The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/2/13: Competitive Guys With Big Attitudes

Pre-show notes:

– Sharing this column earns you UPROXX Bucks, which you can exchange at our gift shop for prizes.

Note: UPROXX Bucks not accepted at any UPROXX website locations.

– Programming note: These notes are useless, right? I included one last week about how the NXT and Impact reports were taking a week off because of Yanks Thanks and on Thursday afternoon people were tweeting WHERE’S THE NXT REPORT at me. Unless you are some sort of amazing Buddha wrestling fan that reads up on NXT but skips Raw, you gotta read these things. This is important information.

– Goldust GIF via WrasslorMonkey at Punchsport. Yes, it’s in there.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook. (see, super important)

– You can find out about the movie me and Goldust made here and here. Post-production, baby! Also, follow that wrestling promotion I work for/am increasingly involved in helping run here. Our next show is in Austin on January 5. Book your flights immediately.

Please click through for the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for December 2, 2013.