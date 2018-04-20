WWE Raw’s Commentary Team Is Being Shaken Up Again

Earlier this week, WWE presented the second annual Superstar Shake-Up, which saw a number of top-level talents moved in between Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live — Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and more went from Blue to Red, while big names such as the Miz, Asuka and Samoa Joe went from Red to Blue. Heck, even NXT had some of their best and brightest get moved up the ladder (so long, Ember Moon, Andrade Almas and Drew McIntyre) to the main roster.

We had assumed the shaking up had stopped, but then, out of nowhere, this happened: