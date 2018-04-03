Cody Rhodes Promises He Will Recruit Women To The Bullet Club

YouTube

It’s possible that no pro wrestler has experienced a bigger or better career renaissance over the past couple of years than Cody Rhodes. (No, not even Matt Hardy.) The “American Nightmare” is now a former Ring of Honor World Champion, and a fixture of both ROH and New Japan. And he’s All In. Obviously.

And heck, after the reunion of the Golden Lovers, he’s the actual for-real leader of the Bullet Club. (For now.)

And the Bullet Club is fine. Probably.