Booker T Has Some Positive Words For Hulk Hogan

#Hulk Hogan #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.10.18 7 Comments

WWE Network

With his return to WWE being called a ‘done deal’, support from fellow Hall of Famers and even the rumored return of his daughter on the horizon, disgraced legend Hulk Hogan’s inevitable make-good with pro wrestling is upon us. The latest WWE Hall of Famer to back him up? Five-time (five time) WCW Heavyweight Champion Booker T.

On his show Heated Conversations, the member of Harlem Heat and infamous Hogan threatener shared his thoughts on Hogan’s various apologies, and whether or not he belongs as part of WWE’s image and history.

“The only thing Hogan can do is apologize, atone for it, and we move forward. Everyone deserves a second chance, that’s just the way I am. I talk about Hulk Hogan being in my corner back in the day… Back in day, if it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, I don’t know if Booker T and Stevie Ray would’ve gotten the push that we got. Back in the day, Sister Sherri was an intricate detail, she was an intricate part of Harlem Heat and our success, and it was all because of Hulk Hogan saying, ‘those are the guys you should be putting your money behind.’”

You can watch the clip of Booker’s comments below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan#WWE
TAGSBOOKER THULK HOGANWWE

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP