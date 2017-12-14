Braun Strowman Says Vince McMahon Has Always Been In His Corner

12.14.17 3 months ago

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has had quite a year: Beating up Roman Reigns to great acclaim, hurling office furniture with the greatest of ease, escaping from garbage trucks, and more than holding his own with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Not to mention impersonating Juno, hosting a YouTube show about guns, and eating huge amounts of food at every opportunity.

Since the 2016 Brand Split, he’s gone from the least-known member of the Wyatt Family to one of WWE’s biggest stars. Given his size, and Vince McMahon’s known preference for big fellows, many fans have assumed that he’s Vince’s new favorite giant. Since he’s also the WWE Universe’s new favorite giant, however, nobody seems too mad about it.

Braun himself opened up about his relationship with the boss in a recent interview with British news site Metro. He acknowledges that Vince is definitely on his side, but says it’s not just because he’s big.

