Braun Strowman Just Won The Tag Team Championship With An Actual Child

The secret identity of Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania tag team partner turned out to be, “he decided to wing it when he got to New Orleans.” Before his match with Sheamus and Cesaro, The Monster Among Men decided to crowd source his partner from the 78,133 in attendance. Instead of finding Minoru Suzuki or Hiroshi Tanahashi, Braun picked a child. An actual child. Named Nicholas. THE MONSTER AMONG CHILDREN.
Strowman won a shot at the Raw Tag Team Champions by single-handedly winning a number one contender battle royal on Raw and spent several weeks pretending to reveal his choice for a partner. This included an appearance from Braun’s twin brother “Brains Strowman.”
Watch the selection process below. It’s a thing that actually happened!
I can’t express enough love for the fact that they gave him a name plate graphic.
So is Braun just gonna have a rotating partner each week? Or are they going to strip him of the titles?
So did anyone else catch No Way Jose in the crowd when Braun was looking for a partner? There’s no way Jose’s career is bouncing back after having a kid picked over him.
I see what you did there.
I’m here all week…try the veal!
AoP are absolutely going to destroy Nicholas tomorrow night.
Revival will destroy his knee.
+1s You’re both hilarious.
WWE must have plenty of faith in the goodwill of the Universe that they’ll cheer this kid and not turn the whole matter into ugly memes.
As far as I’m concerned, let the ugly memes begin!
Strowman should have picked Little Johnny as his partner, then the whole Wyatt Family would be holding tag titles.