The Wrestling Episode: Monster Truck Wrestling In Pixar's Insane 'Cars' Universe

07.30.18

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on YouTube here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of The Sopranos. What Is It?

I’m not talking about The Sopranos, this week’s edition of The Wrestling Episode is about Cars Toons: Mater’s Tall Tales, a series of Disney Channel short films fleshing out the extended universe of the best part of its company’s worst intellectual property.

Can we talk about The Sopranos instead? I would rather talk about The Sopranos.

Unless I missed the episode where a series of comedic mishaps leads to Tony having to take on the Nasty Boys or whatever, you’re stuck with Cars Toons: Mater’s Tall Tales, the for-some-reason continuing story of what would happen if you remade the Michael J. Fox film Doc Hollywood with a box of Hot Wheels.

Anyway, the Disney Pixar Cars films deal with how NASCAR would work in a world where every living creature is a car. Humans are cars, animals are cars, insects are cars, and they just drive themselves around without passengers. Riffing on how little sense this universe would take up the entire column and has already been done, but yes, it’s a complete existential nightmare, and yes, there were multiple World Wars fought in-universe between Axis and Allied car soldiers.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Yes, and I’m sad it’s from 2010, before Sin Cara debuted. So it’s Cars sin Sin Cara. I wish they’d included his early days and shown him in Chik-cara.

