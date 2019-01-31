Brock Lesnar’s Contract Negotiations Reportedly Include WWE, UFC, And All Elite Wrestling

WWE

Last year, we were all expecting Brock Lesnar to drop the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, with the expectation that he’d leave WWE for UFC, at least for a while. That never exactly happened, and even when he finally did drop the belt at Summerslam, he returned just a few months later to reclaim it, and has held it ever since.

Now that we’re on the Road to WrestleMania again, there are new stories emerging about Brock’s future and what contract he might sign next. The big different in 2019 is that there’s a whole new player on the board. Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer has reported that All Elite Wrestling is interested in Brock Lesnar, particularly because Chris Jericho wants a marquee match with him. Meltzer claims that’s why Chris Jericho made a crack about Brock’s physique on Twitter after the Royal Rumble, which he later deleted.