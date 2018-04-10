Bobby Lashley Returns To WWE For The First Time In 10 Years

It’s the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania, and that always means plenty of surprises, and there’s been no shortage tonight. The latest is the arrival of Bobby Lashley, who has been both an MMA fighter and a major Impact Wrestling star since his previous departure from WWE in 2008. He arrived on Raw by interrupting an Elias performance, and perhaps inevitably, beating the cocky guitarist down.

Seeing him right at this moment was a surprise, but we’ve been expecting Lashley’s arrival for a few months now. He was first rumored to be WWE-bound in December alongside fellow Impact star EC3, who just made his in-ring debut at NXT TakeOver New Orleans. Once we learned that Lashley’s Impact contract ended in February, it was really only a matter of time.

