WWE Universal Champion and Beast Con Carne Brock Lesnar isn’t exactly known for his rapid-fire title defenses, but recent speculation from Wrestling Observer Live suggests we may be seeing him even less than we’re used to.
Lesnar didn’t defend the Universal Championship at Backlash, and as of now he doesn’t have a match on the Money in the Bank card. With just under 20 days before he passes CM Punk’s WWE Championship reign of 434 days, when are we gonna see him again? Here’s what Bryan Alvarez says:
“He is not on Money In The Bank so my guess is when they first announced that he had re-signed a deal I did have someone tell me they believed he was going to be there through Summerslam. So all we know is that it is a short-term deal. I presume he is going to drop the title at Summerslam I don’t know what. It could happen I guess in July. But he is not at Money In The Bank so it will either be the July pay-per-view or Summerslam and if you got Brock Lesnar and you’re paying him big money it will probably end up being Summerslam.”
Oh. Cool?
Lesnar’s reportedly training to face the winner of the UFC 226 fight between Daniel Cormier-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title superfight happening in July, so for now you’re gonna have to rely on the underwhelming one-two punch of WrestleMania 34/Greatest Royal Rumble Roman Reigns matches to get you through your summer. Maybe plans will change and he’ll show up in late June to hop in place in the middle of a Raw, but until then, sorry, everybody.
Cool. At least we have Roman Reigns to say “Where’s Poochie?” at the beginning of every promo from now until September.
You know, I wouldn’t be so irritated at this if Brock Lesnar showing up meant things were happening.
Like in his first “I don’t show up every show” run after annihilating John, when he did show up, things felt important and meaningful. You knew something was gonna happen (i.e. someone was about to get murked by him). Now, it’s just Paul Heyman talking while Brock just stands there. And Heyman’s great, obviously, but still…
If Brock’s not gonna be on the show all the time, him showing up needs to be the most important thing. If not, nobody’s gonna care about him, his feuds, or his stupid looking “bachelor pad leather furniture colored” belt.
I’m even sick of Heyman. Yes, he’s great on the mic, but it’s been LITERALLY YEARS of the same exact promo every single time.
Yup. His matches are boring now. Heyman is boring now (because the booking around Brock is so nothing that Heyman has just been cutting the same promo for years).
The champion as occasional big deal attraction could work, but it seems like the only guy trying in any of this is Roman and he’s undermined at every turn.
Not only that, but when Lesnar *does* wrestle the matches are terribly boring. It’s like he doesn’t care enough at this point to work out a decent match ahead of time, or one lasting longer than 5 minutes.
What’s the last good PPV match he had? With Styles, maybe?
He’s never going to pass CM Punk’s reign of 434 days because it’s a different championship. By that logic Asuka already passed CM Punk as NXT Women’s Champion for 510 days.
New Day passed Demolition’s reign has tag teams champs, and that was a different tag team championship.
That tag team championship is included in the history of the tag team championship that they were holding, back when the Colons unified the original Raw and SD belts.
They just need to strip him for refusing to compete, have a tournament to see who the champion is, and then ready-made feud upon return. Just redo Cena/Punk.
But… But you have to defend your title every 30 days right?