Braun Strowman Reportedly Needs Elbow Surgery For Real

11.20.18 35 mins ago 2 Comments

WWE

Last night on Raw, after Braun Strowman was beaten down at length by Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley, he was attended to by multiple medics and officials, as he clutched his bloody right elbow and said that he couldn’t move his arm or feel his fingers. Even though the spot where Corbin used the stairs to crush his arm actually looked very safe, it was easy to wonder by the end if Strowman’s elbow had been injured for real, or if the whole thing was a work. The answer, as is so often the case in pro wrestling, is kind of both.

