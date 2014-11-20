Brock Lesnar And The WWE Championship May Finally Return To Pay-Per-View At TLC

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship? What’s that? Most WWE fans over the age of eight were borderline giddy when Brock Lesnar violently suplexed the jorts off John Cena to win the WWE Title, but the celebratory mood quickly dissipated when we discovered WWE completely f-ed up their Google Calendar and Brock Lesnar and the title were going to be AWOL for months on end. Brock has already no-showed Hell in a Cell, and the word was he wouldn’t be returning to pay-per-view until Royal Rumble.
Well, thankfully it seems as though WWE might be rethinking those plans. The main event of Royal Rumble is the Royal Rumble — it’s one of the few PPVs that legitimately doesn’t need the champ, so the new plan, according to The Wrestling Observer, is to move Lesnar’s PPV return to TLC. The two main matches for TLC would be Lensar vs. Cena for the championship and Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton. If the Lesnar plans fall through, the idea is to do a three-way between Cena, Orton and Seth Rollins instead, so let’s all pray the Lesnar plans don’t fall through.
While Lesnar’s return to PPV in December is still up in the air, his return to TV is set in stone. Brock will be returning to Raw on December 8th for the Slammy Awards (yes, they’re happening again) and will be appearing on at least one other Raw in December, making a Lesnar match at TLC sound pretty plausible.
So, only 2 1/2 weeks until real things that actually matter start happening again. Hold tight, we’re almost there.
He wouldn’t do Hell in a Cell which is more Mr. Rogers than Scarface nowadays, so nah I’m not really holding my breath for a TLC return.
I like this idea, but I also hate the idea that Lesnar’s schedule is so limited, if only for the reason that it takes all of the suspense away from Rollins having the briefcase. They’re just making it painfully obvious that Rollins will not cash in until Mania or later, at this point.
Yes. One year means he has until late June to cash in. He didn’t win it at Wrestlemania.
Can he please wrestle someone other than Cena? Seriously. Unless he squashes him again. In which case can he wrestle Cena on every show?
P.S.: If they’ve changed their plans so much that Cena is going to go over I’m going to tear out my pubic hair in frustration.
Ehh, I’m fine with it. I’ll still be a little angry (it’s hard to totally enjoy a Cena victory), but if they aren’t willing to book Lesnar as undefeatable and against a variety of opponents, why bother with him as champ?
I really hope Cena wins actually. If he loses, you just know hes going to win the rumble so he can face brock at mania.
Here’s my thinking re: Cena-Lesnar.
If Reigns winning the Rumble is as set in stone as it is, who do you really think could carry a very limited worker who would have only wrestled in three of the last six months who already has noticeably terrible cardio to a better WrestleMania main event: the annoying guy whose biggest in-ring criticism is his selling ability (which is way overblown, he’s a great seller in his matches, it’s his day-after selling that’s awful) OR the guy who hasn’t been a full-time wrestler in over ten years who turns magenta after fifteen minutes of competition that might be on his way out of the company who had one of the most absolutely unwatchable and depressing matches in PPV history the last time that he was leaving the WWE?
You might just need to swallow your medicine here, boys and girls.
Also, because the annoyance will be about the build anyway… Reigns trying to keep up with Heyman would be an unbelievable trainwreck. It’d be a FUNNY trainwreck (imagine the light switch of heat of them going back and forth), but even if Heyman literally did 90% of the speaking and just fed Reigns lines, it’d look awful. Cena could work a decent enough Hogan-Warrior build.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside I wouldn’t necessarily be against that either. If only for the fact that Cena has yet to really put someone over in a title match at Wrestlemania, and doing so would be HUGE for Reigns. Also, the smarky Wrestlemania crowd would most likely be 50/50 towards Lesnar and Reigns at best, but you can’t see anyone ironically cheering for Cena in a match against Reigns, can you? The reception for Reigns would be much bigger if he went over Cena, I think.
I totally agree with Etsuoko.
I know there are a lot of Lesnar fans out there, but they would pay to see him in any kind of match. It doesn’t have to be for the championship to generate interest.
As much fun as it was for Lesnar fans to watch him squash John Cena, it wasn’t a very exciting match. In fact, none of Brock’s matches since his return have been “main-event WrestleMania” good.
I’d much rather see Brock carry it. Every time. I’d rather have a “part timer”(this argument is stupid, but whatever) than Cena AGAIN doing the same thing AGAIN. Your assessment of Brock is a bit overblown too. He’s one of the most intimidating bad asses the WWE has ever had and I’d much rather see him, even if it’s only every 2 or 3 PPV’s.
I don’t care about him being a part-timer except that, in the scenario of someone having to carry Reigns to a great match in what’s theoretically the most important wrestling match of the year in the entire world, I’d much rather have Cena over Lesnar because one has the necessary experience to do it and the other just doesn’t.
Cena undoubtedly has more, but Brock still knows his way around the ring. He had the classic Iron Man with Angle for christ sake.
I’m not Kurt’s biggest fan but there’s obviously a huge gulf between him and Reigns. Angle’s problem is that he has no concept of excess; Roman’s is that people can literally count his move total whenever he adds a new one and that he gets audibly blown up in every singles match he has.
If DB’s ready, I’d love Bryan-Lesnar. They’d be aces together and I fully trust that Lesnar would know his limits with a returning Bryan. I think that Ambrose would have an Eddie-esque match with him and I just called Guerrero-Lesnar the greatest match in the history of the company. Hoss-offs with Cesaro, Rusev, and Sheamus would all be great, that’s obvious. Him throwing Ziggler around like the latter’s El Torito? That’s actually what I wanted for NoC!
It’s more of an indictment of Reigns’s coronation as The New Ace when he should be spending his time after he comes back with Cesaro/Harper/Henry/Sheamus learning how to put a match together and fill up his work between spots.
I just looked over the Observer, and I don’t see this story in there. The only thing that actually came from the issue is that Lesnar would return on 12/8, and from there, it looks WrestlingInc decided to run with a speculation story about him maybe appearing at TLC.
Yeah, rumors I read is that Rollins vs Cena is the tentative main event and adding Orton for a triple threat is the alternative. Cena/Orton CXXXVII commence!
BUT…..BUT……BUT I THOUGHT THE HELL IN A CELL WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THEIR LAST MATCH EVARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
This match will be 30th in a lifetime.
[twitter.com]
Dec 8 is the RAW right before TLC. TLC is Dec 14. There’s literally only 2 Sundays without a PPV in between Survior Series and TLC. That’s strange right? Or is that how these two always work- 3 weeks apart? If Brock is back for only one RAW before TLC i guess it’s plausible that he wrestles the PPV. But it all seems like weird timing.
At this point, it’s obvious Cena is going to break Flair’s record of “16” World titles. I’d rather they just quickly pull the band-aid off and let Cena win the title against Bork ASAP. Have him lose it and break the record at WM 31. Get it over with so we can all move on.
Dammit, and I had an awesome sign planned in the occasion Lesnar no-shows TLC.
Dear NXT Viewers,
How is Brock Lesnar? Is he any good? Is he ready for the Main Roster?
His talking is a little weak, but you could probably fix that with a manager. He’s actually decent at selling, but the vast majority of his matches are just him squashing some enhancement talent for far too long. It’s difficult to say, he’s probably ready but I imagine most of what is great about him will be sucked into the void on the way over, like it happens to most NXT talent.
+1 @Charles Covar
I had hoped with Lesnar and the title being off the air, that the writers would have to step up and flesh out the second tier a little more. With the exception of Mizdow putting in some heroic level work on that gimmick between the two of them, and Ziggler ever-so-slowly turning the corner (mostly since they seem to be punishing Cesaro..again) it’s been pretty much a circus of failure. Might as well bring Brock back, if only because if I have to see a 20 minute promo at the top of the show, I want it to be Heyman on the stick.
A WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is returning to have one more match before 2014 ends. Who woulda think that?
This whole “make the belt important by NOT using Brock” thing was a trash idea. That said, while I don’t hate Cena…I don’t care to see Lesnar/Cena again. First match was only good if you hate Cena. Second was slightly better. You figure by the time they’ve had as many matches together as Cena and Orton have you’d have a great one eventually, but I just don’t think Vince can afford Lesnar that long.
If we have to do it again, can it at least be a triple threat?
Have him show up at that December 8th Raw with Heyman and have them brag about how great it is that they haven’t had to show up in three months despite holding the WWE Championship and call it the very definition of the American dream. And then…
*ВНИМАНИЕ!!!*
Rusev and Lana walk to the ring. They are DISGUSTED by the lazy American who will not even so much as defend his championship. They demand a Champion match TONIGHT! and offer Lesnar a sizeable cheque (courtesy of Lana’s mysterious shadowy benefactor) to make it happen. Heyman and Lesnar think this is hilarious and agree. And then…
RUSEV CRUSH
Lana distracts Lesnar by leaning forward to reveal a Jimmy Johns sandwich tucked in her cleavage, and Rusev gets the jump on him, strapping him into The Accolade. Lesnar almost breaks the hold before remembering that if he loses the title he can wait even LONGER before showing up on Raw again, and so gladly submits.
THE RUSEV ERA BEGINS
Thanks to the new power vacuum created at Survivor Series when The Authority were ousted by Super Jern, Lana uses her position as manager of the new Champion to get a one-on-one meeting with the Chairman himself. She explains that the WWE needs money due to the failure of the Network and the mismanagement of the company, and that she knows a man with PLENTY of money. Russian money. “Gosudarstvenny Gimn Rossiyskoy Federatsii” hits as no-kidding VLADIMIR PUTIN power walks to the ring. Vince makes gulpy-face like never before. Putin makes him an offer he can’t refuse, and thus begins a new era of professional wrestling, a new principal owner of WWE, and a new Chairman of the Board. He appoints Lana as COO and she forces Lilian Garcia to sing the Russian National Anthem as Raw goes off the air.
BOOM.
This is fine, but as soon as Rusev becomes champion he gets the most undesirable attribute in all of wrestling, ODDS.
dream scenario right there.
Putin walking to the ring? Are they doing a RAW in Russia? Otherwise I see no chance of that……. However you got me with the Jimmy Johns sandwich in the boob thing.