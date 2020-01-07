Brock Lesnar Announced His Opponent For The Royal Rumble: Everybody

Brock Lesnar is already “the one in 21-1,” but later this month he’ll be another “one” — number one in the Royal Rumble match.
The WWE Champion returned to WWE television in the opening segment of Raw Super Show Starring Brock Lesnar to announce his intentions for the Royal Rumble, eschewing any proposed one-on-one “dream matches” to “conquer” something unprecedented: enter the Rumble as WWE Champion in the number one spot and take on everybody. Champions have entered the Rumble at number one before, and Roman Reigns even entered at number one as champion back in 2016, but you know how “first time ever” works in WWE. Whether or not the WWE Championship will be on the line this time around is unclear.
You can watch a clip of the announcement below.
From Paul Heyman:
“My client, Brock Lesnar, hereby enters the Royal Rumble match. Oh wait a minute, not just enters the Royal Rumble match, that would kinda make history … let’s go all the freaking way. My client, Brock Lesnar, enters the Royal Rumble match … first. Which means if Roman Reigns is in the Royal Rumble, it’s Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. If Seth Rollins is in the Royal Rumble, it’s Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins. Any single person on Raw, Smackdown, or NXT enters the Royal Rumble, you will go face to face with Brock Lesnar because although Brock Lesnar takes the ring first, Brock Lesnar will be standing victorious in the ring last.”
Let’s hope that Matt Riddle enters at number two.
What do you think this means for Brock at the Royal Rumble, the state of the WWE Championship heading into WrestleMania, and the championship match at Mania? Let us know in our comments section below.