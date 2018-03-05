Bobby Fish May Have Been Injured At An NXT House Show

YouTube

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly’s formation of Undisputed Era has been one of the bright spots (among many) in WWE NXT over the past few months.

The trio of former Ring of Honor talent made their mark on the promotion upon Cole’s debut, taking out former NXT champion Drew McIntyre. Since then, Undisputed Era has run through literally every tag team in the promotion, leading to the return of WarGames and eventually the team of Fish and O’Reilly winning the tag titles away from SAnitY.

After successfully defending the titles against the Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver Philadelphia, Fish and O’Reilly seemed well on their way to a prime spot during WrestleMania weekend.