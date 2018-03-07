YouTube

Bobby Fish suffered what appeared to be a knee injury at an NXT house show over the weekend. With NXT TakeOver: New Orleans just a month away, there’s some concern over Fish’s health and what it means for the NXT tag team division.

According to Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Fish blew out his knee and it’s “highly unlikely” he wrestles on Wednesday at the next slate of NXT tapings.

Meltzer went on to note if the injury is as bad as it seemed, NXT will likely have two options — crown the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as the champs or have the winners battle Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, the only two healthy members of Undisputed Era, for the belts. (Transcript via Wrestling News.)