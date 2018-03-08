Braun Strowman On How He Got His WWE Name From The Milwaukee Brewers

Before Monday’s Raw, Monster Among Men and specific hands-giver Braun Strowman stopped by Milwaukee’s WTMJ-TV and dropped a bit of extremely relevant-to-our-interests baseball trivia: Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, got his WWE handle from Brewers All-Star left fielder and sudden first baseman Ryan Braun. Get it?
From the interview:
“Funny story, I wanted to meet Ryan Braun because that’s a big influence of where ‘Braun’ came from. I had pitched a bunch of ideas for names with the company and they turned them all down. It kind of got down to a time crunch, we need to figure out something out now. We were sitting around the Performance Center and SportsCenter was on and they were talking about Ryan Braun and I was like ‘Braun, that sounds pretty good.’ I mean look at me, I’m 6’8 and 385 lbs., I mean Braun is pretty fitting.”
Also mentioned in that interview is Braun’s dad who was a softball monster among men, but couldn’t hit a curveball to save his life.
To tie it all back to Milwaukee his nickname was even “The Crusher.” The Brewers need to get Braun to dress up and take Bernie Brewer’s place for one game this year.
Hillbilly Jim as Braun Stroman’s dad is my favorite thing right now and I refuse to believe otherwise. I want Braun to induct him into the Hall of Fame. Then I want him to show up to WrestleMania dressed like him.
Mike Vassallo is the Brewers PR guy and is a HUGE wrestling fan. He peppers his Twitter feed during the season with Gorilla Monsoon memes and other wrestling references.
“We were sitting around the Performance Center and SportsCenter was on and they were talking about Ryan Braun…”
So, I’m gonna guess this was around July 2013?
Btw, Aaron Rodgers still owes someone a few million dollars for betting a season’s salary that Braun was clean. Idiot.
Baseball team roster as name generator is not without precedent. In the seventh season of M*A*S*H, the NPCs were named after members of the 1978 Dodgers. You’d think they could have at least used Mud Hens as a nod to Klinger.