The Crowd Lashed Out At The Ending Of WWE’s Hell In A Cell

WWE

Last night at Hell in a Cell, when former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar interrupted the main event by breaking down the cell door, leading to a no contest finish, the show ended abruptly for those of us watching at home. No contests aren’t supposed to be a thing in Hell in a Cell matches, so it was jarring to see the bell ring with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman both laying beaten in the ring.

By the time we knew for sure it was over, Mick Foley’s stage show had already started on the Network, and there was nothing left to do but tweet about it.

For fans at the show in San Antonio, on the other hand, they were still sitting there watching Braun and Roman lie around helplessly in the aftermath of the schmozz, and understandably had their own reaction.

It’s worth noting, of course, that many of these same fans popped for Lesnar when he came out, but at that time they still thought the match would have a winner. The no contest finish not only cheapens the match between Reigns and Strowman, it makes you wonder why Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins fell from the cage (and why Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose were left on top of it) to lead to nothing in particular.

As for Lesnar, it looks like he’s back to stay at least for a bit. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle at the next WWE Saudi Arabia show on November 2nd. We don’t know for sure who he’s wrestling (probably Reigns, Strowman, or both), but he’s bound to be around a bit to set that up. As for what happens afterwards, we’ll find out when we get there.