A lot of really cool and eventful things happened at WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel event, from the return of a 65-year old disgraced legend to a 48-year old non-wrestler being named “best wrestler in the world.” Even the youngest person in the tag team main event, 49-year old Triple H, tore a pec and will be out for a year. At least WWE fans have one positive thing to look forward to: Brock Lesnar being Universal Champion again, after defeating Braun Strowman easily in about two minutes. Did I say “positive?” I meant [uncontrollable screaming noises]
If you’re wondering if Brock’s second run with the Universal Championship will see him popping up on WWE television more often than the first, of course it won’t. Wrestling Observer Radio dropped the note that Lesnar is signed for “at least two” WWE appearances, including the just-announced Lesnar vs. AJ Styles “champion vs. champion” rematch at Survivor Series.
Let’s hope this post becomes woefully out-of-date after Monday’s Raw, and WWE wrote a “Drew McIntyre kicks Lesnar’s ass and takes the championship” segment for tonight.
Who thought running Monday Night Raw with no Roman Reigns and no Universal Champion was a good idea?
I know you’re probably not going to, but can you B&W (or W&W) Crown Jewel? It sounds hilariously bad. Like Invasion style bad
Would Braun as champ really be so bad a thing, WWE? But no, Lesner needs to hold the title when he does his MMA match because of “crossover appeal!”
Too many ‘business’ decisions. Not enough ‘good rasslin shows’ decisions. Brandon deserves a better set of shows to write about.