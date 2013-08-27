The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/26/13: The One Where AJ Lee Verbally Garrotes The Divas

– We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things. Spreading the good word of the Best and Worst column is very cool of you, and earns you high-fiving privileges in real life should we ever be in the same place at the same time. No, that isn’t weird at all, it is badass.
I appreciate what Trips is doing right now, but it’s gonna take years of him not being a self-aggrandizing shit before I can even come close to liking him, let alone loving him.
I am absolutely adoring the current main story. HHH and Randy Orton are in the roles they were born to play, because oh my god I hate them both so much. I just wish Daniel Bryan would escape from WWE Face hell and quit it with the smarmy mic segments and childish pranks. He should either be furious with righteous indignation, or just quiet and getting on with the wrestling at hand.
If they insist on having him paint his car I think it would ve been a lot cooler if we didn t see Bryan with Orton s car, just Orton preparing to drive it home one day and finding it like that would make it look like Bryan had snapped.
Man that pipebomb though. If she would’ve went on I’m pretty sure they would’ve cut off the microphone
I hope we get AJ ice cream bars.
AJ’s demands for staying in WWE:
AJ Ice Cream Bars
Stephanie McMahons Private Jet
Cancellation of Total Divas
Ah shit this means that Stephanie McMahon’s gonna be Special Guest Refereeing her NOC champions then AJ’s gonna drop the title afterwards to Rosa Mendes, isn’t it?
DON’T YOU DARE.
I just wish The Bellas had shut up during her work.
That was at least one of the five biggest pops Chuck Taylors have ever gotten on WWE TV.
I found it as entertaining as everyone else, I don t really like this blending of story and reality though, because her calling them out for only being famous for dating wrestlers does make AJ look kind of dumb because of course in storyline she s got a new famous boyfriend every week.
It was kind of confusing. Was that supposed to be a face turn? Because how can anyone boo what she just said? Other than Lawler and Cole just saying something like she s jealous because she s not in Total Divas or some crap like that.
Aj should have just ended the promo by staring at the Funkadactyls and saying,” I’m the pipebomb.com.
You guys, maybe this leads to AJ bringing in a stable of NXT women’s wrestlers (Paige, Emma, Bayley, SDR) to dispense with the Divas and relaunch the Women’s Title division.
But probably leads to AJ losing non title matches to Brie and Natty.
If the crowd is cheering for HHH when he comes out (which they did), doesn’t it make this whole thing not work?
Crowds cheer for stuff they recognize and haven’t seen. It’s why GM AJ got cheers despite being the only truly bad thing AJ’s been involved in. It’s why Randy Orton gets cheers for the RKO even when performing it on guys like Bryan and Ziggler. They’re’s a pop for seeing a guy live, then the follow-through where they react to his character. It’s fine for now (until HHH and Orton have been shitty people for months (to the regular audience)).
that was exactly what I was thinking ! all along with bryan channeling cena’s joking soul … this story is “designed” to get people to love triple h, isn’t it ?
but I think that johnny slider nails it with his explanation above .. and I’m willing to “wait and see” here. especially with bryan main eventing RAW against other wrestlers that can wrestle ! (we’ve seen him against cesaro and now against rollins .. could it be that a champion vs champion match with bryan as wwe champion vs del rio as world champin is in the plans ?! or maybe cody rhodes or damien sandow as the world champion ?!!)
I think people react differently to seeing something live as they do on tv. I ve never been to a live wrestling show and if I were to see HHH I d cheer like crazy at first because it s so exciting to see the guy who was in that cool rivalry with Cactus Jack I liked. Then when he would start speaking I d certainly boo him.
I actually like to see heels having their own fans. If absolutely everyone hates someone I start to feel sorry for them, but if some people cheer for someone you hate, it just makes you hate them even more (e.g. Cena).
but cena is a face (I think) .. hhh has screwed over bryan and is humilating him every week without even sweating about it but is still getting cheers ! and all bryan has to say in reply is that orton is a pretty boy and then he goes to paint his new car ?
I swear, if bryan wasn’t the best wrestler in the world, I would’ve hated him as much as sheamus …
The “pretty boy” thing goes a bit further than just “Randy Orton is pretty”. I’m pretty sure the gist of it is “Randy Orton is pretty, and that’s all he really has”, which is an insult if you’re Orton, who probably likes to think he’s also a good wrestler.
I agree that the car vandalism is pretty lame. Although it wouldn’t be if he gave the car a beard, like someone else in the comments mentioned. I’d pop for that.
Still, Bryan threatening people that he’s going to rearrange their faces will always give me chills, knowing his immense experience and capability of doing such deeds.
yes, the “I’ll rearrange your pretty face” comment was great.
Adding on to what Robot was saying, I know that when I have been to live events it’s tough not to cheer for people when they show up. I hated the entire Rock/Cena storyline, but when I was at Raw the week before Mania and his music hit I was like “Holy Crap! It’s the Rock! My childhood is here again!” It was the same when HBK showed up at the show. There is something nostalgic about seeing the wrestlers from when you were growing up, which is why they all end up coming back as faces, regardless of what they were while wrestling (i.e. Honky Tonk Man).
And apparently, “Iron Clad Contract” only applies if your a heel.
Duh, The Game can un-clad iron with only a stare. A powerful, repetitive stare.
Well he did get that contract over a year ago. I assumed it had run out and he had quietly been renewed with a regular contract. Would ve been nice if something like that had been explained however, hopefully on the next episode.
Tell Curtis Axle the camera is off and he may start talking about all the people he bribed to get where he is today.
AJ’s promo could only have been better if it contained veiled references to Punk’s Pipe Bomb
“I’m leaving with the Diva’s championship and hell, who knows, maybe I’ll go defend it in Shimmer… maybe I’ll go to Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling… Hi Beth Phoenix”
I loled at “Hi Beth Phoenix.”
“Let me tell you a personal story about Stephanie McMahon. You know this whole cancer campaign we’re running? Stephanie McMahon is the biggest cancer in” *mic cut*
(distant) I will not be silenced!
I snickered like a teenager in sex ed when I read the Stephanie McMahon comment.
I have also been to clubs in Cleveland and stand by Brandon’s assessment. Although, there is significantly more fist pumping in accompaniment.
As a New Yorker…yeaaaaaah, sorry about that.
“OM CURSE AXEL, OM INCONENAL CHAMPIN, YOU LEARN YOU LESSON, I DRIVE A DODGE STATUS, SHAA, SHAA”
Reading it aloud made me die even harder.
Oh and that AJ pipebomb was Snickers satisfying.
The super German and this GIF aren’t mine, I just took them from people at the Punch Sport Pagoda.
This was easily one of my favorite gimmick spots of the year thus far. The only way it could’ve been better was if Rollins would’ve landed perfectly in Cole’s chair and just sat there, dead for a few seconds. He came so close, too!
Rollins take sells like a maniac, that is fantastic
Miss you in the Open Threads so hard, Lobby.
Seth Rollins has committed to his WWE name more than anybody else. Always rolling. You never see Reigns make his way to the arena on a horse or Ambrose make high-quality perfumes.
@Lester – Sorry, bro :( I usually kick it with Wrestle Bros in a Google Hangout and make my jokes on Twitter. The Open Thread was getting kinda fast paced for my poor crustacean claws.
I might try again, though!
So there IS a cool-guys only thing for Raw! I knew it!
*high school flashbacks*
nobody’s cool in a google hangout. (You should totally gimme your gmail and i’ll add you and we can have rad fun times)
confession : I like rollins way of selling way more than ziggler ! WAY MORE !
We want Lester, *clap clap, clapclapclap*
I wasn’t trying to guilt an invite out of you! I just miss some of the original Open Threaders that have stopped commenting. (I will totally shoot you my gmail tho)
Gotta agree with themosayat, I am becoming a huge fan of Rollins. He s already overtaken Ziggler in terms of style points.
So what’s the over/under on Seth Rollins dying of extreme selling in the near future because I think the audience went “Oh My God he’s dead! Wait he’s back up? HOW?” at least three times last night.
Um, 4?
Over/under does not work that way.
Me not know betting terms good. Thanks for not just assuming what I was going for based on context. God forbid we pass up a chance to correct somebody online.
Sorry if my correction came off as excessively harsh in your eyes.
Yes, the context of your words amounts to “Seth Rollins sells a lot, it is crazy, he looked dead several times”, but as Lester above me did in a more subtle fashion, your exact words made no sense.
Firstly because you did not set a limit on the over/under (You know, the thing we are betting on whether it will go over or under). Secondly, I don’t think Rollins can die from extreme selling more than once.
But to delve into your comment, yes, Seth Rollins certainly does sell impressively. I’m a fan of that.
Wasn’t trying to be mean, CHG! I just like responding to incorrectly formed over/under questions with random numbers. But being corrected isn’t so bad, is it? It’s how we learn!
Okay let me retract my snark a bit there. I had a feeling I was using that expression wrong when I first wrote it, but I just went “Eh, whatever” and let it fly.
last week, over the whole shield vs ziggler, shield vs show and shield attacking bryan events, I noticed that everytime rollins gets thrown outside the ring he holds his knee like he’s truly injured ! and I was legitemately concerned after sin cara’s accident ! but he came back up after the first one, and the second one, and the third one ! and now, I will never believe that rollins is really hurt while at the same time he has earned my “new favourite seller of all time” badge.
I think Rollins really did hurt his knee on the last show, he just carried on because he s not a complete pussy like Sin Cara.
Rollins’ knee and Ziggler getting speared aside, my favorite sell of the last show was Ambrose moving his hand quickly from the ref’s after they’ve won because he was still selling Ziggler biting him to get out of a hold.
“A rattlesnake’s skin is the same color as the leaves, she said, and we all knew what she meant.” Good god Bray Wyatt is on some next-level Jake Roberts shit. Really outstanding.
Loved that Bray video, probably my favourite one yet. I m enjoying the Wyatts a lot more since coming to Raw because I ve been preferring the heavily edited videos complete with music and cut aways over Bray s live speeches at NXT. It all just makes him seem more like a horror movie villain and that s a good thing.
And oh my god finisher origin stories are the coolest. Sister Abigail is now the most badass finisher on the whole roster in my eyes.
same here :)
except that it would be 1000000 times cooler if they stop showing that “we’re here” vdieo cut before his entrance and instead let him have a mic on his way to the ring !
I really thought my YEScalade comment would finally win me a top comment, but when I read in the first graf that Brandon hated YEScalade, I knew I was screwed.
*hangs head in defeat*
also, Michael Cole said it
lemme help ya there, chief
Thank you, Lobster!
I said it first. Cole had to go and ruin it for me.
Serious question, how do you make the gifs appear that way? Magic?
I’m (somewhat) of a Bella defender/apologist but JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESUS ladies, that was terrible! I’m not going to say you ruined AJ’s promo, because that promo was Teflon, but that screaming nonsensical bullshit was truly awful. The tweets they sent out after were hilarious for their stunning lack of self-awareness.
Also, Eva Marie..is there any soul behind those eyes, or were you just built in lab somewhere in a joint venture between Maxim Magazine and Axe body spray?
Yea, during the AJ pipe bomb, I was REALLY hoping they would turn off the sound from the cameras next to the Bellas somehow, because it was really distracting and annoying.
Don’t forget fine-tuned to Burnsy’s heart!
Yeah, it was annoying as hell to have the Bellas screeching through the entire pipe bomb. No better example of how “LOOK AT ME” those two are, can’t even let someone get a kayfabe one-up on them.
I loved the response “you just skip, you just skip” while she was straight killing them on the mic.
I think we can all tell she doesn’t just skip.
@TheRealMSol: My first name starts with an M and my last name starts with an Sol. I saw your name, and since you were already here, I thought it would be a funny name to use.
Yeah the bellas during her segment with their “Tell it to my face” when she was directly in front of them telling it exactly to their face was beyond god damn retarded.
I’m guessing they weren’t told in advance what AJ was going to say because holy shit they are all terrible actresses. I bet they have to suck…… up extra hard to whoever keeps them on the program now.
I’m not convinced that their retaliating tweets weren’t in character. They frequently talk trash to whomever they’re feuding with at the time on twitter, so I figured that was all part of the story. Except for Maria. (LOL Maria)
Yeah, I always thought Twitter was supposed to be in character.
either those tweets were in character or not, they sounded like what an 8-year old brat would say. no one should respect that …
wait…wait…it’s not on HULU yet! SLOW DOWN BRANDON!
God, it’s going to suck SO BAD next week when AJ loses a non-title match via distraction-based roll-up to one of those shits because TOTAL DIVAS ARE REAL WRESTLERS GUYS.
P.S. I threw up a little bit writing that.
Yup. AJ was so on the money there’s no way this can end well for her. Unless, by some miracle, even with the “IT’S MY BIRTHDAY” stuff, WWE realizes Nattie is the most likable character (next to Trinity) and will let her fire back her own pipe bomb on AJ to set up a match at NoC…
But we’ll probably get stuck listening to the Bellas talk about how awesome they are and Brie beating AJ for the belt while ROBOT EVA attempts human emotion.
I punched my computer.
you beat me to it, johnny slider
That’s going to be one of the most painful losses in wrestling for me. Mostly because I know, if it really happens, that AJ also loses her title after losing that non-title match against Brie with the roll-up and then just gets carted away to deal with the rest of the not-total-divas division in run-of-the-mill storylines with no importance, while the title is being used as some plot device in their fakeality show.
Great hustle getting this posted so early, Brandon
So I just watched AJ’s promo for the first time and HOLY BALLS I think she turned face, cut a great heel promo, buried a crappy reality show, and put over the divas title all at once. ilu AJ.
A Best and Worst posted before 9 am and I made Top 10 comments? BEST TUESDAY EVER!
I liked how JBL was like “Sounds about right.” after AJ’s promo – continuing the Pravda-esque tradition of WWE commentary where only the heel announcer is allowed to discuss what is actually going on.
King actually agreed with him, so two of the commentators were on AJ’s side.
“It was Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ verse in Divas promo form”
Not gonna lie, this line made my nipples hard.
I would’ve went with a Nas comparison over kendrick Lamar because of personal preference, but maybe the Nas comparisons should be kept with CM Punk and no one else.
@TheFakeMSol to be fair the Kendrick Lamar comparison is pretty perfect. Don’t know if you’ve heard the verse Brandon’s referring to, but Lamar calls out essentially everyone in rap BY NAME and throws down the gauntlet
Yea, I know what he’s referring to, and I get your point. It does make total sense. I just like Nas so much more lol
Fair. And agreed.
I agree on most of the stuff, but I think, like a lot of other people, the Kendrick Lamar verse here is being: a) misunderstood. b) blown out of proportion.
Agreed. The verse and promo are both decent-to-good, but not as great as so many people are saying they are.
Also, the AJ comparison would have been more on point if AJ had started with “Now look ladies, you’re all my friends and I like you, BUT…”
“Hey, before we let AJ go out there and spit hot fire, do we have a Diva who can retort in a comparable way?”
“We’ve made a huge mistake.”
Well to be fair, there’s not really any divas who could retort that? (Unless you count Aksana crawling like a baby a retort.)
Armando: [i0.kym-cdn.com]
I have this horrible feeling that all the AJ stuff will lead to a clean Brie Bella title win.
I also have a tiny mind-blowing thought in my head that AJ will destroy each and everyone of the Total Divas leading to the only woman in the company who could step forward and stop her… the trainer of the Total Divas… SARA DEL REY
Every GOOD way I can think of booking this involves calling up Paige and Emma, whether it’s forming an unbeatable super death stable with AJ and Kaitlyn or just giving AJ more than one legitimate opponent.
Every “VINTAGE WWE” way I can think of booking this involves AJ eating a non-tile rollup loss on every show between now and Night of Champions.
Emma and/or Paige getting called up in the near future into this “Real Divas/Total Divas” thing is a ridiculously exciting idea.
my only fear is that paige can no longer be a better “anti-diva” after what AJ have been doing for the past year and a half since her break up with daniel bryan …
she’ll be just AJ lee 2.0 … and that is preventing me from sleeping at night !
Have Charlotte come in at some point and swerve on #TeamRealDivas by joining #TotalDivas, then kicking out the bellas and ascending to young cocky face(?) stable leader, feud with Emma/Paige, have Natty&Bellas get murked by AJ&Kaitlyn, Charlotte swoops in amidst chaos and infighting and gets a flash win over AJ for the belt.
well, charlotte can certainly be the game changer here ! except that AJ also dissed the women that are here in first place only because of their wrestling families !!!
A few thoughts (instead of posting nine posts)
1) While Big Show DOES have an ironclad contract it doesn’t mean HHH can’t make Show’s life Hell.
2) The WWE has shown more continuity (though perhaps not intentionally) in the last couple of weeks than in the last ten years. HHH still doesn’t like Show for beating him for the title and Show probably isn’t inclined to help Daniel Bryan after D-Bry cashed in MITB on Show.
3) The Bellas always seem like they’re legitimately offended by a joke and are now taking it too far. “yes, AJ called us a slut. Of course she doesn’t like us, she lived in a car.”
I saw point 1 made a few times last night and disagree. It kind of does mean that HHH can’t make Big Show’s life hell. Triple H can be all, “You spoke back to me and so you have to face THE SHIELD in a 3-on-1 match with a blindfold on and both arms tied behind your back!” and Big Show can reply “Nah. Thanks, though.” and there’s nothing that can be done because he is unfire-able, and un-pay-cut-able.
I don’t get why AJ can say a bunch a stuff that is “real” and when the Bellas respond that isn’t part of a story too.
Is it actually insane to believe that the Bellas get what is going on?
Until HHH calls him a COWARD because all faces in the WWE are Marty McFly.
I was referring to the Bellas in general. Like when they’re on commentary, that’s more what I was referring to.
@Lester
Sure, Big Show can take his ball and go home, still getting paid. But Big Show wants to wrestle, he wants to be a champion, so he’s going to gauge what he’s willing to do rather than being forced like before. He believed he could beat The Shield so that’s why he went out. If he had to fight them again, he’d probably skip it.
@LCBS
I actually agree with you that The Bellas get the story and reacted appropriately. I, like you, remember that The Bellas are X-Pac Heat bad characters and would react stupidly, meanly, and cattily.
@LCBS
I don’t think it’s so much “the Bellas have no idea what’s going on” so much as that the Bellas no-sell everything. And I don’t mean in-ring work, I mean they don’t sell the IDEA of wrestling. Have you ever actually sat through a match with Bellas on commentary? It’s intolerable, not because they’re catty bitch heels (lots of people, male and female, have done the “catty bitch” role on commentary effectively), but because they refuse to treat in-ring events as real things that are actually happening. Any attempt by Cole or JBL to actually sell a move is countermanded by the Bellas with a meh and a shrug, and I don’t know if it’s because they have NO IDEA how improv works or because they just actively and intentionally refuse to admit that ANYTHING that isn’t them can be cool or interesting.
He doesn’t have to take his ball and go home. He can just refuse to partake in any weird punishments he gets. His contract is ironclad, which means he can continue to do his job, wrestle, without any bullshit interference from HHH.
Oh I’m not saying the Bellas are good. I was just suggesting that they know the difference between wrestling, “reality” and reality. Which I guess wasn’t the point.
I’ve always viewed them as characters more interested in emotionally breaking people and being mean than they are in wrestling or winning titles. But no they aren’t good on commentary
@Lester
That’s true, and by extension HHH can continue to book awful things for Big Show to do for him to refuse. That’s the crux of the contract. Big Show has tenure, but not any kind of preferential treatment. Big Show can win an opportunity at a title match, have it taken away from him, and be able to do nothing about it. He gets paid, but he doesn’t get what he wants.
Furthermore, HHH’s ability to ruin Show’s life isn’t limited to matches he can organize. He’s got a really, really effective 3 man hit squad that he could send after Show whenever he comes to work. He has an entire roster of guys who would love to get that next big break and might be willing to break Show to get it. This is actually where I think Show’s story -should- go right now; he tries to stand up to the power using his contract as defense, but gets taken down by H’s forces to A) show off how powerful and deadly they really are, taking out the biggest guy in the company and all, and B) strip Bryan’s biggest ally from him, making him seem all the more alone in the aftermath.
the only reason I was fine with show not interfering is because it would’ve overshadowed bryan’s efforts and taking his punishment like a man. also, it would’ve made bryan less than cena in that he can’t take on the whole world alone .. which cena have done a hundred and two times until he became the big draw that he is !
Inb4 Show joins HHH.
The 434 drops a logic bomb: [sphotos-a.xx.fbcdn.net]
because bryan already beat someone as good as hhh in everything and more in cena ?
I think if they had put their ages it would ve made more sense. An old borderline disabled veteran vs the rising star who beat Cena clean? I d give the Shield a call too.
Because HHH knows that his recent decisions would not be well received by some on the roster and wants to teach everyone who oppose him a lesson with a beating, and of course, after that, to protect him from potential “assassination” attempts by said disgruntled employees? Besides, I’m pretty sure Bryan can shoot beat up HHH, if that’s what the picture is saying (although bringing WWE titles into the talk makes it seem like it’s not)
Once upon a time, when Shaquille O’Neal played for the Orlando Magic and wasn’t fat, lazy, and broken-down, he and my dad ended up staying in the same hotel in Newark. My dad and several of his co-workers ended up having a few beers and playing a few rounds of pool with him (I got a picture and an autographed t-shirt out of the deal), and my dad said the funniest thing about the whole night was Shaq’s security detail, all of whom were significantly smaller than he was.
If that puts things in perspective, at all.
Also a mini “worst” to the producer/camera dude for not cutting back in time to show Bryan’s running knee on Rollins.
Seriously! My friend pointed that out, the production team has been seriously dropping the ball in missing the big stuff like that.
they also missed a roundhouse kick attempt from punk on axel, and didn’t stop the mic at the camera filming the bellas during AJ’s promo.
Yeah, what the hell was up with that? They were too busy showing the crowd loving Bryan. I already know people love Bryan, I can fucking hear the deafening chants! Now show the match. They didn t even show a replay of that or the sweet suicide dive earlier.
and if it was anyone other than rollins, I would’ve been fine with it really … BUT GODDAMIT IT’S FREAKIN’ SETH ROLLINS AND THIS MAN IS YOUR BEST “SELLER” !!!
Oh, Parma. You’re one of the few things us Clevelanders can legitimately snub our noses at.
Eva Marie emotes less than a Japanese sex pillow.
WTH SHOW YOU ARE IRON BORN! Just don’t, you know, pretend to murder Aytch’s kids during your struggle to come to terms with your daddy issues and more awesome older sister who you try to sleep with and you’ll probably not get tortured and can do fuck all!
Best response to my Twitter rant about Iron Clad was from @KevinNewburn “that contract was written on the underside of Johnny Ace’s scooter”
Moment of silence for Johnny Ace’s scooter. Never forget.
hey that was me!
YAY! A WINNER IS YOU!
CONGRATURATION!
I approve of RVD in Seuss form. Nicely done.
“*My suggestion: “Watch-o Camacho Parties.” Everybody sits on bikes!”
LOL! I’m sold, *Runs to the low-rider bike store*
I’m down for some Watch-O Camacho Parties. I don’t have a low rider bike but I have a strawberry shortcake bike my son is to short/manly for.
You’re in!
Oh man AJ’s promo… Maybe my pick for #1 Raw moment of the year, partly for how damn out of nowhere it was and how perfect it summed up what Total Divas really is. It definitely qualifies as a pipebomb.
The difference between AJ’s pipebomb and Punk’s, though, is intention. Punk’s was a pissed as hell “fuck you” about not being seen as the main eventer he clearly was. But AJ’s promo was kind of the opposite. A desperate plea for someone, anyone, to step up. Because she’s all alone at the top and running out of things to do, fast. She needs someone to play off, a Trish to her Lita, a Rock to her Austin, and right now Kaitlyn isn’t cutting it.
Awww, did AJ hurt your widdle feelings, Total Divas? I bet if you asked her real nice she’d apologize and give you a hug. RIGHT AROUND YOUR NECKS, AHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Ask Bayley how it feels!
AJ is the god damn best.
+1 to you, CHG. And +1 to you Lester for a great take on AJ’s promo. There were seven woman in or near that ring and only two could conceivably hang with AJ in the ring and none who could hang with her as a complete professional wrestler.
All this talk of Bayley makes me think she’s my current pick for the Trish/Rock to AJ’s Lita/Stone Cold. To sound blasphemous, I think that neither Emma or Paige have much in the way of talking (not that Lita did either) and both are good in the ring, but not as good as Bailey (Bailey>Emma>Paige). These two (and the other NXT greats (plus an improving Kaitlyn)) are my dream.
bayley is that good and is so underrated ! and it’s showing with her appearing more than the champion, the 1.contender or the newcomer (charlotte) and especially in her being the one trusted to face the champion from the main roster ! not because she’s the current NXT jobber (that role is for sasha banks), but because she’s that great !
also, AJ is already my favourite of all time and yeah even more than lita !
I know you all love Bayley, and I do too, really, but would her current character really cut it in that storyline? She’s basically the Eugene of NXT. Way more adorable, but her dorkiness is still overwhelming, I don’t know if she could be AJ’s actual nemesis. Of course, they could change her character around, and… yeah, I actually have a feeling like Bayley could be… the One. (I watched The Matrix again today)
@Lulzovich
yes, it would. because any “serious” character wouldn’t even get near as good as AJ’s and would be overshadowed by it ! but a “not-so-serious” character would be the perfect counter-part (I was resisting typing “why so serious” there so hard ! as I watched the dark night again tonight)
I just feel that AJ should be the heel and crush Bayley’s spirit somehow, and then we get a different Bayley who doesn’t mess around, doesn’t drop matches because she’s worried if she hurt her opponent and just goes out to wreck AJ. Eventually, she can go back to being “adorkable”, but having learned a valuable lesson during her feud with AJ, she both uses her hugging techniques better as a part of her move set and learns not to be too naive with other wrestlers. Yeah, this probably isn’t what you had in mind, and it probably isn’t the best way to go, but I personally thought of this as a decent way to bring up Bayley, put her over, and also make her step farther away from the Eugene vibe I’m still getting from her during her promos, because I’m just afraid that (especially when/if she gets to the main roster) if she gets REALLY over with her gimmick in it’s current state, they might turn her… um, a bit “too” clueless.
no, actually, I like your scenario more ! bayley learning from her fued with AJ and starting to get crazily angry (like punk is with heyman now) would be MY FAVOURITE THING BAR NON~
I’ve had HHHs alternate theme song stuck in my head all day! Damn you, HHH!
Does Motorhead’s awesomeness outweigh HHH’s shittiness? I actually really love The Game as a standalone song, but Motorhead is amazing so….
Yeah, both of Motörhead themes are great (I still kinda like KoK better, though) but I also really love the instrumental version of My Time, the theme Trips used around 2000, I think.
me too !
hhh got the coolest, smartest, toughest theme songs in the wwe.
I think having HHH use “King of Kings” for this dark overlord character is actually a masterstroke, as “All About the Game” is a much more crowd-pleasing theme guaranteed to pop the crowd.
I gotta say, the B&W comment sections are far and away the best comments sections on the internet. Great discussions/observations all around.
welcome aboard, bro :)
Everyone lost their shit last night too in the thread about how Show has an Iron-Clad contract, but that doesn’t mean shit.
Look, does it mean he can’t be fired? Yes. But does it mean HHH can’t make his life a living hell? Of course not. Look at what happened last week when he was thrown in a 3-1 handicapped match. You think Show wants to be dealing with that every Monday night?
Show might end up being treated so badly that he wishes they would just fire him instead.
PLUS, I am now totally invested in what the fuck Show will or won’t do. I couldn’t believe how nerdy I was during that entire segment. I actually yelled “Hit him Show!” I’m 29-years-old and this fucking company had me yelling at my TV for Big Show to hit him.
The anticipation was amazing, and then the disappointment was another genuine emotion. It was freaking great!
And every week I am going to be sitting there hoping Show does something this time….hoping…waiting….oh man.
To quote one of my favorite movies and lines ever, “The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last.”
A friend of mine thinks that in order for the New Corporation vs. D-Bry story line to ultimate work, D-Bry needs guys on his side. It seems that’s where they may be going here, guys like Show, Henry, and Ziggler getting fed up with being intimidated by HHH and aligning with D-Bry.
His Iron-Clad contract DOES mean shit though, because he can refuse to partake in any of the outlandish punishments HHH cooks up for him and can not be fired. Presumably, since he went to such great lengths to draw up the best possible contract, it also includes something about being allowed to wrestle without interference, also, since that’s his job.
I agree that the suspense that Big Show might intervene at some point is great, though. They should have just wanked off an explanation that his iron-clad contract expired or something beforehand, so everyone’s first thought wouldn’t be “but his contact!!”
I hope Regal gets to be pals with D-Bry in the fight against JERKS
Yeah, but Lester, you are assuming a lot about that contract.
What if everything you think is true is true?
How about this? Show, you don’t have any matches for the next year. But show up to work every day.
Or, you can wrestle Hornswoggle every week.
The idea that he can do or not do whatever he wants just doesn’t make as much sense as he is worried about his boss fucking up his life.
You know who else had an iron-clad contract? George Costanza. And his boss still fucked with him. (And Show is no George, he isn’t smart enough to lock the bathroom and climb through an air vent. He wouldn’t even fit in an air vent!)
Now, I’m just picturing Show having a “Costanza Wallet,” but it’s so much bigger, and laughing hysterically.
Next week it will be revealed that HHH destroyed Show’s iron-clad contract w/repeated sledgehammer shots.
If WWE wanted to explain away the ironclad contract, you could use that Show signed a new deal, which is true, and since they love mixing in reality with their scripted stuff, it could pass, I suppose, as justification as to why Big Show didn’t do anything.
Or let Big Show come out and explain the internal struggle he’s (maybe) having. As mentioned before in the thread, Show could still be pissed about Bryan cashing in against him two years ago, and maybe part of Big Show justifies NOT jumping in yet and saving D-Bry, because (in Show’s mind at least) HE was the launching point for Daniel Bryan. Basically, Show stands & stands ’till he can’t stands no more and THEN snaps, unloading on Triple H, Orton, whomever else.
I, too, hope that regal will team with bryan in the future for once ! maybe at the best wrestling show of all time, NXT, along with cassius ohno as the third guy, to take on the shield ?
I already predicted a SS match on last weeks best and worst, including Ziggler, Henry, Show and Regal on Team D Bry vs The Shield and Orton on Team HHH (because no way Trips let’s the team be called by Orton, amirite?)
AJ reminded me of why I love her <3
Too bad they didn’t debut Emma as Miz’s dance partner. Brandon would probably still be sitting catonic like Cameron Frye if that had happened.
Why didn’t they just let Daniel Bryan burn down the RKO bus? I know they want us to pretend that it didn’t exist, but it did. And in the name of continuity they need to dispose of it properly via storyline
Oh man, the RKO bus. Another treasured one-week vehicle for Orton.
My roommate (who never watches wrestling) said, while watching with me last night. “Damn, Jesse, you look a lot like Triple H. You guys have the same nose.” Almost dampened my enjoyment of the show.
pics or it didn’t happen
Haha just tweeted one atcha
interesting if true
Brandon, why you gotta be such a Joseph Smark Esq.?
It’s absolutely incredible that Triple H has been such a breath of fresh air by simply playing the exact same character he always has, just put in a different context that doesn’t ask us to endorse his actions. It’s like when Paul Thomas Anderson made “Punch-Drunk Love” and had Adam Sandler do “the Adam Sandler character” but in a context where we weren’t expected to think his stunted, reckless man-child was heroic FOR his faults, and the character suddenly attained fascinating emotional depths out of its normal element.
What I’m saying is that I want Triple H to start wearing the same blue suit every show.
Bearded Randy Orton looks to me like a sundried David Beckham
I spent the whole time hoping and praying a beard was going to end up on that car.
AJ gave them that ether. Is her place among the great Divas of all time arguable NOW?
This edition is great purely for reminding me of the hilarity that is the cover for Big Bear’s “Doin Thangs”.
Small note – Brandon was watching this on the Sky Sports feed – he’s enthralled by all the commercials for betting apps. BET IN PLAY, NAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!
If they were worried about Orton getting to much love for the RKO they should give Orton a submission finisher. It would make sense given that D-Bry is known as a submission expert and he could be playing a bit of one upsmanship.
I’m thinking something lame like a sleeper hold. When’s the last time anyone won a match with a sleeper hold?
Axel does all the time, except he’s applying the hold to the audience.
I consistently feel that more guys should win with sleeper holds so it seems as though it’s a real move. Ziggler was putting it on so many guys for a while and it would never amount to anything.
Cesaro won a fall against Zayn on NXT with his sleeper chinlock, if that counts.
So Ziggler was using a move that signified his career? BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!
I say piss off some people and have Orton do the Tazzmission. Call it the Viper Lock, or something snakey.
And if he really wants to be a douche, bring back RNN (Randy News Network) and say some crap like “I’d wrestle tonight, but i’m at only 92.3% healthy and cant compete.
People who use sleepers should definitely win with it more often because it is incredibly easy (and fast) to choke someone out once you lock the hold up.
no sleeper hold other than cesaro’s counts for me or mr.william regal
Cesaro’s “Sleeper Hold” isn’t even an actual sleeper hold as everyone else’s (Ziggler, Ambrose e.g. of current roster). It’s just a chinlock (done very meticulously, though), which was rarely (if ever, someone with better knowledge of pro graps correct me) used to do anything in a match other than have a breather and plan out next moves, which is why it is so special, at least for me.
Also, on Orton’s submission, I now kinda wish Punk wasn’t using the Anaconda Vise, it would fit Orton great, methinks. On other suitable submissions, didn’t he use that Boston Crab variation vs Christian 2 years ago? It wasn’t a finisher back then, but it could be brought back and built up as one. He could call it “Billy Snake’s Curse”.
yeah, I loved it in his fued with christian ! he just broke it out in his match with him at over the limit and it was great !
Or he takes the Anaconda Vice, that pulls Punk in to be a D-Bry ally, then Heyman offers BORK LASERS services to Evolution.
I am here! Teach me, Oh Real One!
Ohhh, “showing ass” meaning “looking vulnerable”. I was thinking “I’m pretty sure the Bellas know enough about showing ass”. That makes more sense. Continue.