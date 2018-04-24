WWE Raw Opened With A Moving Video Tribute To Bruno Sammartino

USA Network

WWE lost one of its most important figures last week with the passing of Bruno Sammartino. WWE opened its first show after Sammartino’s passing with a 10-bell salute in South Africa, and Madison Square Garden and Bruno Mars paid tribute as well, but the tributes came to a head on Monday night when WWE Raw aired.

Monday night’s episode of Raw opened up with an “in memoriam” graphic for Sammartino. The entire Raw roster then gathered in the arena at the top of the ramp as a 10-bell salute sounded to honor the longest-reigning WWE champion of all time.

And then the world-class WWE video production team presented its multi-minute tribute to one of the greatest in history. We expected something like this would be coming on Raw, and we suspected they would knock it out of the park. We’re happy to say that we were right on all counts.