Bret Hart And Earl Hebner Made Peace At A Show This Weekend

Four years ago, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Shawn Michaels stood in the middle of the ring on Monday Night Raw and made peace about what happened at Survivor Series ’97. If you’re a new fan or haven’t heard WWE’s constantly revised version of the story, Bret was leaving the company but didn’t want to lose to his then-blood rival Michaels. Michaels put Bret’s own Sharpshooter submission hold on Bret and referee Earl Hebner rang the bell. It was a scheme to “protect the business” orchestrated by Vince McMahon himself, and resulted in a physical altercation. Hart went to WCW and languished. McMahon turned into the evil “Mr. McMahon” character and did huge business. Earl Hebner, the man who swore on the lives on his children that he wouldn’t double-cross Bret, spent the next 15 years wearing a t-shirt bragging about how he double-crossed Bret.
After all of that, Hart finally found himself in the ring with Hebner at Saturday’s Big Time Wrestling event in Prince George, VA. It’s pleasant, and involves a lot of hugging. Lucky for Hebner he chose to do this here and now instead of any time between 1997 and 2009-ish, when it would’ve ended with an old Canadian man beating him to death with a tire iron.
Check it out:
All we need now for closure is Bret’s ex-wife Julie checking in to see if Triple H has gotten his karmic response for participating in the screwjob, or if, you know, he ended up rich and famous and in charge of the company.
Ya know, if Madusa didn’t throw the women’s belt in the trash on Nitro, the Screwjob might not have happened.
Strong taek!
Thanks! I came up with it all by my lonesome!
Ya know if Fabulous Moolah wasn’t secretly Brad Armstrong, the original Scrrewjob wouldn’t have happened.
If Vince McMahon wasn’t such a racist, the Screwjob would have never happened.
I always think the same thing when I remember that confrontation with Triple H and Julie. It’s why I keep waiting for Triple H’s life to completely fall apart in one fell swoop.
Incidentally, the fates of HBK, HHH, Vince and Bret pretty well confirmed for me once and for all that karma does not exist.
The older I get… the more and more I realize Bret Hart was absolutely in the wrong in this situation. He was presented multiple options to lose the title, and he wouldn’t agree to it based on a variety of excuses, the worst being “He didn’t want to lose in Canada”.
Vince did what he had to do, and it was the right business decision for the situation at the time.
Plus, complaining about getting screwed over in an industry like pro-wrestling is comical on so many levels.
Jim Cornette really told it best about this whole thing.
I’m not saying Bret Hart was wrong, but, that shit was in a contract. With that said, I don’t blame McMahon one bit. Though, surely they could have come up with another guy to be placed in there and make it a triple threat. Bret said that he just didn’t want to lose to HBK, I dunno.
If they made peace with it all, then, why talk about it?
Cornette talks about how Shamrock was suggested as an alternative, but Bret didn’t want to do that because the match was advertised as “Bret vs. Shawn”. I doubt he would have up for a 3 way, either.
Bret screwed Bret!
I use HHH’s, “fuck them, if they don’t want to do business we’ll do business for them” often: thanks Hunter!
Yeah once I saw him say that on the docu, I couldn’t stop referencing that
Ahhhh, the story that WILL NOT die.
I am still one of those guys who thinks Bret was in the wrong for the right reasons. But at this point do people still care about Montreal? And if they do, dear God why?!?!
Guess all that’s left is for Shawn Michaels and Montreal to reconcile…
By humping the Canadian flag again? But this time, with consent.
This is news since it was a public rapprochement, but Earl Hebner is perhaps the one figure in the Screwjob Bret never blamed or had anger toward. In fact, Bret said in an interview they ran into each other in an airport in 1998, and had something of a reconciliation then.
Anyhow, Bret’s stated in numerous places (including his book) that he didn’t feel too much anger toward Earl, because he was given little time to react, knew he had his job/livelihood on the line, and had to think about his family.
Still, this is a pretty cool moment.
Great moment seeing Bret and Earl bury the hatchet.
Bret is one of my all time favorites, but seeing him these days just makes me sad. Stay at home and count your money, please stop being on my TV/computer screen.