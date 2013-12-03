The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/2/13: Competitive Guys With Big Attitudes

– Sharing this column earns you UPROXX Bucks, which you can exchange at our gift shop for prizes.
Programming note: These notes are useless, right? I included one last week about how the NXT and Impact reports were taking a week off because of Yanks Thanks and on Thursday afternoon people were tweeting WHERE'S THE NXT REPORT at me.
Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
You can find out about the movie me and Goldust made here and here. Post-production, baby! Also, follow that wrestling promotion I work for/am increasingly involved in helping run here. Our next show is in Austin on January 5.
Undertaker improved in his 40’s too.
Am I crazy to think we can just call it the WWE World Championship?
The Triple Kings of H Game Winner’s Cerebral Assassin Championship.
WWE World title doesn’t work because then the word “World” is in their twice (World Wrestling Entertainment World Title) It’s why the title was never refereed to as the World Title when the title was created by Vince Sr.
Call it the “Unified” or “Undisputed” WWE champion for a few weeks then phase out the extra word and call it the WWE title.
And then slowly stop treating WHC title reigns were world title reigns. Because the world is a better place if The Great Khali isn’t a former World Champion.
Isn’t WWE an orphaned acronym now? I remember reading something about that a while ago.
Lester is right. WWE doesn’t actually stand for World Wrestling Entertainment anymore.
WWE is the brand name.
I always thought they would go with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Effectively combining the two.
Brandon, i hope you know that you and me share a brain. I wrote that Wyatt/Bryan save Punk angle last night.
I have to say that Seth Rollins had me cracking up numerous times throughout the show.
1. “You gotta pull on his beard!” advice to Ambrose regarding the Big Show.
2. The way he said “Muay Thai nonsense” in that segment. Also loved that bit because they seemed to have filmed it where the props are stored, the shelf of lamps in the background also made me giggle.
3. After pinning Goldust, he threw his arms in the air, stumbled out of the ring and fell over the barricade. Just the way he did it made me laugh.
Rollins is amazing. All members of the Shield are amazing and I want to host them for a Christmas dinner.
You can have them over for Christmas dinner, but don’t be surprised when you hear Sierra Hotel India Echo Lima Delta and they suddenly enter through a window.
I know this isn’t a perfect comparison, but you know how in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens, then the NFL just made a new Cleveland Browns and gave it all the franchise’s old history even though the Ravens are still right there, existing? And that’s in a legitimate sport! The WWE Heavyweight Championship is the Cleveland Browns.
Jesus, you’re right… (shakes head)
So that means Bischoff DE-unified the title to satiate Triple H’s lust for gold?
The title wasn’t de-unified. It was a new lineage. Check the title history: [www.wwe.com]
The History of the World Heavyweight Championship DVD flatly states that the titles are one and the same
And the website and every available title history says something else. So should I base it on what happened on the show and actual show-based established history, or what they said on a DVD once?
The website DOES NOT say something else Brandon. I love your site, but seriously, you can’t just lie like that. [www.wwe.com]
Quote from the above title history:
“Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff then declared that since Lesnar had left for SmackDown, that Raw needed its own champion. So with that, he opened a briefcase and pulled out the old WCW Championship and gave it to Triple H”
“lie like that?” What are you on?
They say “he pulled out the old WCW Championship” because they’re saying it is the big gold belt. The physical championship. The title history starts with Triple H. “Naming him the first World Heavyweight Champion.” I get you want to prove me wrong or whatever, but “Triple H is the first one” with no other champions being listed before him means new champion.
Best case scenario for both of us, the language is intentionally unclear to muddle it so fucking people can argue about it on the Internet when they shouldn’t.
I’m sorry Brandon, but you just have to accept when you’re wrong. You’re coming off as silly.
Here’s ANOTHER quote:
[www.wwe.com]
“The World Heavyweight Championship that has recently been carried by such greats as Batista and Triple H got its start in WWE back in 2002. But its prestigious lineage can actually be traced back all the way to George Hackenschmidt and 1904.”
I’m pretty sure I can find you a bunch more. It’s not like this was a secret. Everyone seems to know it but you.
Ah, I have found the perfect link that should make you throw in the white towel.
[www.wwe.com]
“Although new, the honor had an extensive history. It was directly descended from the former WCW World Championship, which came to WWE from the company’s purchase of WCW in 2001.”
Not only that, but it outright calls the title a “reincarnation” of the WCW title.
And here are more links… just for the hell of it.
[www.wwe.com]
[www.wwe.com]
[www.wwe.com]
I had a similar argument when I said that the WWE title doesn’t exist anymore, it’s the ECW world title since RVD won it. The thing is, if they want to say a belt in a scripted sport is anything they want it to be, I suppose it is.
Brandon isn’t “wrong”, he is going by what they said when the belt was reintroduced. It’s like arguing against any storyline they decided was foolish and are pretending didn’t happen. It did still happen.
I can say “what does Regal know about Opera? He’s a real man’s man construction worker!” I am not wrong, even if the WWE has moved on from that.
“Now, shouldn’t Punk’s beef be with 1) The Shield, for attacking him, especially since he was involved in such a complicated issue with them and Heyman over the past year, and 2) WHOEVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR KIDNAPPING HIS NEW FRIEND AFTER HIS MATCH? But no, his issue is with AUTHORITY because he is ANTI IT.”
a) Punk’s beef should be with the Shield, but it should *also* with the people who he believes directed the Shield to attack him– The Authority. They deny that, naturally, but I doubt anyone but JBL really believes that. So I don’t think his issue is with the Authority ‘just because.’
But I agree that his exchange with Kane was really lame. But that’s just as much the writers’ fault as anyone’s, for deciding this story should start with HHH and Steph saying “Nope, wasn’t us,” and passing Punk off to Kane. I mean, if you’ve got an angry anti-authority guy, give him something to rage against.
That’s kind of a flimsy connection to make at this point, though. The Shield and The Authority have been pretty separate for a while now. I can’t remember the last time the two even directly interacted with one another.
Well, if the Shield standing guard outside the ring during The Authority’s post-Summerslam celebration (while the rest of the roster stood on the stage) doesn’t make it clear enough, I don’t know what would. Once something is established, it isn’t *un-established* just because we don’t see it for a while.
Or those numerous instances in the months since where similar things happened, including times HHH literally sicced them on Daniel Bryan or the Big Show. Or all the times they’ve been referred to as the Authority’s attack dogs. It hasn’t happened for a few weeks, but it’s been a BIG part of the post-SummerSlam main event storytelling.
Passing him off to Kane kind of works though. Punk’s going to be even angrier next week, because the people he perceives to have caused him harm are just ignoring him. Punk needs the attention to feed his rage in order to motivate him into action.
@knoxthefourth isn’t that why the shield are for?
we just can’t tolerate the lame jokes and insults punk spews to kane or whoever.
I get where you’re coming from, themosayat. I’m just trying to stay positive and force the square pegs into round holes. It’s hard sometimes.
I think your vision of the title lineage is a tad bit misguided.
When Brock refused to wrestle Triple H, Bischoff decided he wasn’t the Undisputed Champion after all, and effectively split the title. There’s a reason Brock couldn’t call himself “Undisputed”.
Although it wasn’t explicitly stated, the WCW-half of the title was split off and given to Triple H. This was later confirmed on WWE.com when they traced the title history back to the WCW one.
I can’t recall if it was ever mentioned on TV before, but they did a poll a few months back where they asked the fans who was the best World Heavyweight Champion and Ric Flair won despite not ever holding this incarnation of the belt.
But yeah, this doesn’t contradict anything that happened before. Brock was a wuss, the title was split, and now each one has their own prestigious history.
that poll of the best world heavyweight champion. yeah, ric flair didn’t win it!!!!!!!!!
booker t did. wait, it should be like this: booker t did!!!!!!!!!
and hhh didn’t mention booker t as one of the best world champions ever, btw.
Incorrect. The title is its own thing. The title history on WWE.com makes it official: [www.wwe.com]
The idea that the title was introduced because of Brock being Smackdown exclusive is true, but the title is a construct of HHH and Bischoff being (in character) egotistical and needy.
At the very best it is “officially” its own title and “officially” the same title. They put out an entire DVD set about this being the same title, that has to be at least as official as WWE.com title history.
Sometimes we have to accept that “reality” is whatever the hell they decide it is. I assume everyone has read 1984. Being a wrestling fan requires Doublethink: knowing something is a lie, but completely accepting it as truth.
Already wrote it above, but here I write it again. Directly from the title history:
“he opened a briefcase and pulled out the old WCW Championship and gave it to Triple H, naming him the first World Heavyweight Champion.”
He gave him the WCW title. The sentence is pretty clear.
I like that Wyatt/Bryan/Punk idea.
Bad News Barret is the laziest load of shit I’ve ever seen on a wrestling programme. Have the over-worked creative team officially given up? I’ve put more thought into which finger is the best for arse scratching. My theory is they stuck him on that podium because it was taken out of storage and set up before the writers remembered the anonymous GM laptop was destroyed.
they always ruin the few accidentally brilliant ideas or acts their talent do or they come up with like that.
bad news barret could’ve been in kane’s current place and it would’ve worked 105% better.
“Deeper Than a Butthole: The Sean Waltman Story”
Pat Patterson won the Intercontinental title in an imaginary tournament so I can see why WWE is now pretending their Big Gold Belt is all of a sudden the same as the NWA/WCW World Title.
I felt bad for Chris Jericho more than anything.
Excellent write-up, as always. It’s worth saying an infinite number of times how awesome it is that you put so much effort and passion into these pieces and are consistently insightful and hilarious.
I actually wasn’t a huge fan of the Daniel Bryan match. Maybe I’m just spoiled but I personally felt like this was Bryan at his most disinterested. A lot of kicking (even for him) and a lot of same-old-same-old and even a few moves that just weren’t very good. That flying knee wasn’t even CLOSE and if it was CM Punk or Kofi Kingston or pretty much anyone but Daniel Bryan, there would probably be a whole Worst for that one move with an accompanying GIF.
Also, yeah, the announce team was in rare form. I mean they really, truly seem to get worse every week. Cole and King are BARELY better but JBL is truly the epitome of awful. I actually liked him as recently as a few months ago for his brilliantly ridiculous leaps in logic but right now his entire character motivation is “you’re always right about everything in spite of being consistently and OVERWHELMINGLY dumb and drunk and contrarian.” He sounds like he’s actively trying to damage the product as well as his own character. The thing with Cole reading Bray’s tweets was just about as bad as one person can be at the job JBL has, inexplicably getting angry at Cole for reading Bray’s tweets and then blurting comparisons to Shakespeare when confronted with logic before performing a coup de grace by calling Shakespeare a “goof.” The John King Cole era needs to come to an end and I mean NOW. The quality of the show would improve like a hundred fold if fucking Josh Matthews and, I dunno, Todd freaking Kennely were on commentary. ANYONE. Literally anyone else. Please.
I was waiting for shade to be thrown at the fact that there are two 3-on-1 matches on a $55 television program but I guess you’re right that there’s no way they stay that way. Personally, I think the Shield should be insulted that they’re fighting one guy and request it be a gauntlet match instead. They’ve already laid the groundwork, talking about how Punk wouldn’t last five minutes with one of them with each one laying out some semblance of personal challenge. For the D-Bry match, I’d love to see Bray tell Harper and Rowan to stand down and let him take Bryan on himself. I really don’t want to see Bryan join the Wyatts though, because he’s been the most over guy on the show as a singles character for months and sticking him with the Wyatts would be a pretty clear sign that WWE is completely ignoring that and assuming he can’t be a singles star.
AxelBack < RybAxel. That is all.
Mark Henry dancing was the least deserving of a "Worst" of anything on this show. I don't even know you anymore.
I almost peed for the Butthead Auditorium reference. Bravo.
you went and thanked brandon for how this week’s review was extra all-sorts-of-awesome and how much hard-work it looks like he put in it before me. but seriously, it feels like we’re doing that every week, doesn’t it? he’s that very much a lot of really so damn good.
I too thought even bryan’s match this week was lame. other than the –man tag and the real americans vs prime time players (darren young and his suplexes were AMAZING. cesaro was AMAZING in EVERYTHING, as usuall, but more with that swiss death at the end that it worked as a finisher!), all other matches stank, for me.
I don’t think brandon gave henry’s dancing a worst, as much as what he (and to be honest, every other wrestling fan that got a working brain and has watched more than one episode of wrestling) thought they’d do to henry next. it’s like, you can’t do one thing as a joke for one week and leave it there to be funny forever, they have to repeat it and repeat it until it becomes lame and stupid. spoiler alert: it gets lame and stupid the second time immediately.
the 6-man tag match*
@themosayat “he’s that very much a lot of really so damn good.” AGREED! … But seriously, uh?
The title made me think of this: [www.youtube.com]
3 Thoughts regarding the Wyatts
1) We are getting ever so close to Bray getting to do a big boy version of his final NXT promo that was almost a babyface promo because the NXT crowd was awesome
2) I would absolutely love it the Wyatts stayed as a tweener group that simply did battle with whomever Bray is upset with. He thinks the heel authority figure looks down on him for being backwoodsy? TEAR THE MACHINE DOWN. He thinks the babyface champion threatens his status as the most important figure in WWE? Kidnappings and brainwashes for everyone. Make his motivations stay consistent and let the crowd cheer or boo him as appropriate.
3) As long as we’re fantasy booking things that will never happen, I’d set it up so that whenever the WWE goes to Louisiana (which is Bray’s home in canon – or we can retcon it to Florida if it’s easier) they get a bunch of NXT fans, the ones who sway to his music and chant along with him to all sit en masse wearing sheep masks and swaying to the music. He’s a cult leader, right? Let’s establish that when we’re close to his home, his cult (the followers that aren’t good enough to be his enforcers but still love him unconditionally) show up to lend their moral support and just give an air of menace to the proceedings.
Or we could just shit can JBL, give Regal the big chair and let him talk about how scared of Wyatt we all should be.
#3 is SUCH a great idea
3, big YES!ses for #3
I’ll take #3 FTMFW!
And the last suggestion. Shit can JBL and Lawler and replace them with Regal and Young.
Remember when JBL seemed like a breath of fresh air? Yeah, those were the good old day.
It seems so simple to me. Cult leaders in real life usually have dozens, if not hundreds of followers. No one would have feared Jim Jones if 3 people followed him to Guyana, right? Also it would be an easy way to introduce any new members to WWE. Have them show up like a member of the cult at Louisiana show, then jump the barricade and layout whoever Bray was feuding with at the moment.
I would also set up a shot to end a Raw where Bray is feuding with some top babyface. At the end of Raw it looks like they’re about to come to blows, but all of the sudden Bray starts laughing and does his crucifix pose. The babyface retreats as he realizes the hundreds of sheep-masked-pyschoes are walking down the stairs toward the ring. Boom easy set up for Hell in the Cell type match because it’s impossible to get Bray one-on-one any other way.
If only WWE Creative had your insight Stempke… if only… *sighs*
Continuation
So, anyway, I was in and out of last night’s show because I was watching the Flyers game but from what I saw, John Cena and Randy Orton are having the most rare, never before seen match. EVER. It reminds me of the Rock vs. Cena II: Electric Boogalo. I hope the PPV tanks.
I love how when PPV buyrates were down, it was blamed on Daniel Bryan being in the main event. Ya know, because he wrestled Nega-Bryan apparently and not Randy Orton each time. How does Orton dodge any and all blame for the low buys? It’s that horse blinder mentality Vince has that drive me nuts. The rates for Survivor Series and their Orton/Big Show main event are probably gonna be awful. HOW DO WE BLAME THAT ON DANIEL BRYAN?!?
We blame that on Bryan’s name being chanted in the main event. Flawless WWE logic.
A few things:
1) Raw could become infinitely better if every match was at least 10 minutes long. It’s a three hour show, they have more than enough time to have matches at least that long. It would have less wrestlers on the show, which means they could try and make Smackdown relevant again.
2) The first thing that came to my head after Wyatt finished his “we’re not so different, you and I” speech, was that it totally reminds me of Jamal ad-Din al-Afghani and Muhammad ibn Abd a-Wahab. They are eerily similar but one guy is seen in a more popular light and reformer (Bryan/al-Afghani) while the other is seen as more of an extremist cult leader (Wyatt/Wahab).
3) The writers must be either ready to rage quit, or must be shitting their pants because they have no idea what they’re doing. The past few months has seen some really shitty and inconsistent booking. Something weird has to be happening to have such weird things going on.
4) I don’t want the Shield to break up, ever. I’d rather they put one more awesome guy on their team, and even if it meant Reigns goes for the Unified Title and Ambrose stays as the voice in the Upper Mid-Card as US Champion, they just can’t break up. They are too amazing together.
I also want to see them have an absolute blood bath war with the Wyatts.
4) Tin foil hat theory: Triple H has gone out of his way to sabotage the WWE title scene that the only logical and saving grace for the main event to get cleaned up is for Triple H to win the title at the Rumble and have him drop the belt to Bryan at Mania. There will be huge ratings and Trips will take all the credit.
My theory on why they backed out on that amazing Survivor Series match we were all clamouring for is that they underestimated how into a Shield vs Wyatt feud the crowd would be and were surprised by the nuclear “OH SHIT THEY’RE INTERACTING” pop their face off on Raw got, so they’re saving that for something special.
I hope you’re right. I wonder if Wrestlemania would be too soon to turn the Shield face and have them go to war then?
Also, are we supposed to just call Titus O’Neil, Puke? Because the last time they tried that, it didn’t work out so well.
nice comparrision in #2. I can confirm it’s so right.
as for #3, that weird thing happening is WRESLEMANIA THIRTY, THE BIGGEST PPV OF ALL TIME, IS COMING SOON, I guess. so, plans are changing EVERY NIGHT.
#4 all the way. ALL . THE FREAKING . DAMN . WAY.
and damn, it sounds like your last point as more realistic-sounding than the “cena/punk match we should’ve gotten for the wrestlemania main event last year but we instead got it on RAW and it was glorious”, and even though it puts bryan in the main event of wrestlemania and might make him stand at the end of the night winning and becoming the double-champion and ALL THESE AWESOME-SOUNDING STUFF IN THEORY, I’d probably not enjoy it mainly because of triple h.
brock lesnar vs punk is my favourite match of the year, while hhh vs lesnar (the one from wrestlemania, not extreme rules) was my least f*cking favourite match of the year (YES, EVEN LESS THAN SOME OF THOSE TOTAL DIVAS MATCHES!) and that must mean something always goes wrong with hhh in the mix, right?!
don’t get me wrong now, I still enjoy the wyatts and thing they’re stealing shows with luke harper-including matches and bray wyatt-so-called-cryptic-but-are-actually-smart-and-sensible-if-you-think-about-it promos.
but wwe has turned them into supposed monsters that: tweet (it’s ok that bray does it, as he’s supposedly a smart, modern cult-leader. but cole shouldn’t have talked about it on RAW), gift celebrities some masks, watch total divas (although you could say they did only to watch bryan, their prey or goal or whatever) and walk people to their cars in the parking lot instead of abducting them (first, kane. and now, bryan?! if you realize that the angle is stupid and couldn’t possible have a good or logical ending, don’t start it from the beginning, you guys! put some thought in things before you make you talent do them. not only with this, but with all other things, lately, apparently. stop screwing up.)
they’ve also stopped letting bray wyatt dance with his opponets before his finisher or do that spider thing he does that scared kofi kingston that one time on that PPV. they aren’t teaching people how to wave with bray’s theme song, nor giving them free sheep masks to wear. I don’t care if they’re “heels” and we shouldn’t love them! how can we NOT love them?! they look super cool and weird! it’s the sort of thing that made your 90’s so popular, stupids! embrace the fans’ attraction to your performers on RAW, like you do on NXT.
finally, why do the wwe shop commercials always say “THIS ONE NIGHT ONLY, YOU GET 25% OFF” every week? why is it for one night only, then? or is it the code thing for one that one night only?
The “One night only” thing is like those infomercials that say “call in the next ten minutes and get ___” when the fact is that they air all the time, and the company has no way of knowing if you called within their “ten minute” time frame. It’s just a thing to get people (dumb people– like the WWE Universe) to say “Tonight only! I’d better act fast!”
All that said, the codes they provide are likely only for one night. So the discount probably wouldn’t be available until the next time they announce a code.
But even that is suspect– I ordered the new AJ shirt after Raw last night, and the code advertised on the site was “Ole,” as they mentioned on TV. But the code advertised online all day had been “Cyber.” I used “Cyber,” and got the same deal. I tried to use both, just to see if WWE was dumb enough to let them stack, but it didn’t work.
My problem with the WWE and how they are booking the Wyatts is that they are losing all their matches. They need to start beating the shit out of Bryan and Punk in matches. If you were to ask yourself do you think Punk (or is it Bryan?) can beat the Wyatts in a 1 on 3 match, the fact that your answer probably isn’t ‘LOL no’ is kind of the problem.
Brandon, as hard as these terrible RAWs are to get though sometimes, I always enjoy the follow-up B&W more because of how aggravated it makes you as you write it. Jokes were on point. Great job!
“‘The Unified Champion’ sounds like a Marvel character from the 80s. John Cena should have to fight a big guy with orange skin and no pupils who shoots lasers out of his hands.”
I’m getting a Living Tribunal vibe here…
I’m on board with the Bad News Barrett gimmick…if it leads to Bad News Brown coming back to land a Ghetto Blaster on him!
Referencing Bad News Brown. I thought about him as well when I heard Bad News Barrett. Referencing the Ghetto Blaster, +1 to you sir.
Brandon, do you want to get even more depressed about the commentating? Go to YouTube and listen–just listen, you don’t even have to watch–Wrestlemania IV and Survivor Series 1987. I’ve done this recently and Gorilla and The Body are so good at treating these events like they should be treated. Every match is a big deal, and there is good, in-depth analysis. There’s also very, very little packaging/teasing where they talk about “what is coming up later.” I could literally listen to it without watching and know exactly what is going on; try doing that with Raw or any PPV these days.
When Kane was complimenting Daniel Bryan s match backstage I wanted Bryan to wait patiently till he was finished before saying, ‘I m sorry, do I know you?’
that would have been awesome!
This was the third straight Raw that I feel asleep in the middle of it. I want to say that it is only because I am working 60 hours a week and the three hour Raws are too much but I don’t want to lie.
I want to go into work on Tuesday morning sleep deprived, WWE. Give me a reason to be sleep deprived. (sees picture of end of RAW with John Cena holding the belts) A GOOD reason, WWE.
A best to AJ acting like my 4 yr old niece was controlling her in a video game. Run around the ring, then enter it and lose immediately.
“Oh, uhhh yeah, that was my 4 year old niece playing you guys last night, heh heh, stupid brat, ruining my ratio.”
John Cena earned that title by losing a completely different title to Daniel Bryan and then going on IR for a few months and getting an immediate title shty upon his return.
Aw man, I was hoping for RybAxel.
Here I still find myself digging into those little details. Dean Ambrose mocking Goldust’s creepy sexual taunts? Awesome sauce.
yeah but, seth rollins have been doing it for a couple of weeks now, too, if you noticed. ambrose isn’t the first one doing it, but it’s still awesome whenever anyone does it.
other than acting like he’s breathing deeply before hitting goldust (which didn’t go too well since big show “lowered the ropes” (that looked stupid, kinda)), he also keeps on semi-dancing by moving his arm up and down in a wavelike way before hitting his opponets all the time.
exactly. God bless the Shield.
I liked the JBL Shakespeare comment it was a classic heel commentator line that could have come from Ventura or Heenan. He’s supposed to be ridiculous if he’s making sense it’s just as bad as Punk ignoring the whole Bryan situation.
Michael Cole is the biggest hypocrite in the WWE. During the Shield match when Big Show tore the vests off and slapping chests to which JBL referred to as unfair he said it was 3 on 3 match up and then when the Shield win he says its the DAMN NUMBERS GAME.
in fact, in the next match immediately, wwe airs a tweet saying “the shield always wins when it’s unfair numbers” or something like that.
THEY JUST WON CLEANLY THREE-ON-THREE! WHO’S IN CHARGE OF CHOOSING THOSE STUPID TWEETS TO AIR?!
Rumor has it, the E is ready to call up both Kalisto and Bo Dallas.
I don’t understand why they brought back sin cara if they’re bringing up kalisto (who I had to google to know who he was). maybe to form a team?
and now, I CAN’T WAIT for bo dallas to grace us with his unbolievably lovable presence
wtf, Samuray didn’t even get to be on NXT, but gets called up to the main roster ASAP?
I wonder what they’re going to do with Bo…I hope against hope they’ll just let him be this exact character and just go around weirding everyone the f*ck out, but I don’t have much faith…something as nuanced as “guy who’s so full of himself and oblivious to the fact that no one likes him that he goes full 360 to being back to being likeable” doesn’t really happen on “the show.”
How did Best and Worst go from completely hating Bo Dallas to completely loving Bo Dallas?
Simple, Bo much like his brother is amazing at taking a character and running with it.
It took Bo a little retooling but he’s finally found his character.
The biggest issue with the commentary team (aside from the misogynistic attitude toward the divas and Michael Cole’s irrational insistence that no pop culture reference be more than 2 years old) is the JBL and Cole seem to be operating under the assumption that they have to disagree with everything the other says, no matter what, and never give an inch of ground, even when obviously wrong.
You could tell JBL clearly didn’t believe that Shakespeare was “psychobabble”, but he was stuck in his position of “disagree with Cole, no matter what” and relenting would be some sort of blow to his manhood or something, so we all had to suffer for it.
“I agree with whoever it was that said Zeb Colter pantomiming throwing up was the perfect image of this episode.”
I understand Cena’s angle about Orton being a failure. He was the youngest WWE champ and a 11 time champion, but he’s never been the torchbearer.
So many directions they could go with the Wyatts/Bryan storyline, but we know they will fuck it up.
I bet Kofi and Miz last the longest in the Rumble and no one will care.
I don’t know if you’re just railing against the illogic of it, or if you’re unaware, but there is no reason for Trips or anyone else in WWE’s employ to find fault with associating the WHC with the NWA/WCW title, because canonically the WHC does maintain the lineage of the NWA/WCW title. This was originally implicitly suggested, with wrestlers, announcers, and infographics describing men who had held the NWA/WCW title as former World Heavyweight Champions, but was made explicit with the History of the World Heavyweight Championship DVD, which just flat out states these titles are one and the same. You can certainly throw shade on that idea being absurd, but WWE was merely sticking to their own canon here.
Don’t know why you needed two comments for this, but I’m basing it on what happens on the show, not what was said on a DVD. Just because they forget something and fuck it up before the most recent Raw doesn’t mean it isn’t stupid and wrong.
Well if you’re basing it on what happens in the show, they’ve been calling NWA/WCW champs World Heavyweight Champs on camera for years now.
Also, don’t forget the IC title. As you pointed out, it was merged into the WHC. Then they reactivated it, but it is still said to maintain the lineage of the original IC title. Also, the US title, that was unified with the IC title, then reactivated years later, but it still maintains its history all the way back to Harley Race. This is just how WWE treats titles. Any title can be “de-unified” and keep its history whenever they feel like it.