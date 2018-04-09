Braun Strowman Just Won The Tag Team Championship With An Actual Child

04.08.18 1 hour ago 11 Comments

The secret identity of Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania tag team partner turned out to be, “he decided to wing it when he got to New Orleans.” Before his match with Sheamus and Cesaro, The Monster Among Men decided to crowd source his partner from the 78,133 in attendance. Instead of finding Minoru Suzuki or Hiroshi Tanahashi, Braun picked a child. An actual child. Named Nicholas. THE MONSTER AMONG CHILDREN.

Strowman won a shot at the Raw Tag Team Champions by single-handedly winning a number one contender battle royal on Raw and spent several weeks pretending to reveal his choice for a partner. This included an appearance from Braun’s twin brother “Brains Strowman.”

Watch the selection process below. It’s a thing that actually happened!

