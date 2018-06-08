Bret Hart Deems Eric Bischoff ‘Maybe The Single Stupidest Idiot That Ever Got Into Wrestling’

#Bret Hart
06.08.18 37 mins ago 3 Comments

Bret Hart has gotten to the point in his time on earth in which he says basically whatever he wants about professional wrestling, because he is Bret Hart, and when he says something, it resonates in a major way. Take, for instance, Hart giving his thoughts on Eric Bischoff, which essentially involved Hart verbally ripping Bischoff’s arm off and beating him with it.

Hart deemed Bischoff, with whom he worked during his run in WCW, “maybe the single stupidest idiot that ever got into wrestling.”

As you can probably guess, he doesn’t exactly take the foot off the gas over the course of the remainder of his two-plus minute answer about his experience with Bischoff to The Pro Wrestling Show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bret Hart
TAGSBret HartERIC BISCHOFFWCW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 6 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP