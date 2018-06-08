Bret Hart has gotten to the point in his time on earth in which he says basically whatever he wants about professional wrestling, because he is Bret Hart, and when he says something, it resonates in a major way. Take, for instance, Hart giving his thoughts on Eric Bischoff, which essentially involved Hart verbally ripping Bischoff’s arm off and beating him with it.

Hart deemed Bischoff, with whom he worked during his run in WCW, “maybe the single stupidest idiot that ever got into wrestling.”

As you can probably guess, he doesn’t exactly take the foot off the gas over the course of the remainder of his two-plus minute answer about his experience with Bischoff to The Pro Wrestling Show.