The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/31/14: Six Days To Air

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 31, 2014.
@BurnsyFan66 please never stop this. you’re the best. I love you forever.
I just literally laughed out loud to Def Comedy Jam’s Dave Batista
As far as articles named after South Park documentaries goes, this one is my favourite.
It sounded familiar! Funny because I just watched it a few days ago
I believe that Bryan and HHH will end in like 5 minutes due to Double Count Out then they both enter the match.
I mean we all know WWE has an extremely skewed vision of how good guys should act, but when even the drooling cavemen portion of wrestling fans looks at AJ being beaten up and harassed by a dozen divas and goes “huh, this seems unfair”, it should be a telling sign to WWE that they’re going about this wrong.
But hey, at least AJ got to wear a pretty ring during the match!
And as far as Roman Reigns goes, I think he’s more than ready for a singles run. Maybe not as a top level guy right away, but one crowd of goobers that got baited by Stephanie McMahon like 3 times into chanting things shouldn’t really be indicative of how he’s going to be received overall. Yes, The Shield as a unit is what people are in love with right now, but I’d wager they’re ALSO in love with each dude at this point too.
I am so hoping AJ retains her title by Tamina Superkicking every other chick in the ring. After her standing ground with AJ yesterday, I want them to team from the beginning and lay waste to the Total Divas.
I don’t know about a true singles run for Roman yet, though he should definitely get more singles as part of The Shield. Yeah, he can’t totally work the crowd on his own yet, but he’ll never learn if he doesn’t get a chance to die in front of them first.
I don’t think it would be hard to get Reigns over on his own, especially if they booked him like Goldberg. My main reason for replying to you is that Scott Hall’s mustache will never not blow my mind, and I felt like noting that.
What happened to the last guy WWE booked like Goldberg?
Keep The Shield like a Freebirds/Horsemen stable!!! He can go singles and still be part of the faction.
I think the only way that the storyline with AJ actually works is if everyone is ganging up on her but she still keeps finding ways to win. They’ve sort of built her into this slimy/crazy heel, but she loses every week (championshipitis) so it doesn’t really work. If they are going to do that with her she needs to be like Ric Flair back in the day. He always got his ass handed to him and somehow wormed his way out (cheated) and kept the belt.
Watching last night I felt disappointed in Bryan attacking HHH. Sure they’re saying mean things about him, but really the Authority was giving him an advantage. He gets an extra week to heal up and prepare for the biggest night of his life while all his opponents are forced to travel to Raw, two of them have to fight in a no DQ match, and everyone has to be focused on something other than WM.
Having Bryan coming along and attacking HHH with no warning made him look petty, small, and unduly enraged. If I’m a fan why should I root for a guy who sneak attacks a boss who has given him everything he wants the last few weeks? In a lot of ways Bryan is pretty much the biggest heel of the four. Taking over shows that aren’t his to control, demanding title shots he hasn’t really earned (shouldn’t Bray Wyatt be ahead of Bryan in any hypothetical title contention post Rumble?), saying awful misogynist things on a weekly basis. Not really a virtuous face I would say.
Um, did you forget the bit where Triple H had a bunch of fake cops handcuff Bryan and then spent ten to fifteen minutes savagely beating him?
Just because a theme of B&W is every heel is actually the good guy and all the good guys are shitheels, doesn’t mean it applies to every situation.
In this context, it made sense for anger management Bryan to beat the tar out of the guy who handcuffed him and beat him up and down the arena two weeks ago.
The only problem I had was that Bryan was expected to do it. I actually expected Bryan when HHH and Steph were talking but nevr the less. Other than the fact that I’ve always been meh on Bryan and that I am loving heel HHH, their match should be pretty good.
Yeah, we should never forget that Bryan is still secretly a giant rage monster and H totally opened himself up to getting shit kicked after what he did two weeks ago.
Any WM that doesn’t feature a Team Hell No #HugItOut reunion is a let down.
Another winning b&w. You da man, Brandon.
“Best: A Wolf In Sheep’s Jorts” made me laugh really, REALLY hard. I swear I almost passed out. Especially that part was great: “Because he’s JERN. He’s earned it. JERNED IT.”
Also STF/barbed wire/blood/LOL WHATEVS
So did I, amazing line
The prospect of Corporate Punk has me unreasonably excited.
This.
Or, have him show up as Phil Brooks (Brothers)
(ok, that was bad. I feel shamed)
Company Man Punk. I must insist.
PUNKINASUIT!!!!! PUNKINASUIT!!!!!!
add me to the list of people that’ll like this (everyone in the world) but are too afraid to even consider thinking about it now so that they won’t be letdown the hardest they ever got.
Has anyone found a gif of HHH popping up from the timekeeper’s area? I had to watch that at least 10 times last night and never stopped laughing.
THIS
Haven’t seen that one yet, but I saw one of him flopping over the steps, and it’s pretty majestic.
Did he see his shadow!?
@85 WHERE CAN I FIND THIS?
@hobbitcore not promising this link works but [wrestlingwithtext.com]
Dear GOD that is glorious…
IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL! <3
Won’t get to it until later tonight, but I have downloaded Raw and will attempt to get the timekeeper’s bit edited.
Here’s a hastily-made present.
[wisr.wordpress.com]
@Pro Wrestling Gorilla You are a scholar and a gentleman.
Dammit Brandon. You fly home from ‘Mania so we get a good RAW.
Does he have to be in a plane, or can he just go hang out at an airport for three hours? I’ve never been clear about that.
Pretty sure the airport works but I can’t recall the last few times…
Just has to be in an airport. He doesn’t actually need to be in the sky.
Does he have to be in the plane on the tarmac or can he be in the airport? We can’t afford to make any mistakes on this one.
@Philip Rosenbaum @Redshirt I’m not sure. If he’s Tom Hanks from “The Terminal”, and he watches it from a lounge I don’t think it counts.
My Wrestlemania Fantasy Booking: Bryan wins by CM Punk coming out to distract HHH, Bryan injures Trips in the Yes Lock making him submit. HHH says that due to outside interference he will be adding a wrestler in his place in the main event making it a fatal four-way, but the match starts with only Bryan, Dave and Randy. Just when Bryan is about to win the title HHH comes out to stop it, Punk returns to “protect” Bryan and GTS’s him into next week, pinning him one two three.
THAT is the only way Bryan could leave Wrestlemania without the strap and I would be satisfied and excited for the chase. No HHH champion, no heel champ Batista. Full blown ASSHOLE CORPORATE CHAMPION PUNK. Else, just put the title on Bryan for a run already.
I’m pretty convinced that Punk is done and not coming back, but that would be amazing
I am so down for Heel Heat of a Thousand Suns CM Punk.
I love this idea, but like mikeybot, I’m pretty resigned to the idea that he’s not coming back. I saw a few guys suggest last night on the discussion thread that Batista will win via shenanigans, then Bryan will beat him at SummerSlam for the title, and I think I can see them going this route with it. I don’t like that idea, but I see it happening. That or HHH continues down full dick-mode road and walks out with it due to some uber-bullshit win (not sure how yet) and then justifies it on Raw the next night with him being the best thing for wrestling since they invented the ring. If they do bring in Corporate Punk to screw everyone and walk out with the title, I’ll be pretty damn happy though.
Replace Punk with RVD and you just got the blue LEGO pirate ship for Christmas instead of the red one you asked for.
Daniel Bryan loses to Triple H
Brie Bella beats AJ
Batista wins the title.
On Raw Brie Bella marries Batista.
I am so on board with your bit on Roman Reigns. Everybody really likes him, and they should, because he’s been really good at everything he’s done. But what he’s done for the most part is unleash hell when Ambrose or Rollins are getting killed. He added the Superman punch to an awesome spear, so he’s got the Moves of Doom sequence down, but he’s not great at getting there on his own yet. Remember the match he had with Bray? I think that was the infamous Green Bay crowd, but people didn’t get into it because it wasn’t that good.
He’s going to get better, but he’s like 12 years younger than John Cena. There is so much time for him to get where he’s going, no sense in rushing when there are so many guys who are a little closer right now.
Plus, he COULD do it in singles comp while still being a Shield member – Obviously the Horsemen worked, but even more recently than that, we’ve had singles stables like Legacy and Evolution.
Legacy in its adult stage was a singles wrestler and the tag team Pricele$$. Best theme music in tag team history, btw.
I find Reigns to be the least compelling of the 3, both in ring and personality wise. He has cool spots, but that was on full display last night, as he basically just hit his spots, then Rollins and Ambrose came in. All three members have tons of potential, but it is definitely a fantastic idea to keep them together. I don’t see why they ever have to break up, honestly. Just be best friends that wrestle singles matches.
seconded on legacy’s theme being the BEST.
Corporate Champion Rock is one of my favorite characters of all time, and Corporate Punk would blow him out of the water.
I absolutely lost my shit at the idea of Punk returning to be a heavy for AJ. He could have a match with Tamina and see who looks worse of the top rope!!
After Tamina’s instinctual sacrifice to protect AJ yesterday, I’m cool with keeping her around as part of the stable. Awful as she is, that act of friendship was heartwarming.
Maybe together, Tamina and Punk can add up to one decent top rope finisher.
I think we’re gonna get “Triple H wins but RESTART THE MATCH” at Wrestlemania. Then Bryan wins. And then we all win?
Green Anchor and Red Waterfall? Goddamn, Brandon, is there any reference you are incapable of making fit into the appropriate context whilst talking about wrestling?
Seriously. I miss The Ponds so much.
I never understood why the Raw before Wrestlemania doesn’t have more young, up and coming wrestlers or guys who don’t get a lot of air time, wrestle 10-15 minute matches. They could (in theory) bring some added energy while the main talent give interviews or whatever.
Tinfoil hat theory: The tag title match was put on the pre-show because the WWE doesn’t want the “Push Cesaro” chants on Wrestlemania, ala Daniel Bryan a few years ago.
I still think Wyatt should get more minions (Ryder? Kingston?) to do the grunt work for Harper and Rowan. A 3 man cult is kind of silly.
I am so happy the Shield look to be together for the foreseeable future.
What’s Billy Kidman doing these days? Couldn’t he look filthy and be the Mideon of TWF?
That tinfoil hat theory seems silly.
That match from the moment it was announced seems like a preshow since they weren’t going to put the Divas match there and Battle Royal has too much hype to be on the preshow.
And let’s not forget, the pre-show match is supposedly, from a business position, supposed to be good and interesting so that people want to buy the PPV after seeing it for free. Or if it becomes Network exclusive, then to sell the Network.
hasn’t the tag titles match been the pre-show match for most wrestlemanias? it was also for mania 28, and I wished usos would’ve won the belts then, as I remember.
Spot on with the Shield Analysis.
I just dont think they should break them up, let them argue but still stay together. If they break up it will essentially mean a reset button on all their growth, which isn’t fair to them. Not to mention, can the WWE really afford it?
I’m starting to think there may be some truth to the rumors about AJ getting backstage heat for Punk quitting. Because that divas match may be the stupidest match in Wrestlemania history.
Miller Light girls. Ms. Wrestlemania. 14 women one-fall to a finish is dumb, but at least it’s actually a match. Santina is still dumber.
I’m actually surprised you liked the Cena “ambush” of the Wyatts Brandon. I thought it made Bray look really stupid and not in a way where he’s full of crap, but as a legitimate idiot.
Yeah, I’ve gotta agree. They’re not 2nd Year Bloated NWO – there are only three members of the Wyatt Family – so it’s not like Sheep-mask Cena should really be able to get lost in the shuffle.
The initial vignettes established that there were more “followers” of the Wyatt Family, aside from Harper & Rowan (mostly nameless guys, but still). Wouldn’t be far out of the question for one of these “followers” to just appear after a match for intimidation or what-have-you, even though we’ve never seen it.
Another top 10! Woo hoo! More reinforcement for my delusion that I’m funny.
And I’m in total agreement on the Reigns thing – as much as I’ve loved him as the hossy counterpoint to Rollins and Ambrose in the Shield, I think a lot of folks have missed the fact that the WWE has basically had dude cued up as “Joe Anoa’i, future main event Superstar” since his days in FCW/NXT – and a lot of the things they tried with him back in those days were pretty assy. (*cough* Leakee *cough*)
I think he’ll get there, but right now I think it’s just too hard to get behind him as “white hot babyface Roman Reigns” – how do you root against the odds for a guy who’s a 6’3″ handsome monster?
“He’s teaming with Damien Sandow, who has the momentum of a f*cking gravestone.”
This was so funny and so unexpected, I just about choked on some licorice jellybeans.
You should have just choked on those jellybeans anyway. Disgusting.
I’m a shipper for a four way main event at WM30!
Really just based off my old ECW days. But now realizing it’ll be DB against Evolution… oooooh yeah! What a RUSH!!!
My one question about Bray winning. What does it accomplish? His character is one that demands a storyline where everything in his wake is changed. Kane and D Bry are changed at all it seems. If Kane is changed because of Bray no one ever mentions it. And D Bry. Well I happen to think he is the new Cena.
But Bray beating Cena will do what???? Cena will be the same guy he always is (unless a massive swerve and he becomes heel), and Bray will go and find another opponent to sput nonsensicle promos at. *Not all his promos are nonsensicle but the more he talks in them the less they make sense.
Cena beating Wyatt doesn’t accomplish anything either. But someone has to win. So here we are.
it’s the reality era. it’s sorta more like how wrestlers get over in japan or the indies than anything we’ve seen in WWE. give good performances, and win (making the crowd feel that the promoter’s behind you for real.)
“A giant’s gotta win the giant battle royal the first time out, right?… Who else could even win this, Sheamus? Del Rio?”
Alexander Rusev.
He’ll either win it all or be eliminated last, prompting him to break the trophy in half and go completely mental on the winner.
By the law of reverse momentum… we have to predict Big Slow is going to lose Sunday night right???
I just want some hope that Cody and Golddust are going to be the last two men standing in an epic confrontation.
I seriously think I peed a little at “JERNED IT.”
WWE Fans:
– “I hate CM Punk. He’s so lame as a babyface!”
– “I hate CM Punk. He walked out on his contract and on his fans!”
– “I hate CM Punk. He’s marrying AJ!”
Dude can’t catch a break (you know, other than spending his life with everyone’s dream girl).
I would never hate punk for making AJ happy, because he’s making our AJ happy :)
I’d high five him for it.
I think the Orton-Batista match ending without an ending works because because the storyline is the Authority making everything about them. So if Trips is getting pummeled outside the ring, nothing else matters. And it is their ring, after all.
Also I guess I’ll give Brandon credit for not crushing the softball, but nothing about Stephanie coming out and shrewdly choosing sitting next to JBL, while Lawler creepily (more creepily than usual) saying “I wish you’d sit over here, Stephanie”? I was really expecting SOMETHING.
“He’s teaming with Damien Sandow, who has the momentum of a f*cking gravestone.”
Fun Fact: I was at the show last night and I’m pretty sure Sandow didn’t even get an entrance. Not just not on TV, not at all. They showed the entrance for Fandango and Rhodes Brothers, and I thought it was a 1-on-1 match, and then all of a sudden Sandow just hopped up on the ring apron.
I thought the Big E vs. Del Rio match was actually pretty good. I mean, it was completely pointless as far as storylines go, but I enjoyed the action. I was pretty shocked that Del Rio won though.
I 100% agree with you about how HHH and Stephanie have been fantastic these last few weeks and my god, that video promo was amazing.
I also completely agree about the Rhodes brothers. I don’t understand why they’re being so misused these days. Not only are they excellent in the ring, they can also do really funny promos. Not only are they not getting the singles push I wish they would, but they’re not even in the tag titles picture. It pretty much sucks.
About the Shield, I think out of the three, Roman Reigns is the least ready for a singles career. The other two are way more exciting to watch and better rounded as performers. Reigns is still kind of bad on the mic and other than his outstanding three moves that he does, he’s also got a bit of work to do in the ring. I’d love to see Ambrose and Rollins more though. I guess they can still keep the Shield together as a stable and still have them have singles matches though.
Corporate Punk sneaking into the ring in a suit and giving Bryan a GTS after he wins the title, ruining Bryan’s “Wrestlemania Moment”, would be the best thing ever. It will never, ever happen, but that would be incredible.
Reigns solo matches are boring as heck. If they break up, he’s dead. We already have Sheamus, we don’t need another one with a smaller moveset.
that one vs wyatt was legit boring and deserved to not have a good reaction.
but it looks like I’m the only one in the world that actually seriously enjoyed this reigns/kane match SO MUCH all BECAUSE of reigns! or was it kane’s abs?!
I am so sad that I can’t go to Axxess on Thursday, since we will be too trainlagged to be of much use.
WWE is amazing. I love 50% of the show and the other 50% is just noise. They have a perfectly even split! I don’t know how they do it, but hey, at least 50% is good stuff now!
yeah. like, 2 years ago it was 80% of nothing and 20% cm punk (sometimes with paul heyman) and one other thing on the show. now, it’s MUCH improved.
I have to agree with everyone doubting Reigns as a singles guy. Rollins has a ton of things he can do and just be that guy who lives or dies by his offense, making him a huge babyface. Ambrose has awesome mic skills and great psychology, so he can become a top heel with ease. And Reigns? He has our jokes. And the best spear out there. And a jumping punch. That…that is about it. He will kind of sink fast on his own, I think.
Where the fuck did that suicide dive sell come from? He looked like he got hit with a shotgun. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him sell an offense like that. It’s almost like the NXT thing works both ways.
The darkside of me wants to see Brock shoot beat Taker into submission and break the streak…
I’m a bad person.
After Takers promo, I want Brock to turn up in N’arwlins wearing arm bands and a rubber ring.
So the last live Main Event before Mania blows…
Oh, it’s not live. They taped Main Event and like two Smackdown matches (the rest is promo for Wrestlemania) before RAW this week. Sorry about WWE ruining it.
Well Punk did leave because he wanted the main event of Mania. Coming out as Corporate Punk for an impromptu title match would give him what he wants.
What if Natalya is the aged Summer Rae?
natalya was never pretty or interesting like summer rae. and I hope summer never gets as embarrising as natalya.
Ad HHHs selling, remember that the guy is insanely proud of his own abilities in the ring (however they are) so if he’s set his mind on getting Bryan over, he’ll outsell Ziggler in the prosess to prove how good he is at that part of the job as well.
But comment of the week was Stephanies “Don’t you mean OUR company dear?” to HHHs on commentary.
The whole Divas match: AJs stating pipebomb was summed up with “I can outwrestle each and every one of you in the ring”… Could she outsmart everyone and do just that? Or will there be a surprise entry at the Mania it self? (Paige? Kharma?? Sara Del Rey???)…
So now we want a part timer, CM Punk, getting the upper hand at the end of Mania over the people that have been there busting their asses all year?
We’re weird.
Don’t get me wrong, i’d love Corporate Punk, the next day, but Mania is Bryan’s time to shine.
RAW after mania is when and where I want corporate punk.
Confirmed for Wrestlemania push
re: the Summer Rae/Natalya TOTAL DIVAS slap
On RAW and every TOTAL DIVAS promo showing the slap, they edited it so that Summer Rae slapped Natalya because of the “stripper” comment.
On the actual TOTAL DIVAS show (yes, I fast-forward watch), Natalya got slapped right after she says “…and that’s why you’re 30 and single”.
Are they figuring different demos for the two shows, and guys wouldn’t understand what’s going on or something?
My favourite Triple H sell was the one off of the suicide dive – he flopped about like a salmon for five seconds and it was GLORIOUS.
Seriously though, this show has made me, in the UK, want to sit up for the six hours between midnight and leaving the house for work to watch Mania. Well, this and the combined past seven or so weeks. I’m pretty excited for it.
Not sure how to link things up, but my goodness, this was spectacular
[www.youtube.com]
god, summer rae looked fabulous in her first real singles showing. I even like the “licking the hand and doing a slap motion” because I’m dirty like that. all the stretching and sexy moving around. all the swagger coming off her with every line she says. her entrance is so cool, I was ok with the f*cking awful change of theme song from that awesome NXT one! she’s the BEST! (or is it that I just haven’t seen female wrestlers displaying an extremely good character for SO LONG?! (I miss you, mickie james. AND you, AJ lee. you’re around, but you’re not, really.))