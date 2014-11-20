Brock Lesnar And The WWE Championship May Finally Return To Pay-Per-View At TLC

11.20.14

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship? What’s that? Most WWE fans over the age of eight were borderline giddy when Brock Lesnar violently suplexed the jorts off John Cena to win the WWE Title, but the celebratory mood quickly dissipated when we discovered WWE completely f-ed up their Google Calendar and Brock Lesnar and the title were going to be AWOL for months on end. Brock has already no-showed Hell in a Cell, and the word was he wouldn’t be returning to pay-per-view until Royal Rumble.

Well, thankfully it seems as though WWE might be rethinking those plans. The main event of Royal Rumble is the Royal Rumble — it’s one of the few PPVs that legitimately doesn’t need the champ, so the new plan, according to The Wrestling Observer, is to move Lesnar’s PPV return to TLC. The two main matches for TLC would be Lensar vs. Cena for the championship and Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton. If the Lesnar plans fall through, the idea is to do a three-way between Cena, Orton and Seth Rollins instead, so let’s all pray the Lesnar plans don’t fall through.

While Lesnar’s return to PPV in December is still up in the air, his return to TV is set in stone. Brock will be returning to Raw on December 8th for the Slammy Awards (yes, they’re happening again) and will be appearing on at least one other Raw in December, making a Lesnar match at TLC sound pretty plausible.

So, only 2 1/2 weeks until real things that actually matter start happening again. Hold tight, we’re almost there.

via Wrestling Inc. & Inquistr

