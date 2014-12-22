Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, Their Dad And Sister Posed For A Charming Family Photo

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
12.22.14 4 years ago 42 Comments

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas play two of the most over-the-top, distinctive characters in WWE, so any picture that casts them in a more down-to-earth light is fascinating. Also, any picture featuring Bray and Bo together is fun, since WWE never directly acknowledges their familiar connection. Also also, did you know Bray and Bo have a sister? She’s named Mika and she looks just like a sexy lady Bo Dallas – prepare yourself for mixed feelings.

So yeah, needless to say, this picture Mika Rotunda recently posted on Twitter has a lot going for it…

While we’re at it, here’s another pic of Bray, Bo and Mika totally Duck Dynasty-ing it up.

Man, if WWE actually acknowledged Bray and Bo were brothers and added Mika to the act, they’d have one hell of a stable on their hands. In other Rotunda family news, word is Bo is all healed from his recent foot injury, will likely be back in the ring before the end of the year and back on TV in early 2015 – hopefully with a storyline or actual direction of some kind.

via Wrestling Inc.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSBO DALLASBRAY WYATTIRSMika RotundaMike RotundaPRO WRESTLINGRotunda familyWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP