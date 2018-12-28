Brock Lesnar Might Not Be At WrestleMania 35

WWE

We’re in the run-up to the Royal Rumble, and among other things that means it’s time for speculation about WrestleMania to really kick into high gear. Over at PWI Insider Elite, Mike Johnson brought up an interesting idea: What if there aren’t plans for current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35? What if he’s not going to even be there? Here’s what Johnson had to say, as transcribed by Ringside News: