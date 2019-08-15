Buddy Murphy’s Role In The Roman Reigns Storyline Was Reportedly Unplanned

WWE

Everything’s coming up Buddy Murphy! Since the former Cruiserweight Champion became a part of the “Who attacked Roman Reigns?” storyline, he’s gone from not being on TV at all to having a match on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, and then a star-making match with Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown. Even though Roman ultimately defeated him, it really made Murphy look like a contender on the Main Roster for the first time. All of this started when he was spotted in the background of the “surveillance video” of backstage equipment being pushed over onto Roman Reigns, and now it looks like that may not have been planned at all.