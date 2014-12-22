Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, Their Dad And Sister Posed For A Charming Family Photo

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas play two of the most over-the-top, distinctive characters in WWE, so any picture that casts them in a more down-to-earth light is fascinating. Also, any picture featuring Bray and Bo together is fun, since WWE never directly acknowledges their familiar connection. Also also, did you know Bray and Bo have a sister? She’s named Mika and she looks just like a sexy lady Bo Dallas – prepare yourself for mixed feelings.
So yeah, needless to say, this picture Mika Rotunda recently posted on Twitter has a lot going for it…
While we’re at it, here’s another pic of Bray, Bo and Mika totally Duck Dynasty-ing it up.
Man, if WWE actually acknowledged Bray and Bo were brothers and added Mika to the act, they’d have one hell of a stable on their hands. In other Rotunda family news, word is Bo is all healed from his recent foot injury, will likely be back in the ring before the end of the year and back on TV in early 2015 – hopefully with a storyline or actual direction of some kind.
So if they ever feuded and acknowledged the fact that they're related, it would almost certainly be Bray saying that Bo is so optimistic and hopeful because "daddy always liked you best", and saying that's the reason Bray had to drift away and form his own family right?
That's such a good idea that it'll never happen in the main roster WWE ring. If they both got sent to NXT again, I could totally see that one though.
That sounds somewhat close to Bella vs Bella…
Their mother = Barry Windham's sister.
