Braun Strowman Confirmed That The Big Show Is His ‘Wrestling Dad’

04.25.18 3 Comments

WWE Raw

We, like everyone else in the world, love Braun Strowman. That’s definitely not news. And while Strowman hasn’t quite attained world champ status just yet, he’s a champion of our hearts. And he’s absolutely on the right track.

The man believes he’s going to be a Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done, and it’s hard to doubt him. From everything we’ve seen, heard, and read, he’s done all the right things and picked the brains of all the right people, and he’s already among the discussion for the best big men of all time in pro wrestling.

One of those “right people” that Strowman has sat under the learning tree of is arguably the best and most accomplished wrestling giant ever, the Big Show. While Show might have never captured the minds and hearts of the public like Andre the Giant did, the fake son of Andre (at least in WCW) has been around for decades and has accomplished everything you can in the business.

