Brock Lesnar Might Not Be At WrestleMania 35

12.28.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

WWE

We’re in the run-up to the Royal Rumble, and among other things that means it’s time for speculation about WrestleMania to really kick into high gear. Over at PWI Insider Elite, Mike Johnson brought up an interesting idea: What if there aren’t plans for current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35? What if he’s not going to even be there? Here’s what Johnson had to say, as transcribed by Ringside News:

I wonder if Brock’s gonna be with them past the Rumble because you know everyone figured Brock was out the door. Is he even factored into their WrestleMania plans? We haven’t seen him advertised or even footage of him being used to promote WrestleMania 35. So I wonder if he’s out the door at the Rumble, but I guess that’s the allure of Brock is that, ‘Is this the end of Brock’s run?’ and it turns out not to be.

