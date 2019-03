WWE

Sad news for anyone out there hoping the Bella Twins would show back up to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: on the most recent episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella announced that she is officially retiring from pro wrestling to focus on being a mother. The announcement technically came following WWE’s Evolution pay-per-view back in October of last year, so it looks like Brie exited alongside the “Divas era.”

You can watch the Total Bellas clip below.