Braun Strowman On How He Got His WWE Name From The Milwaukee Brewers

Before Monday’s Raw, Monster Among Men and specific hands-giver Braun Strowman stopped by Milwaukee’s WTMJ-TV and dropped a bit of extremely relevant-to-our-interests baseball trivia: Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, got his WWE handle from Brewers All-Star left fielder and sudden first baseman Ryan Braun. Get it?

From the interview:

“Funny story, I wanted to meet Ryan Braun because that’s a big influence of where ‘Braun’ came from. I had pitched a bunch of ideas for names with the company and they turned them all down. It kind of got down to a time crunch, we need to figure out something out now. We were sitting around the Performance Center and SportsCenter was on and they were talking about Ryan Braun and I was like ‘Braun, that sounds pretty good.’ I mean look at me, I’m 6’8 and 385 lbs., I mean Braun is pretty fitting.”