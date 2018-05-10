Booker T Has Some Positive Words For Hulk Hogan

WWE Network

With his return to WWE being called a ‘done deal’, support from fellow Hall of Famers and even the rumored return of his daughter on the horizon, disgraced legend Hulk Hogan’s inevitable make-good with pro wrestling is upon us. The latest WWE Hall of Famer to back him up? Five-time (five time) WCW Heavyweight Champion Booker T.

On his show Heated Conversations, the member of Harlem Heat and infamous Hogan threatener shared his thoughts on Hogan’s various apologies, and whether or not he belongs as part of WWE’s image and history.

“The only thing Hogan can do is apologize, atone for it, and we move forward. Everyone deserves a second chance, that’s just the way I am. I talk about Hulk Hogan being in my corner back in the day… Back in day, if it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, I don’t know if Booker T and Stevie Ray would’ve gotten the push that we got. Back in the day, Sister Sherri was an intricate detail, she was an intricate part of Harlem Heat and our success, and it was all because of Hulk Hogan saying, ‘those are the guys you should be putting your money behind.’”

You can watch the clip of Booker’s comments below.