTLING MATCHES AND FUEDS) and be consistant with them, and everyone will catch on them quick in few months. that’s what’d happen to emma if she debuted now.
@Pedro: Don’t overgeneralize like that. I’m fairly confident that if a tiny ANTHROPOMORPHIC WRESTLING BULL can get over, The Colony could as well. It’s all about how they’re sold to the audience, same with T Breezy.
Sandow cashing in on Cena brought back memories of when Ziggler cashed in on ADR. At one point in that match ADR hits Ziggler with a kick in the corner and it looks like ADR is going to beat Ziggler in just he way Brandon describes Cena should have won his match vs Sandow. With a quick finisher out of nowhere that catches his opponent overconfident and off guard.
The booking is a shame because I thought Sandow and Cena worked really well together. If you want to open Raw with a drawn out match where Cena overcomes the odds don’t have Sandow murder/death/kill him with the briefcase before hand. Just have him come down say he’s sick of Cena’s pandering nonsense and have him challenge him straight up like a gentlemen. That way Cena beats Sandow with a lingering injury because he’s still John Cena and Sandow is still Sandow.
As much as I rolled my eyes at the finish, I really enjoyed the match. If there’s a silver lining here, maybe he won some people over backstage by showing he can hang with Cena, even if it was the one armed man version.
agreed, moar sandow pleez
actually, there’s a great sandow/cena match that they had before on main event.
and most of sandow’s matches with sheamus were always great. some of his matches with orton were good. his matches with cody and his match with del rio at smackdown recently were very good.
backstage people should ALREADY F*CKING SEE THAT HE CAN HANG WITH TOP TALENT.
Can I comment after just reading the first page?
The flawed assumption here is that Cena’s arm is still injured and recovering from surgery. Sandow cashed in on the assumption that Cena was already less than 100%, the same assumption we all made as fans. BUT, what if John’s arm truly is healed 100% from surgery. True he did just wrestle ADR that night before, but that was THE ENTIRE DAY EARLIER. He’s not an MLB pitcher that needs five days rest, WWE wrestlers wrestle on consecutive days all the time.
So really, Cena only had to overcome the disadvantage of the pre-match attack.
Sandow’s fatal error was allowing the few minutes of commercial break time to pass before beginning the match. If he had decreed that the match had to start on the WWE App for maximum second screen viewing, I think we’d be looking at a new World Champion.
that just makes sandow, the most intelligant man in the world as they taught us, look stupid for choosing a really, REALLY poor cash-in time after ALL THAT WAITING. at the very least, he could’ve cashed in at HIAC …
as brandon said, it’s not cena’s fault .. nor sandow’s .. it’s just the creative’s.
Have they taught us that Sandow is ACTUALLY the most intelligent man in the world? Or does Sandow just claim to be?
I know there have been multiple instances of him using words improperly and misquoting famous quotes.
at the very least, sandow used to look like smart guy. even if he was a normal smart guy.
but choosing this time to cash in was plain and flat out paul heymen getting on top of the cell for no reason or him standing in the middle of the ring telling punk about his plan. it made sandow look so stupid, to me. and I do NOT appreciate that whatsoever …
I don’t get it. We’ve all seen Cena beat dudes single-handedly, this time it was just a more literal example of that. It is what he does.
Since his hand is fine, Cena beat Sandow… single-armedly
On the subject of AJ:
As much as I love the NXT joshi squad, they could all benefit from another six months in the oven to get genuinely great before they move up. So, what options do we really have left?
AJ vs. Kaitlyn is kind of the default, and I wouldn’t object since it’d probably be pretty great but what angle do they have left? Delayed revenge? “Fight me because I’m your only legitimate threat?”
AJ vs. Summer would the HOT HOT SHIT, but Summer needs a build and one of them needs to turn face, and it would HAVE to be AJ because Summer Rae is not capable of being a face and oh god I do not want to see face AJ.
My heart of hearts wants to believe that AJ can keep driving Brie to get better and that if you stretched this feud for six months they’d throw down an Inoue vs. Toyota at WM30, but… pfft.
Why can’t Summer and AJ just have a heel vs heel feud to determine which of them is the Alpha Bitch?
Really, aside from some of the Cena stuff we haven’t seen face AJ since her time as Bryan’s Elizabeth. When she was on NXT/with Bryan she was a great face.
On the likely opponents: As the most vocal Brie dissenter I say give her all the showcase matches you want, she’s hit her ceiling. She’ll never be female Bryan and she’ll be lucky to be the Whisper that Dolph superkicks to set up a throwaway match with Bryan on a B-PPV.
Kaitlyn is my favorite AJ opponent who she’s had good matches with, but it went long. Nothing a couple of gimmick matches can’t fix though (with at least another 2-month reign for Kaitlyn for non-Bryan feelings sake).
Summer would be great as a catalyst for AJ’s halfway-through-her-title-reign-heel-face-turn-Trish opponent.
AJ vs. Kaitlyn in a TLC or Last Woman Standing match could be fun. I could go for that.
I’m fairly confident the best we’ll ever get out of Brie is a far less charismatic Trish Stratus, but I’m not opposed to being proven wrong.
She could start by not being the loudest person in the history of wrestling.
Pretty sure Melina has that nailed for all eternity, Jim.
what happened to naomi ?
also, I think that tamina turning on AJ (or AJ turning on tamina, after she notices tamina staring a lot on her baby (that’s what she calls her title. and watching her swing it in her arms and sing for it and kiss it as if it was a real baby to go to sleep has become one of my favourite “infamous great little things wrestlers do” along with dean ambrose’s little dancing in mid-matches and how he talks to himself) would be a nice little place-holder fued (although the matches might not be so great after all).
any chance at all of Kharma, or has that ship finally sailed forever? It’ll always be May 2011 in my heart.
themosayat, I think we need more time with She-siel before the break-up route. More time means more drama when it ends (Barbershop Window).
Truer than you think on that Brie/Trish comparison. Trish was a mediocre wrestler, but the audience cared about and loved her. That’s actually more important than good wrestling talent.
Pedro, I’d go for a tables match. It’s a nice feel out for more hardcore ones and allows Kaitlyn to get 2-on-1’d by AJ and friend, spear Tamina through a table, and have AJ retain with a Cody Rhodes/Big Show-like surprise spot.
I say they run a Chickbusters vs the Total Divas angle. Kaitlyn and AJ have great chemistry and a legit history that is easy to buy into, and WWE need to come to terms with the fact that, as happy as they are for mainstream attention, being “reality stars” does not make the Bellas insta-faces for the wrestling audience.
If Kharma is available, that could be another brilliant program.
They need to keep the title on AJ until the NXT crew are ready to be called up though. Give her a Punk-length reign and have it actually be a big deal when the championship changes hands, for the first time in its short history.
Only problem there Lester is that the matches maybe wouldn’t be awful, but they certainly wouldn’t be memorable. That’s the difference between the NXT girls and the Total Divas. Group 1 is talented women capable of telling great stories with good to great wrestling, group 2 is passable to outright bad women capable of telling boring stories with mediocre wrestling.
Here’s my Fav Five
1. Luke Harper-Rowan is awful and I’m not sure anyone has noticed it. His in ring talent is to throw opponents into attacks by Luke Harper.
2. The Shield- They would be one if Ambrose had a long feud
3. Daniel Bryan-His popularity came from crazy anger not sarcasm
4. AJ Lee-Does well on the interviews even with commentary during matches. Also, keeps the Aces & Eights story going.
5. The Miz- I hope that he goes on a losing streak thru Wrestlemania pre-show where he gets dominated by El Torito.
@Slider: Perfect answer, plus a better package all around.
So, Reigns and Rollins are about to turn on Ambrose, right? I can’t be the only one who saw that.
I’m ignoring it and hoping it will go away. WWE needs to run on something besides spite and jealousy.
I was surprised there wasn’t a mention of that either… Reigns and Rollins clearly took offense to Ambrose’s breezy comment, and after the six-man Reigns still had death-stare eyes for Ambrose. They going to hang Ambrose out to dry to assist in his title loss.
It also appeared (maybe in my own eyes) that Triple H and Stephanie have some doubts as to The Shield’s effectiveness and have decided to contract some work out to the Wyatt Family… diversifying their portfolio?
Maybe diversifying. Maybe replacing?
I thought of that way too hard that I had to imagine the IC belt around seth’s waist and the WHC on roman’s shoulder to stop f*cking thinking about it.
that, or ambrose losing his title to big E, please and thank you.
Considering what the US Title seems to do to people, I’d rather Ambrose lose the title to a debuting Corey Graves and watch him fade into oblivion (CZW).
@Miss Heather: Great comment. I’m just really not ready for The Shield to be done though, so I’m hoping that isn’t going to happen. It hasn’t even been a year!
Didn’t Kane imply that Steph was the devil? You then inferred it, no?
+grammar
Oh, make no mistake, I’m insufferable. That’s why I think I fit in with a bunch of grown people that like wrestling. *Chuck Norris Thumb Up*
Molly Holly then. She looks almost exactly like Steph, but has naturally huge tits and wrestling talent.
I mentioned this in the discussion thread last night, but If indeed The Wyatt Family are doing errand(s) for a certain ‘authority’, wouldn’t that go against certain aspects of what Bray Wyatt’s character stands for.. e.g. “Down With the Machine”? I’m happy that the Wyatts’ are progressing, though I feel that The Wyatts, Bray Wyatt especially, should be it’s own entity within the ‘WWE Universe’ – the charterer is just that damn good! Though a feud with Bryan and Punk is mouthwatering, regardless of how it gets there.
maybe he’s destroying the machine from the inside ? gaining their trust to get to the top quickly and easily before raging all over it ?
or maybe he realized that stephanie’s evilness is just way, way harder than he (or anyone for that matter) can take, and he decided “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” ?
It goes against what The Shield supposedly stood for, too. WWE Creative seems to believe that Young Heel Guys Will Do Anything to Get Ahead always trumps any semblance of morality or values systems.
Or maybe “the devil” is just the insane darkness that lives within Bray Wyatt, and not — hopefully — an actual higher power/authority figure.
It’s probably Heyman, isn’t it?
Heyman would be wondrous.
So maybe…just maybe… John Cena is actually from Planet Vegeta, and that’s why he can power up after being beaten down… and maybe, JUST maybe, all of the title belts actually have dragonball-like powers and they are going to have him collect them all so he can wish for the power to overcome the odds…maybe…
LOL I have a visual now of the Prime Time Players or the Usos using their fusing powers to become Daritus/Titarren and Jijey/Jeymmy in order to beat Super Cena and Majin Orton.
3MB= Ginyu force
Oh, and let’s not forget Perfect Axel! (GET IT?)
Oh Pedro, how you brighten my days
We need to have a Who’s Who of Wrestlers as Dragon Ball Z characters. Here’s what I’ve got so far:
Triple H – Perfect Cell
Steph – Perfect Frieza
Randy Orton – Gohan
3MB – Ginyu Force
Brodus Clay – Fat Buu
Tensai – Nappa
CM Punk – Vegeta
John Cena – Goku
Wade Barrett – Mr Satan (or Zack Ryder)
Paul Heyman – King Kai
Daniel Bryan – Kid Buu
Big Johnny – Original Frieza (wheezy voice & rides around all the time)
Jack Swagger – Yamcha (or The Miz)
Antonio Cesaro – Tenshinhan
El Torito – Chaozu
Rey Mysterio – Krillin (or Sin Cara)
Renee Young – Lunch
R-Truth – Mr PoPo
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler – Master Roshi
Vince McMahon – Shen Long
Curtis Axel – Android 16
Bo Dallas – Android 17 (I know, NXT, but work with me here!)
Summer Rae – Android 18
Emma – Bulma
Nikki Bella – Chi-Chi
Corey Graves – Great Saiyaman (worse version of Gohan/Orton)
That’s all I have for now. I still need to find people to be Trunks (Fandango maybe, due to his hairstyle?), Goten and Majin Buu, and a character to assign to Ryback. If anyone has any ideas, please leave them below.
Alternative for Android 16: Sheamus. I also need someone for AdR.
Why do you have to chose between the two….I’ll take both!
I know Cena overcomes odds and all that but what was the point of him surviving Sandow’s pre-match assault and his 2 finishers, only for Sandow to be instantly criticalled by a bad one-armed fireman’s carry slam.
At least a surprise roll up pin would’ve made some sort of sense.
Maybe our collective dream booking of the lights going out in an arena and when they come back up, both the Shield and the Wyatt Family are out there looking at each other all confused may become realized….let’s hope so
I would be SHOCKED if this scenario doesn’t happen during the Royal Rumble match. Have 3MB, The Miz, Wade Barrett, Kofi Kingston all battling each other in the ring. The lights go out for 10 seconds, you hear mayhem in the ring, lights come back on, and it’s Wyatt, Harper and Rowan on one side, Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins on the other, and the other 6 guys eliminated on the floor. People would lose their shit.
Take my money TheFakeMSol!!!
P.S. and you can take the rest of my money Matt Steele!
BOOK IT!
I can’t wait for the WWE ’14 game. I hear Cena has a rating of 387!
The Attitude Adjustment is the glitched infinite damage finisher from VGCW.
your first piece on the “internet fans is a stupid concept” is a golden mine alone. and telling your feelings throughout the night and how “way low in the depth of the ocean” you felt after the opening and how great things kept pulling you up little by little until you just got back to normal thankfully was so similar to me like it was the exact same feeling we all shared. fantastic stuff as usuall.
actually, even that rad looking half-nelson neckbreaker was used by the injured arm … which makes even that not perfect, sadly …
and I love how you describe your FAV FIVE list to “get a little weird after D-bry” when GOLDUST is above him. those are also my same 5 currently.
and since you compared ROH-champion daniel bryan to HBK 1997, I thought of asking you something I wanted to ask you for a while. since I am a new wrestling fan and kinda know nothing much about the indies, what couple of daniel bryan matches would you recommend for me from his pre-wwe career ? also, what is your favourite daniel bryan/bryan danielson match ever ? my wrestling needs this month aren’t fulfilled yet and I need something strong !
Anything featuring Bryan/Joe or Bryan/Takeshi Morishima are personal favorites of mine.
His matches against Nigel McGuinness were pretty terrific, too.
Good call, Cassidy – so much of Danielson’s work in ROH was top-notch.
Has anyone considered that losing his MITB cash-in might be ten times better for Sandow’s career than winning the WHC would have been?
OK, yes, he was totally neutered (more so than he was already but he didn’t have very far to go) but what do you really think would have happened if he won the WHC in the state his character is in right now? It would have been Wade Barrett’s IC title run and Antonio Cesaro’s US title run rolled up into a massive dough of disappointment and baked into a big, fluffy bread of buried.
With this loss, Sandow’s character has hit rock bottom and can now spiral out of control into an obsessive, bearded, possibly homeless psychopath who will do ANYTHING to not look pathetic and will continue to royally screw it up until one day he doesn’t and becomes a legitimate madman with a legitimate claim to a legitimate title shot.
Sorry. I blacked out there for a second.
Honestly, being the first man to cash in and lose is a massive indignity to Sandow’s character and absolutely perfect for him. There are so many great possibilities for him here on out (as you stated), many more than the beat up the wimpy nerd route a win would have gotten for him.
Isn’t it amazing that WWE has been so poor at booking MITB winners that one could actually credibly draw this conclusion.
Think about it. We live in a world where it is possible that giving Sandow the WHC would destroy his career like it has done to Ziggles and Swaggah to name two. Wow.gif
my argument is that he didn’t have to cash it in tonight …
From the rumors I’m reading, the people backstage were really impressed with Sandow’s work last night, and it honestly might help him in the long run. I sure hope so.
@Johnny Slider: Only problem with that theory is that Sandow wasn’t the first man to cash in and lose, Cena was (just last year!).
Carson, to go JBL on you, Cena won the match by DQ. Big Show speared him. That means at least one man thought Cena would win the match. Sandow simply proved he would lose regardless the circumstance (much worse and much more embarrassing).
@TheFakeMSol: Didn’t you leave out the obligatory “I’m hardcore” that follows that?
/Tommy Dreamer
Great write up, as always. Thank you for putting my anger with the Cena/Sandow situation into better perspective.
Wrestling: It Gets Better(sometimes).
It seems the issue with WWE creative is that it only looks at the “how does this make sense” side of things and does not consider or even ponder the “how does this make no sense whatsoever” aspect.
This Cena thing is a perfect example. Creative thought that they were exclusively re-establishing the World Title through John Cena, which they may very well do, by having him beat Del Rio and beat Sandow decisively to let everyone know he’s back and winning the World Title will now be a “big deal.”
But, they clearly fail to consider that the manner in which those wins occurred, given the circumstances, are completely illogical. Either make the arm injury a thing or don’t. They could have easily said from the start that the arm is completely healed and have Cena and his opponents act like he is recovered and have him wrestle his way to two victories with no handicap. Instead, they try to balance the invincible/vulnerable line too much and it doesn’t make sense.
I have this theory about Renee Young that sort of ties into her spider-sense:
She is someone who has taken a job that exists in this alternate universe that is not her own. She is fully invested in that universe but is not a part of it, so she can see things happening that no one else does because even though she is there, she’s outside of it. If you look at everything she’s done on Raw, Smackdown and even NXT, it totally makes sense. She wants to be part of the WWE world, but she is still from the normal world so things that are normal in WWE (the Wyatts ambushing Bryan) are out of place to her and she instantly reacts.
And least that’s what I’ve been telling myself because I love the idea of Renee Young creating an actual character for herself to be playing on TV because she is the best.
I love this.
Someone’s been listening to those old Chikara conspiracy theory podcasts on The Mandible Claw…
Also, you kid about the John Lauriniatis thing but who was the individual who last successfully removed Triple H from his corporate power position in late 2011…Big Johnny himself. Big Show could easily convince Mr. McMahon of that…have Johnny replace Maddox as GM setting up Vince/Johnny vs. HHH/Steph
I don’t mind Cena winning against a very game Sandow, it’s the way he won that doesn’t work. The story of this match was, Cena can beat Sandow with one arm behind his back.
Nothing from this match makes me think that Sandow is a main event guy. I don’t think this match “made” Sandow in any way. He just looked like a guy who took at cheap shot at the top guy, lost, and now will fade back down the pecking order for a while.
If Sandow literally just got fed to Cena and isn’t going to be a part of Cena’s storyline going forward, then it was a waste.
I have no problem with Sandow losing the briefcase if it means sparking a program with Cena over the next couple months.
I can’t make a choice between Steph, Kaitlyn and Molly like that on the fly. I need a solid 2 hours with each woman while Barry White music is playing in the background before I can make a solid decision.
Its looks like I missed a pretty solid show after we all got Cena’d.
Logic and storyline wise, the Cena win made sense. Sandow overplayed and misplayed his hand. He underestimated Cena and didn’t get the job done. For the smartest person on the roster, I would have spend the entire commercial break trying to rip Cena’s arm off and beat him to death with it. And in the match, he rarely spent any time on the arm. He should have lost.
The only problem was that if that was done by any other person, they would have gotten one hell of a push. With Cena, he doesn’t need a push. According to WWE canon, he can beat anybody not named Triple H. It was a waste.
I’ll still tune in next weel, but my finger is going to be on the last button. If I see anything I don’t like (cough)Cena(cough), I’m switching to anything else.
I was you last week. This week, I’m off the Raw.
As far as attacking during the break, remember the “Mark Henry Rule”. The champion has to be in fighting condition and able to stand and not be severely injured. Sandow was likely waiting while the doc checked on Cena and cleared him.
Good write-up as always Brandon.
I think we should check the birth certificate of Nattie because there is noway in hell a Canadian her age should not know how to apply a proper sharpshooter. It’d be like an American growing up watching Ric Flair and not know how to apply a figure four. You’d have to be all kinds of stupid not being able to know how to do that.
looks in Miz’s direction…
I totally forgot about “Kaval” until right the fuck now.
Brandon, can you accept this as a “Get Well Card” for Curtis Axel? (Please pretend that Damien Sandow is the person answering the door).
