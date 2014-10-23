Brace Yourselves, NCAA Luchador Masks Are Coming

Hey, do you like college sports? Are you looking for apparel that will get you noticed behind Lee Corso at ESPN College Gameday? Are you looking to maintain anonymity and/or pay homage to the grand Mexican traditions of lucha libre? If you answered “yes” to these oddly specific questions, there’s good news coming your way! The people at Woot and Little Earth Productions are proud to bring you NCAA luchador masks!
They’re not being specifically advertised as lucha masks, but come on, look at these things. I think Blue Demon, Jr. should consider legal action. These are apparently fully licensed by the NCAA, because… well, because they can probably make money and there’s a hot rumor going around that the NCAA enjoys money. Let’s take a closer look – here are the masks for my alma mater, Texas A&M, whose football team
is doing absolutely fine and hasn’t lost a single game currently exists.
The item description says “Probably a great way to sneak into that frat party on a rival campus,” but I think you might as well wear a sign that says “DO NOT SERVE THIS WEIRDO ANY ALCOHOL.” As of right now, there are fifteen teams available over on Woot – Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. (No Penn State? Really? You’re sitting on a goldmine here, guys.) It also appears to be a limited-time offer, so if you’re looking to support your team in the weirdest possible way, get your order in before Tuesday morning. In the meantime, beware of Rusev wandering through tailgate parties and tearing down flags.
Damn it, I absolutely would have bought a Penn State mask. Oh well, I guess the NCAA doesn’t like money that much. Also a luchador could show up in the ASU mask and no one would bat an eye. That logo translates really well to a mask.
I definitely saw an Eagles lucha mask at the last game, maybe it’s becoming a thing. I’m going to show in a Jushin Liger mask just to throw everyone off.
Oh shit, what year did you graduate?
The bro’s are gonna go crazy over this.
Cultural Appropriation!!!!!!!
Laaaaaaaame. Not quite as obnoxious as people who wear NA headdresses to music festivals but pretty wack nonetheless.