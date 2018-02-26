We haven’t seen Brock Lesnar in the UFC since he was beating on Mark Hunt at UFC 200 (in a match that was subsequently ruled a no-contest after Lesnar popped for PEDs). Brock is still on his WWE contract until April’s Wrestlemania, and if he did want to come back to the UFC, he’d have to enter the USADA testing pool and serve out the remainder of his suspension which is around six months, so there are hurdles to leap over and time to wait if Brock was coming back, but why else would this picture be posted?
It’s been reported that Brock’s return to the UFC is “imminent,” and the Dana White Twitter Smiley™ is only used in times of great schadenfreude or if there’s a subtext to whatever image he’s posting. It’s clear something is up:
It could also mean Fuck all of nothing!
agreed no doubt in my mind he stays with wwe when all is said and done if he didn’t go to ufc at 37 he’s not gonna go now when his wwe deal is not done till august and he would closer to 42 then 40 when he could fight also on one ever said a return we coming for sure so i dont know were the wrter got that idea
lot of people seem to think that jones will be cleared to fight sometime in 2018, which would also line up with a potential lesnar matchup. given that jones doesnt deserve to be counted upon to fight for titles at 205, and lesnar has no claim to fighting the top guys at heavy, maybe it’s only fitting that these 2 drug loving goofs fight each other?
They should’ve gone to Rizin and gotten all juiced/coked up and gone at it.
They are 2 drug loving goofs for sure, but Jones/Lesnar is money, still. I hope it happens, mainly because I want to see the back of Brock in pro wrestling. I like Lesnar’s act, like him as a wrestler (even since he became a German suplex spam factory), but am bored of it all….and want Braun Strowman to take his rightful spot as premier monster on Raw, complete with Championship of the Universe.
Ooh, look at my PED stock going up!