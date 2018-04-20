WWE Raw’s Commentary Team Is Being Shaken Up Again

Earlier this week, WWE presented the second annual Superstar Shake-Up, which saw a number of top-level talents moved in between Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live — Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and more went from Blue to Red, while big names such as the Miz, Asuka and Samoa Joe went from Red to Blue. Heck, even NXT had some of their best and brightest get moved up the ladder (so long, Ember Moon, Andrade Almas and Drew McIntyre) to the main roster.
We had assumed the shaking up had stopped, but then, out of nowhere, this happened:
Or, and I’m just spit-balling here, just have a goddamn two-man booth. I don’t want to listen to Booker and Graves bickering like a married couple that should have gotten divorced a decade ago.
The heel would just run roughshod over the play-by-play guy.
I wish they’d just do away with the whole heel/face commentator routine. It had its place in the Heenan era, but it’s really played out now. For all the praise Graves gets for whatever reason, Nigel McGuinness is 10 times better. He actually explains strategy and gives opinions like a boxing or UFC color guy would, and isn’t just there to put himself over as a heel. That’s how you do a two-man booth.
But considering Vince still loves the heel and face arguing over each other and distracting everyone from the match, then we’re stuck with Graves and Booker.
That had its place in the Heenan era when everything was more cartoonish and good-vs.-evil, but it’s really played out these days. It detracts from matches and gets annoying. The problem is that a heel has no responsibility other than to put himself over as a heel. He doesn’t have to explain strategy or be consistent. He can
Yikes…I thought I had edited that last paragraph out. Sorry for the weird comment. Man, I hate Uproxx’s comment system. Why can’t it use something normal and user-friendly like Disqus?
So it’s not a shake up at all. Just Booker filling in for a few days. Got it.
Clash in the Canyon Ceman