The Best Intercontinental Title Matches In WrestleMania History

WWE

The Intercontinental Championship is my favorite belt in WWE. Whereas the WWE Championship and the various Women’s Championships have these convoluted histories that will make you ask “Why does that count as the same belt?” the IC Title has a long, basically unbroken history of being the quintessential midcard belt, and it’s often the championship that brings the best wrestling to the card, regardless of what belt’s in the main event. This year, Finn Bálor faces IC Champ Bobby Lashley in a bid to regain the belt he briefly held. Will that match rank among these? It could, but we’ll see. Lashley may not be the most charismatic and exciting guy on the current roster, but Finn will singlehandedly make up for that if you give him half a chance.

11. The Rock versus Ken Shamrock at WrestleMania 14

This match might be higher if it wasn’t so short, but on the other hand, if it was longer the screwiness of the finish might feel like more of a problem. Basically, Ken Shamrock is a madman, and he doesn’t just want to beat the Rock with an ankle lock, he wants to rip the Rock’s foot off and beat him to death with it. Watching now, in 2019, it’s wild to see young Dwayne Johnson, future blockbuster movie star, as the underdog. That’s not to say the Rock doesn’t get some good shots in against Shamrock, but Shamrock’s the original MMA monster. After tapping out the Rock, Shamrock basically beats up the whole Nation of Domination and some refs to boot, and gets disqualified for his trouble, allowing the Rock to keep the belt.