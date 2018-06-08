Brie Bella Clarifies John Cena And Nikki Bella Have Not Gotten Back Together Yet

#John Cena #WWE
06.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Rumors have been swirling regarding the relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella. The couple split a few months back, and Cena has spent much of that time publicly trying to win back Nikki’s heart. It might have worked, or maybe it didn’t; it’s not exactly 100 percent clear what is up with these two.

With that said, Brie Bella know what’s going on with the relationship. E! News caught up with her during WWE’s For Your Consideration event earlier this week, and as we learned, Nikki and John aren’t back together quite yet.

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSBRIE BELLAJohn CenaNIKKI BELLAWWE

