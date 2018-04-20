WWE Raw’s Commentary Team Is Being Shaken Up Again

#WWE Raw #WWE
04.20.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Earlier this week, WWE presented the second annual Superstar Shake-Up, which saw a number of top-level talents moved in between Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live — Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and more went from Blue to Red, while big names such as the Miz, Asuka and Samoa Joe went from Red to Blue. Heck, even NXT had some of their best and brightest get moved up the ladder (so long, Ember Moon, Andrade Almas and Drew McIntyre) to the main roster.

We had assumed the shaking up had stopped, but then, out of nowhere, this happened:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBOOKER TJONATHAN COACHMANWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP