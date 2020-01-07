Brock Lesnar Announced His Opponent For The Royal Rumble: Everybody

Brock Lesnar is already “the one in 21-1,” but later this month he’ll be another “one” — number one in the Royal Rumble match.

The WWE Champion returned to WWE television in the opening segment of Raw Super Show Starring Brock Lesnar to announce his intentions for the Royal Rumble, eschewing any proposed one-on-one “dream matches” to “conquer” something unprecedented: enter the Rumble as WWE Champion in the number one spot and take on everybody. Champions have entered the Rumble at number one before, and Roman Reigns even entered at number one as champion back in 2016, but you know how “first time ever” works in WWE. Whether or not the WWE Championship will be on the line this time around is unclear.