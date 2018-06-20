Details Emerge On Why WWE May Have Parted Ways With Big Cass

YouTube

Big Cass seemed on the rise after recovering from an ACL tear, instantly matching up with Daniel Bryan in the former WWE Champion’s first rivalry since returning to the ring. Two pay-per-view losses later, and after reportedly landing in hot water for going off script in a segment, Cass was the latest star to receive his walking papers.

One day after WWE announced its surprising decision to release Big Cass, details have begun to emerge on what exactly led up to his exit. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, “personal issues” led to his departure.

“Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Cass was drinking the majority of the European tour and had attitude issues when drunk,” Barrasso wrote. “Being intoxicated in public is one of the underlying reasons the WWE office was down on Cass.”