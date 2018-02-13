Watch Braun Strowman Make His Violent Musical Debut On WWE Raw

We know we said Braun Strowman was the greatest wrestler ever when he flipped an ambulance with his bare hands, and again when he flipped a semi truck with his bare hands, and that time he threw a chair at Roman Reigns, and when he tried to kill Kane with the stage, and when he tried to kill Kane with a grappling hook, but hear us out: Braun Strowman played a fake Elias song on a gigantic double bass and then attacked Elias with it. I know it looks like a cello, but he’s enormous. Braun Strowman is the greatest wrestler ever.
Here’s part one, in which Strowman serenades Elias with the most beautiful song you’ve ever heard the evil Santa from Futurama sing. Spoiler alert: the strings don’t last long.
♫ Well Elias says he’s gonna win, but we all know that that ain’t true
You look at me boy when I’m singin’, because I’m not finished with you
You may not know it, you may not realize, but when this song’s over,
You’re gonna get these hands ♫
When did Braun Strowman become a character from Scott Pilgrim? Not that it’s a bad thing
Think the Vegan police would have a hard time taking his powers after his third violation.
Hmmmm, does that make Alexa Envy Adams? I may need a moment.
@TwoTon21 you’re a great guy with great skills you’re gonna do great. What the hell I’m comin’ with ya.
@TheSuaveIdiot The Vegan Police? But Daniel Bryan is over on Smackdown haha. Oh god, now I want to make every character on Raw/SDL a Scott Pilgrim one. Hm, Paige as Ramona with the evil exes? The Miz as Julie Powers?
If whatever you say results in Mary Elizabeth Winstead showing up on Raw, I’m all for it.
Sami is Scott Pilgrim and Kevin Owens is Kim Pine. If Sami’s life had a face KO would totally punch it.
Now I want an episode of Raw where Braun does indeed punch the moon and/or throws someone at it. MAKE IT HAPPEN, WWE.
I MISSED THE EPISODE WHERE BRAUN PLAYS THE CELLO?!?!??!
YO-YO-MAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAUN!
He was such an El KaBraun!
where does one acquire a prop double bass
One of the writers is on a lot of drugs and is somehow convincing others that his drug fueled Braun segments are good and I’m glad that’s happening.
So steroid temper tantrum Bray Wyatt couldn’t beat Kane and Lesnar so now he goes against smaller opponents? Talk about closure lol
I know, right?
I mean, he should totally still be feuding with Kane (who is currently written off the show) and Brock (who is currently Brocked off the show) instead of being involved in an on-screen entanglement with a guy he is currently going to be having a match against at the next big show.
@DravenCage I mean that whole thing made no sense. We have no idea why Kane was involved in that feud. My assumption was Braun wanted the title so he kept going after Brock. Brock beats him, he kills Kane and oh well on to a smaller opponent? That’s poor writing at its finest.
@Fathead I know your comments gimmick is “WWE did this so it is automatically terrible and dumb”, but this is just lazy. It’s absolutely keeping within the current story because Elias was directly responsible for him not beating Cena in last week’s main event. And yes, Elias is smaller; so is every single other available person on the full time roster, so by that logic Strowman should now retire.
Man, it was so much easier when going-out-of-their-way trolls stuck to “Reigns can’t wrestle and Balor should be on 205 Live”.
Only in WWE could a guy like Elias be called “smaller” haha. It isn’t like Braun crashed 205 live and beat up some cruiserweights… This time.
@signor boy you are stupid aren’t you. Your comment proves my point that the WWE is like an ADD child. So explain to me the closure with Kane Lesnar and Strowman. Why was Kane involved? you can’t, you can’t explain why strowman just decided to stop fucking with Lesnar and go after Cena. In years past Cena would have interfered in the lesnar/Strowman match causing a feud. I know it’s been a long time since you’ve watched a decent wrestling program, but the story has to be consistent. WWE has been far from it since the early 2000’s.
Braun’s angelic, country-tinged voice makes me feel like we found our own Mr. Hyunh.
BEST NEW FOREIGN OBJECT [pitchfork.com]
Gotta hand it to Braun. Life and the writers handed him lemons, and he turned them into THESE HANDS!!!