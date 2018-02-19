Braun Strowman Says He Was Once Temporarily Paralyzed After An Injury

#WWE
02.19.18 3 weeks ago

YouTube

If you’re reading this article on this pro wrestling website, there is a close to 100 percent chance that you’re a huge fan of Braun Strowman, a man capable of tremendous feats of … well, just about anything.

While Strowman had been riding a wave of immense popularity even before he started dipping into the world of magical realism, he’s certainly taken things up a notch in the past few months, and it’s leaving WWE fans absolutely delighted. Whether he’s dismantling sets, flipping over semi trucks, running afoul of Brock Lesnar, upending stages, or playing violent ballads on oversized stringed instruments, the man can pretty much do it all.

Shockingly, there was a past injury scare that almost kept any of this from happening. So take solace that we may not be living in the darkest possible timeline after all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP