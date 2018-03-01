Three Simple Steps To Make Big E A Main Eventer By SummerSlam

The Raw after WrestleMania is etched in always stone as must-see TV. To put it simply, sh*t goes down. In order for the Smackdown after WrestleMania to catch up and carry the same air of unpredictability, the sh*t must go down there as well. Nakamura’s debut last year certainly helped in that regard. But a huge heel turn this year from a huge babyface faction can steal some of Raw’s thunder.
We’re talking Big E. We’re talking taking a main event talent who has been relegated to a kind-of comedy tag team that is sometimes contending for titles. Big E deserves better, we all know it, and we’ve all been assuming that it will just happen eventually. His promo-of-his-life-level microphone work on Tuesday night opposite the Usos made everyone’s ears perk up and made people remember, “Oh, yeah. This is the dude.”
But for the time being, he’s doing bits with pancakes and not even competing at WrestleMania 2017. Here’s how we change course for the former Mr. Langston.
Play It Cool For Now
So many heel turns are way too telegraphed these days. Let’s not spend a month having Big E feel out of place, dancing a little less jiggly, and visibly checking out. The babyface meter is all the way up to 10 with The New Day and the longer it stays there, the more shocking the turn will be. Not even the slightest hint of turning. Playing it cool will go a long way here. But then …
But i want to cheer Big E though
I’d honestly boo-urns him for this. He deserves a push.
Are you people booing or are you say ‘Boo’ Day?
I am *here* for Big E vs. AJ Styles, Big E vs. Nakamura, Big E vs. a returned face Sami Zayn…let’s do it.
Or, check this out… you leave Big E as part of New Day, because it’s possible to be part of faction, have friends, and still be dominant in the ring. Why does everyone needs to betray their friends to win the championship? That story is played out.
Totally agree. Why can’t Big E stay in the New Day, have Woods and Kofi stay together as a tag team and have Big E start competing as a solo performer with a push (and the rest of New Day as his backup). It worked well when The Shield had the tag titles and the US title
Yeah, there’s no reason to split the New Day up. The three of them are all too good to only have 2/3 wrestling at any one time anyway, so Big E as the singles star while Kofi and Woods keep racking up tag title reigns is perfect.
Just give us more moments of angry Big E and you’ll have a huge star, like we saw briefly during the Hell in a Cell match when the Uso’s were wrecking Xavier. That was the look of a 10-time world champ that night. He can still be a goof when he wants to be, he’s too good at that character to give it up, but if you mess with him or his friends, he will end your world.
This times 1000
This. The necessity of a heel turn for a title push is overstated and frankly cliche. Especially when each member of the New Day has said that the others need a world title run. This isn’t an ego factory like the Shield was, these guys actually elevate each other when together.
I agree, Big E stays with New Day but gets the solo title. Like how Ambrose got the US title in the first Shield run or how Miz/Balor is supported by Miztourage/Club, only with more equality. The New Day can even use desperate heel-ish tactics that they’ve done from time to time to get him the belt, but no reason to split them up or go full bore evil.
This would be fine and dandy if they weren’t selling merch up the ass and Big E is a huge reason for that.
Yeah, the merch sales aside…. I’d turn the whole faction heel. No reason to turn on your friends to get to the next level, that’s what your friends are for… to help you get there.
You’d have to get the fans to go against them, and fans don’t want to boo the New Day.
Any heel turn plan that doesn’t involve Big E getting 5 is a total nonstarter for me.
Actually surprised you’re getting so much disagreement here. Big E should absolutely be on his own as a heel.
Agreed. He was great as one in NXT.
4.) He needs 5.
Dammit! The better joke would have been:
4) Three just ain’t enough.
5) He needs.
A victory over folk hero Rufus “Pancake” Patterson would cement him as main event material.
Get rid of the other members. Make big e heel again get rid of that stupid gimmick on all three because they all should be singles wrestlers . Need to see singles belts on all three especially woods who seems to always be overlooked. I know he’s a great wrestler I followed woods his whole career. They r better than the child’s storyline they r doing
Except they would lose a whole lot of money in merch sales.
Agree with everyone who says you don’t need to turn him heel and/or break up the New Day to make him a champion.
Besides, you would never get the necessary level of heel heat on him no matter what he did to break up the New Day. There will always be a number of people who can’t help but cheer him. The mixed reaction he would bring wouldn’t be worth losing the popularity the New Day has now. His effect on the crowd would just seem watered down and he would lose relevance.
This article is booty.
So, make one popular character more popular by burying two other popular characters. Isn’t this just standard WWE booking?
So is having a singles star beat the tag-team champions in a handicap match.
Here’s a bit of old school booking that WWE has abandoned that would help the New Day. Having a single faction targeting all the gold to be a dominant unit. Not even the Shield held all the titles simultaneously. Let them grab the World, US, and Tag Titles at once.
If Big E. and Kofi take the World and US titles can Woods bring back the WCW World Television belt?
He can randomly defend it against former champs like Disco Inferno and Alex Wright – bring out Johnny B. Badd for a PPV…
Long long overdue for a main event push. He’s SD’s Cesaro.
Is this a 5-step plan?
This idea ignores that it’s actually much, much harder to have babyfaces the crowd actually likes than to have heels get heat. The New Day caught on as babyfaces based on their own hard work, and the crowd organically likes them. It makes no sense to take the most marketable member of one of your most marketable groups and turn him into a fun-hating “I hate Pancakes” heel.
The plan for making Big E a singles star should be “team agrees to chase singles championships, but stays friends.” Big E finds success feuding with Jinder or Bobby Rooe or whoever, but Kofi tries to chase a world title, as the only belt he has never won. Kofi is run over by a steam-roller, loses a retirement match, otherwise is completely destroyed. Big E goes nuts over what was done to his friend, remembers that he is an enormous muscle man, and is thrown into a high profile feud with a top heel without changing what the crowd already likes about him. Ta-dah, he’s a main eventer now.