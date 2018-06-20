Details Emerge On Why WWE May Have Parted Ways With Big Cass

Big Cass seemed on the rise after recovering from an ACL tear, instantly matching up with Daniel Bryan in the former WWE Champion’s first rivalry since returning to the ring. Two pay-per-view losses later, and after reportedly landing in hot water for going off script in a segment, Cass was the latest star to receive his walking papers.
One day after WWE announced its surprising decision to release Big Cass, details have begun to emerge on what exactly led up to his exit. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, “personal issues” led to his departure.
“Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Cass was drinking the majority of the European tour and had attitude issues when drunk,” Barrasso wrote. “Being intoxicated in public is one of the underlying reasons the WWE office was down on Cass.”
To be fair to Cass, WWE Network does have a show called “Swerved” which is dedicated to pranking people. Though yeah, breaking down a door in a pub is not really a good way to deal with pranks.
Yea, not real sorry to see him go, but between claustrophobia and “Swerved”, I can buy that he either paniced from phobia or thought it was a prank.
Wonder if they offered him a trip to AA, considering they’ve sent past workers that weren’t currently employed for help.
I get it, but damn, I kinda feel for the actual dude a bit…
He looks like he’s getting a heel push against Enzo, gets hurt, then he and Carmella break up, then he comes back against a returning Daniel Bryan where there’s like 20 fantasy matches everyone would rather have…he had every break go against him.
I’ve commented that the dude wasn’t threatening, but that was more against Daniel Bryan. Against Enzo? I’d have bought him throwing ‘Zo into the sun. Just awful timing bit him, and I think it may have spiraled.
