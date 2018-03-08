NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish Will Undergo Knee Surgery This Week

Over the weekend, Bobby Fish — one-third of the Undisputed Era faction and one-half of the current NXT tag team champions alongside Kyle O’Reilly — went down with a knee injury at a house show in Indianapolis. WWE offered no confirmation of the injury or its severity, but Fish was not expected to compete at the latest NXT TV tapings, so many were bracing for the worst.

Well, unfortunately, the worst is here, as Dave Meltzer is reporting Fish blew out his knee during the match. As a result, he is having surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, this week.

No further news is available on what exactly the injury is, but knee surgery is generally a pretty serious procedure with a lengthy recovery period — arthroscopic knee surgery takes a minimum of four to six weeks before the patient can walk without crutches, with swelling typically lasting for three months up to a year afterward. Needless to say, this means Fish will be not be cleared to go for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

