Beyond Wrestling

Independent Wrestling TV released details about Beyond Wrestling‘s upcoming weekly online wrestling program, including dates of appearances by stars featured in various major promotions, including one recently released by WWE.

Beyond’s Uncharted Territory series was first announced through Sports Illustrated in late December 2018. The initial announcement told us that it will begin on April 3, 2019, and run live on Independentwrestling.TV every Wednesday night for two hours. According to the promotion’s founder Drew Cordeiro, it also isn’t meant to be “television wrestling,” but “independent wrestling being broadcast more frequently, with the ultimate goal of doing something that is going to leave the wrestling industry in better standing than if we didn’t attempt it at all.

Per the recent announcement, the first episode of Uncharted Territory on April 3 seems like a strong representation of the current indie scene, with matches include Masato Tanaka vs. David Starr, the trio of LAX and Chris Dickinson vs. AEW‘s SoCal Uncensored, and Orange Cassidy and a TBA tag partner vs. Jordynne Grace and a TBA tag partner. The second show on April 10 will include Aussie Open, the third Chuck Taylor, the fifth Trent Beretta, and the sixth a death match between Eric Ryan and Beyond Wrestling co-founder Rickey Shane Page for a bloody celebration of the promotion’s tenth anniversary.