Betting Odds Point To Possible WWE Royal Rumble Winners

Betting on pro wrestling has always struck me as kind of a strange endeavor, since the results are scripted rather than a real measure of athletic prowess. It’s still a thing people do however, and the fact that wrestling matches are pre-planned and backstage rumors abound make the handicapping that much more interesting to look at. Do the people determining the betting odds know more than we do, or are they just smarter than we are?
In any case, we’ve got the betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble courtesy of sports-betting website Bovada. Most of it goes about like you’d think. Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Bayley are favored over Baron Corbin, Asuka, and Lacey Evan respectively. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is very heavily favored over Daniel Bryan.
As for the Rumble matches, they’ve got Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns as their top picks to win, with Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar as the second most likely. Ronda Rousey and Drew McIntyre are the third picks on each list, although Drew’s odds are better. You can go ahead and make your Howard Ratner-sized bets if you want, and we’ll see how things shake out for real on Sunday.
Here are the full betting odds from Bovada:
Singles Match (Falls Count Anywhere)
Roman Reigns -180
King Corbin +140
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch -300
Asuka +200
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Bayley -200
Lacey Evans +150
WWE Universal Championship (Strap Match)
Bray Wyatt -600
Daniel Bryan +350
Women’s Royal Rumble Winner
Shayna Baszler 1/3
Charlotte Flair 2/1
Ronda Rousey 10/1
Sasha Banks 13/1
Rhea Ripley 15/1
Lacey Evans 20/1
Kairi Sane 23/1
Becky Lynch 30/1
Nikki Cross 30/1
Alexa Bliss 35/1
Liv Morgan 35/1
Nia Jax 35/1
AJ Lee 40/1
Ruby Riott 40/1
Asuka 45/1
Bayley 45/1
Carmella 45/1
Mandy Rose 45/1
Paige 45/1
Sonya Deville 55/1
Io Shirai 55/1
Candice LeRae 65/1
Dana Brooke 65/1
Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
Roman Reigns 1/2
Brock Lesnar 2/1
Drew McIntyre 9/2
Cain Velasquez 11/2
CM Punk 6/1
Edge 15/2
Kevin Owens 9/1
Bray Wyatt 15/1
Daniel Bryan 18/1
Finn Balor 18/1
Keith Lee 18/1
Aleister Black 23/1
Braun Strowman 25/1
John Cena 25/1
Tyson Fury 25/1
AJ Styles 33/1
Ricochet 35/1
Tommaso Ciampa 35/1
Randy Orton 40/1
Samoa Joe 40/1
Seth Rollins 40/1
Andrade 45/1
Big E 45/1
The Rock 45/1
Kofi Kingston 50/1
Lars Sullivan 50/1
Matt Riddle 50/1
Adam Cole 50/1
Rey Mysterio 50/1
Rusev 50/1
The Miz 50/1
Baron Corbin 70/1
Buddy Murphy 70/1
Conor McGregor 70/1
Elias 70/1
Erick Rowan 70/1
Humberto Carrillo 70/1
Johnny Gargano 70/1
Mustafa Ali 70/1
The Undertaker 70/1
Triple H 70/1
Velveteen Dream 70/1
Walter 70/1
Akam 100/1
Bobby Lashley 100/1
Cedric Alexander 100/1
Cesaro 100/1
Dolph Ziggler 100/1
Jeff Hardy 100/1
Pete Dunne 100/1