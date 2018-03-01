Three Simple Steps To Make Big E A Main Eventer By SummerSlam

WWE.com

The Raw after WrestleMania is etched in always stone as must-see TV. To put it simply, sh*t goes down. In order for the Smackdown after WrestleMania to catch up and carry the same air of unpredictability, the sh*t must go down there as well. Nakamura’s debut last year certainly helped in that regard. But a huge heel turn this year from a huge babyface faction can steal some of Raw’s thunder.

We’re talking Big E. We’re talking taking a main event talent who has been relegated to a kind-of comedy tag team that is sometimes contending for titles. Big E deserves better, we all know it, and we’ve all been assuming that it will just happen eventually. His promo-of-his-life-level microphone work on Tuesday night opposite the Usos made everyone’s ears perk up and made people remember, “Oh, yeah. This is the dude.”

But for the time being, he’s doing bits with pancakes and not even competing at WrestleMania 2017. Here’s how we change course for the former Mr. Langston.

Play It Cool For Now

So many heel turns are way too telegraphed these days. Let’s not spend a month having Big E feel out of place, dancing a little less jiggly, and visibly checking out. The babyface meter is all the way up to 10 with The New Day and the longer it stays there, the more shocking the turn will be. Not even the slightest hint of turning. Playing it cool will go a long way here. But then …