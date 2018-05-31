The Wrestling Episode: ‘Boy Meets’ World Champion, Part One

Hulu

I’ve Never Heard Of Boy Meets World. What Is It?

In the 1980s, Fred Savage starred in the critically and commercially beloved The Wonder Years, a nostalgic but biting look back at the 1960s, and what it was like to grow up average in the most important time for culture and progress in American history. It was sharp, funny, occasionally deeply real, and won a Peabody award in 1989 for “pushing the boundaries of the sitcom format and using new modes of storytelling.”

In the 1990s, executives at ABC were like, “what if we did The Wonder Years but cast Fred Savage’s less talented little brother, set it in the 1990s, and TGIF’d all over it?” The result was Ben Savage’s Boy Meets World, a coming-of-age sitcom that continually evolved, slowly descended into complete madness, and proved that even the ’90s family television version of The Wonder Years is still pretty great.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Four of them. Well, two, technically, but we’re going to cover them all. Up first is season two’s ‘The Thrilla’ in Phila,’ in which we learn Big Van Vader’s real name and watch him almost get into a fight with the talking car from Knight Rider.

What?

Buckle up, folks.