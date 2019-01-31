Brock Lesnar’s Contract Negotiations Reportedly Include WWE, UFC, And All Elite Wrestling

Last year, we were all expecting Brock Lesnar to drop the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, with the expectation that he’d leave WWE for UFC, at least for a while. That never exactly happened, and even when he finally did drop the belt at Summerslam, he returned just a few months later to reclaim it, and has held it ever since.
Now that we’re on the Road to WrestleMania again, there are new stories emerging about Brock’s future and what contract he might sign next. The big different in 2019 is that there’s a whole new player on the board. Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer has reported that All Elite Wrestling is interested in Brock Lesnar, particularly because Chris Jericho wants a marquee match with him. Meltzer claims that’s why Chris Jericho made a crack about Brock’s physique on Twitter after the Royal Rumble, which he later deleted.
i really want him gone from wrestling in general, i just cant hold the suspension of disbelief that he can be beat by these smaller workers anymore, and lets face it his matches are Hogan levels of lazy now, maybe if he actually liked wrestling
I honestly have never gotten the fascination with Lesnar. I get he’s an insane athlete, but I’ve never had any interest in him as a pro wrestler. And the current version of his schtick with Heyman is so tired, I really don’t want any part of that in AEW.
@baymenxpac
exactly, him in AEW is just gonna turn into him part timing again, i know Jericho has planted the seeds for a future fued i nust dont see the appeal, its not really a dream match to me and im also kinda done with Jericho turning into smaller less compensated Lesner
Brock, we’ll give you $3 million. You’ll only have to wrestle one match, but you’ll lose to PAC and say “Fuck the Revival” afterward. We good?
lol, as a ‘wrestle fan’ (trade mark pending) that hurts
I’m okay with AEW signing Brock as long as he is squashed by Jungle Boy.
Change Jungle Boy to Kylie Rae, and I’m sold
“Yes, apparently Paul Heyman advocates for Lesnar in real life, not just in kayfabe”
Yeah Brock talks about it in his book (co-written by Heyman). Heyman is pretty much his best friend and one of the few non-family members he actively has around. He also manages all his stuff, even getting his mail for him.