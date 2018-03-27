Brock Lesnar Is Being Used To Explain Minneapolis Zoning Regulation Changes And It’s So, So Weird

03.27.18 3 hours ago

In today’s best “we never thought we’d write about this” news, Minneapolis activist group Neighbors for More Neighbors and advocacy group Wedge LIVE are using Brock Lesnar and Bo Dallas to explain changes in zoning regulations. We know you come to wrestling blogs for hot Minnesota zoning news, and we aren’t gonna let you down.

We encourage you to watch this video and tell us what you’ve learned about … any of it. Highlights include Brock Lesnar’s face in an avocado like he’s the baby in the sun on Teletubbies, an entire family of Lesnars including a mom Lesnar with long hair and two tiny Brock sons, and Bo Dallas getting suplexed so hard his head turns into a house.

