If you’re reading this article on this pro wrestling website, there is a close to 100 percent chance that you’re a huge fan of Braun Strowman, a man capable of tremendous feats of … well, just about anything.

While Strowman had been riding a wave of immense popularity even before he started dipping into the world of magical realism, he’s certainly taken things up a notch in the past few months, and it’s leaving WWE fans absolutely delighted. Whether he’s dismantling sets, flipping over semi trucks, running afoul of Brock Lesnar, upending stages, or playing violent ballads on oversized stringed instruments, the man can pretty much do it all.

Shockingly, there was a past injury scare that almost kept any of this from happening. So take solace that we may not be living in the darkest possible timeline after all.