Watch Braun Strowman Make His Violent Musical Debut On WWE Raw

WWE Raw

We know we said Braun Strowman was the greatest wrestler ever when he flipped an ambulance with his bare hands, and again when he flipped a semi truck with his bare hands, and that time he threw a chair at Roman Reigns, and when he tried to kill Kane with the stage, and when he tried to kill Kane with a grappling hook, but hear us out: Braun Strowman played a fake Elias song on a gigantic double bass and then attacked Elias with it. I know it looks like a cello, but he’s enormous. Braun Strowman is the greatest wrestler ever.

Here’s part one, in which Strowman serenades Elias with the most beautiful song you’ve ever heard the evil Santa from Futurama sing. Spoiler alert: the strings don’t last long.