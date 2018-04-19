Brie Bella Set The Record Straight On How She Feels About John Cena

We warned you that there would be more hot goss to come out of the breakup heard round the world between Nikki Bella and John Cena. We just weren’t prepared for … quite so much of it.
To briefly recap: Cena and Bella announced that they have broken up and ended their engagement on Sunday. On Monday, a source told People that Cena ruined everything with Nikki, and that she was devastated and heartbroken as a result. On Tuesday, a counter-report, and then a supplemental report, said that Cena is the one who is devastated, and that it was actually Nikki who called off the engagement.
Got all that? Great. So do we, definitely.
Join The Discussion: Log In With