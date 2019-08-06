Bill Goldberg Is Returning To WWE To Wrestle At SummerSlam

WWE Raw

Wrestling legend Bill Goldberg was vocal about wanting to “erase the feeling” of his match with The Undertaker at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia after multiple in-ring failures and a post-match collapse due to a self-inflicted (and made worse by a Tombstone) concussion. Per an announcement made on Monday’s edition of Raw, he’s getting that chance.

After weeks of Dolph Ziggler randomly namedropping Goldberg in promos just to say how bad he is, Goldberg will step in to replace The Miz in Ziggler’s advertised SummerSlam match-up. The previously announced Miz vs. Ziggler made sense given their previous history and that random Miz TV segment where they decided to punch each other about stuff, but I don’t think anyone will miss it, especially not on a proposed 15-match card with a two-hour kickoff show.