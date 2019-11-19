In an interview with Sports Illustrated , Goldberg confirmed that the SummerSlam bout with Ziggler was “by no means” his farewell performance, and that there’s a “very good possibility” he’ll have another WWE match.

From the interview:

“It’s by no means my farewell performance, nor was it my best performance, but you have to be realistic and take all things into consideration. It’s a very good possibility I’ll be back, but you don’t know it until it’s done. That gets lost in the shuffle, but it’s actually the biggest factor. I don’t know of a power wrestler that’s been able to come back after a 12-year hiatus and still be that guy. I had a really tough time keeping weight on when I was that guy, so now it’s exponentially harder. So I just need to reinvent myself. Instead of being 280 pounds with veins on my traps, I can be 260 with veins on my traps.”

If he’s going to reinvent himself to lengthen his career, we really hope he’s gonna become a “stallion” MMA fighter and go one-on-one with his bro — sorry, not his bro — Matt Riddle. Can you imagine the response if BILL GOLDBERG’s music hit at Full Sail University?

It turns out that while he’s openly grateful to Ziggler for the SummerSlam match, he still feels like he could’ve done better, so maybe it’ll just be Goldberg vs. Ziggler again.