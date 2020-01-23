Betting Odds Point To Possible WWE Royal Rumble Winners

Betting on pro wrestling has always struck me as kind of a strange endeavor, since the results are scripted rather than a real measure of athletic prowess. It’s still a thing people do however, and the fact that wrestling matches are pre-planned and backstage rumors abound make the handicapping that much more interesting to look at. Do the people determining the betting odds know more than we do, or are they just smarter than we are?

In any case, we’ve got the betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble courtesy of sports-betting website Bovada. Most of it goes about like you’d think. Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Bayley are favored over Baron Corbin, Asuka, and Lacey Evan respectively. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is very heavily favored over Daniel Bryan.

As for the Rumble matches, they’ve got Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns as their top picks to win, with Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar as the second most likely. Ronda Rousey and Drew McIntyre are the third picks on each list, although Drew’s odds are better. You can go ahead and make your Howard Ratner-sized bets if you want, and we’ll see how things shake out for real on Sunday.

Here are the full betting odds from Bovada: