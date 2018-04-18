Goldberg Will Be Totally Content If He Never Wrestles Again

WWE Network

Bill Goldberg has has a hell of a couple of years. The man who became a phenomenon for WCW in the late 1990s returned to WWE, became the third Universal Champion, had a dynamite WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, and just a couple of weekends ago headlined this year’s class of inductees to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Since leaving WWE after last year’s WrestleMania, Goldberg has been keeping pretty busy. He’s going to host a show about knives called Knife or Death, he’s been guest starring in The Goldbergs, and he’s even been all over your televisions in this weird Michael B. Jordan DirecTV ad, for no reason we can discern.