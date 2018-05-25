Brock Lesnar Could Be Off WWE TV Until August, Because Who Needs Champions

#Brock Lesnar
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.25.18 11 Comments

WWE Universal Champion and Beast Con Carne Brock Lesnar isn’t exactly known for his rapid-fire title defenses, but recent speculation from Wrestling Observer Live suggests we may be seeing him even less than we’re used to.

Lesnar didn’t defend the Universal Championship at Backlash, and as of now he doesn’t have a match on the Money in the Bank card. With just under 20 days before he passes CM Punk’s WWE Championship reign of 434 days, when are we gonna see him again? Here’s what Bryan Alvarez says:

“He is not on Money In The Bank so my guess is when they first announced that he had re-signed a deal I did have someone tell me they believed he was going to be there through Summerslam. So all we know is that it is a short-term deal. I presume he is going to drop the title at Summerslam I don’t know what. It could happen I guess in July. But he is not at Money In The Bank so it will either be the July pay-per-view or Summerslam and if you got Brock Lesnar and you’re paying him big money it will probably end up being Summerslam.”

Oh. Cool?

Lesnar’s reportedly training to face the winner of the UFC 226 fight between Daniel Cormier-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title superfight happening in July, so for now you’re gonna have to rely on the underwhelming one-two punch of WrestleMania 34/Greatest Royal Rumble Roman Reigns matches to get you through your summer. Maybe plans will change and he’ll show up in late June to hop in place in the middle of a Raw, but until then, sorry, everybody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar
TAGSBROCK LESNARWWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2018WWE SUMMERSLAMWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018wwe universal championship

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 7 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP