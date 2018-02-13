Watch Braun Strowman Make His Violent Musical Debut On WWE Raw

#WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
02.12.18 21 Comments

WWE Raw

We know we said Braun Strowman was the greatest wrestler ever when he flipped an ambulance with his bare hands, and again when he flipped a semi truck with his bare hands, and that time he threw a chair at Roman Reigns, and when he tried to kill Kane with the stage, and when he tried to kill Kane with a grappling hook, but hear us out: Braun Strowman played a fake Elias song on a gigantic double bass and then attacked Elias with it. I know it looks like a cello, but he’s enormous. Braun Strowman is the greatest wrestler ever.

Here’s part one, in which Strowman serenades Elias with the most beautiful song you’ve ever heard the evil Santa from Futurama sing. Spoiler alert: the strings don’t last long.

♫ Well Elias says he’s gonna win, but we all know that that ain’t true
You look at me boy when I’m singin’, because I’m not finished with you
You may not know it, you may not realize, but when this song’s over,
You’re gonna get these hands ♫

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanELIASWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP