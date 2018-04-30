A Complete And Definitive Ranking Of The Members Of Bullet Club

NJPW

In 2013, Prince Devitt turned on Apollo 55 partner Ryusuke Taguchi and teamed up with fellow foreigners Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga to form a heel stable that loved gun imagery and hated following the rules. Since then, New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Bullet Club has grown to become the most popular wrestling faction in the world. Bullet Club has won titles, ousted some prominent members, run roughshod over Ring of Honor as well as NJPW, made one hundred episodes of the Being The Elite web series, and sold many, many, many t-shirts.

Bullet Club is currently in the midst of a civil war of sorts, centered around the leadership struggle between Kenny Omega and Cody. We’ve had a break from their drama between ROH Supercard and this upcoming weekend’s Wrestling Dontaku, so now seems like a good time to take stock of the club’s 12 current members. Emily Pratt and Bill Hanstock have ranked the Biz Cliz boys with an algorithm that combines personal opinion and attempts at objective analysis. Behold: